React Lazy Load is easy to use React component which helps you defer loading content in predictable way. It's fast, works in IE8+, 6KB minified and uses debounce function by default. You can also use component inside scrolling container, such as div with scrollbar. It will be found automatically. Check out an example.
React Lazy Load requires React 0.14 or later.
npm install --save react-lazy-load
import React from 'react';
import LazyLoad from 'react-lazy-load';
const MyComponent = () => (
<div>
Scroll to load images.
<div className="filler" />
<LazyLoad height={762} offsetVertical={300}>
<img src='http://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1502/HDR_MVMQ20Feb2015ouellet1024.jpg' />
</LazyLoad>
<div className="filler" />
<LazyLoad height={683} offsetTop={200}>
<img src='http://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1502/2015_02_20_conj_bourque1024.jpg' />
</LazyLoad>
<div className="filler" />
<LazyLoad height={480} offsetHorizontal={50}>
<img src='http://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1502/MarsPlume_jaeschke_480.gif' />
</LazyLoad>
<div className="filler" />
<LazyLoad
height={720}
onContentVisible={() => console.log('look ma I have been lazyloaded!')}
>
<img src='http://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1502/ToadSky_Lane_1080_annotated.jpg' />
</LazyLoad>
<div className="filler" />
</div>
);
Type:
Number|String Default:
0
Aliases:
threshold
The
offset option allows you to specify how far below, above, to the left, and to the right of the viewport you want to begin displaying your content. If you specify
0, your content will be displayed as soon as it is visible in the viewport, if you want to load 1000px below or above the viewport, use
1000.
Type:
Number|String Default:
offset's value
The
offsetVertical option allows you to specify how far above and below the viewport you want to begin displaying your content.
Type:
Number|String Default:
offset's value
The
offsetHorizontal option allows you to specify how far to the left and right of the viewport you want to begin displaying your contet.
Type:
Number|String Default:
offsetVertical's value
The
offsetTop option allows you to specify how far above the viewport you want to begin displaying your content.
Type:
Number|String Default:
offsetVertical's value
The
offsetBottom option allows you to specify how far below the viewport you want to begin displaying your content.
Type:
Number|String Default:
offsetVertical's value
The
offsetLeft option allows you to specify how far to left of the viewport you want to begin displaying your content.
Type:
Number|String Default:
offsetVertical's value
The
offsetRight option allows you to specify how far to the right of the viewport you want to begin displaying your content.
Type:
Number|String Default:
250
The throttle is managed by an internal function that prevents performance issues from continuous firing of
scroll events. Using a throttle will set a small timeout when the user scrolls and will keep throttling until the user stops. The default is
250 milliseconds.
Type:
Boolean Default:
true
By default the throttling function is actually a debounce function so that the checking function is only triggered after a user stops scrolling. To use traditional throttling where it will only check the loadable content every
throttle milliseconds, set
debounce to
false.
Type:
String|Number
The
height option allows you to set the element's height even when it has no content.
Type:
String|Number
The
width option allows you to set the element's width even when it has no content.
Type
Function
A callback function to execute when the content appears on the screen.