Easily generate .docx files with JS/TS. Works for Node and on the Browser.

Demo

Browser

Here are examples of docx being used with basic HTML/JS in a browser environment:

Here is an example of docx working in Angular :

Here is an example of docx working in React :

https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-docx

https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-docx-images (adding images to Word Document)

Here is an example of docx working in Vue.js :

Node

Press endpoint on the RunKit website:

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo1 - Simple paragraph and text

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo2 - Advanced Paragraphs and text

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo3 - Bullet points

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo4 - Simple table

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo5 - Images

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo6 - Margins

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo7 - Landscape

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo8 - Header and Footer

https://runkit.com/dolanmiu/docx-demo10 - My CV generated with docx

More here

How to use & Documentation

Please refer to the documentation at https://docx.js.org/ for details on how to use this library, examples and much more!

Examples

Check the demo folder for examples.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines here.

Used by

...and many more!

