swaggerize-express is a design-driven approach to building RESTful apis with Swagger and Express.
swaggerize-express provides the following features:
See also:
There are already a number of modules that help build RESTful APIs for node with swagger. However, these modules tend to focus on building the documentation or specification as a side effect of writing the application business logic.
swaggerize-express begins with the swagger document first. This facilitates writing APIs that are easier to design, review, and test.
This guide will let you go from an
api.json to a service project in no time flat.
First install
generator-swaggerize (and
yo if you haven't already):
$ npm install -g yo
$ npm install -g generator-swaggerize
Now run the generator.
$ mkdir petstore && cd $_
$ yo swaggerize
Follow the prompts (note: make sure to choose
express as your framework choice).
When asked for a swagger document, you can try this one:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wordnik/swagger-spec/master/examples/v2.0/json/petstore.json
You now have a working api and can use something like Swagger UI to explore it.
var swaggerize = require('swaggerize-express');
app.use(swaggerize({
api: require('./api.json'),
docspath: '/api-docs',
handlers: './handlers'
}));
Options:
api - a valid Swagger 2.0 document.
docspath - the path to expose api docs for swagger-ui, etc. Defaults to
/.
handlers - either a directory structure for route handlers or a premade object (see Handlers Object below).
express - express settings overrides.
After using this middleware, a new property will be available on the
app called
swagger, containing the following properties:
api - the api document.
routes - the route definitions based on the api document.
Example:
var http = require('http');
var express = require('express');
var swaggerize = require('swaggerize-express');
app = express();
var server = http.createServer(app);
app.use(swaggerize({
api: require('./api.json'),
docspath: '/api-docs',
handlers: './handlers'
}));
server.listen(port, 'localhost', function () {
app.swagger.api.host = server.address().address + ':' + server.address().port;
});
Api
path values will be prefixed with the swagger document's
basePath value.
The
options.handlers option specifies a directory to scan for handlers. These handlers are bound to the api
paths defined in the swagger document.
handlers
|--foo
| |--bar.js
|--foo.js
|--baz.js
Will route as:
foo.js => /foo
foo/bar.js => /foo/bar
baz.js => /baz
The file and directory names in the handlers directory can also represent path parameters.
For example, to represent the path
/users/{id}:
handlers
|--users
| |--{id}.js
This works with directory names as well:
handlers
|--users
| |--{id}.js
| |--{id}
| |--foo.js
To represent
/users/{id}/foo.
Each provided javascript file should export an object containing functions with HTTP verbs as keys.
Example:
module.exports = {
get: function (req, res) { ... },
put: function (req, res) { ... },
...
}
Handlers can also specify middleware chains by providing an array of handler functions under the verb:
module.exports = {
get: [
function m1(req, res, next) { ... },
function m2(req, res, next) { ... },
function handler(req, res) { ... }
],
...
}
The directory generation will yield this object, but it can be provided directly as
options.handlers.
Note that if you are programatically constructing a handlers obj this way, you must namespace HTTP verbs with
$ to
avoid conflicts with path names. These keys should also be lowercase.
Example:
{
'foo': {
'$get': function (req, res) { ... },
'bar': {
'$get': function (req, res) { ... },
'$post': function (req, res) { ... }
}
}
...
}
Handler keys in files do not have to be namespaced in this way.
If a security definition exists for a path in the swagger API definition, and an appropriate authorize function exists (defined using
x-authorize in the
securityDefinitions as per swaggerize-routes),
then it will be used as middleware for that path.
In addition, a
requiredScopes property will be injected onto the
request object to check against.
For example:
Swagger API definition:
.
.
.
//A route with security object.
"security": [
{
"petstore_auth": [
"write_pets",
"read_pets"
]
}
]
.
.
.
//securityDefinitions
"securityDefinitions": {
"petstore_auth": {
"x-authorize": "lib/auth_oauth.js", // This path has to be relative to the project root.
"scopes": {
"write_pets": "modify pets in your account",
"read_pets": "read your pets"
}
}
},
Sample
x-authorize code - lib/auth_oauth.js :
//x-authorize: auth_oauth.js
function authorize(req, res, next) {
validate(req, function (error, availablescopes) {
/*
* `req.requiredScopes` is set by the `swaggerize-express` module to help
* with the scope and security validation.
*
*/
if (!error) {
for (var i = 0; i < req.requiredScopes.length; i++) {
if (availablescopes.indexOf(req.requiredScopes[i]) > -1) {
next();
return;
}
}
error = new Error('Do not have the required scopes.');
error.status = 403;
next(error);
return;
}
next(error);
});
}
The context for
authorize will be bound to the security definition, such that:
function authorize(req, res, next) {
this.authorizationUrl; //from securityDefinition for this route's type.
//...
}