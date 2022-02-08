openbase logo
@gasbuddy/swagger-client

by swagger-api
2.1.28 (see all)

Javascript library to connect to swagger-enabled APIs via browser or nodejs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

245

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Swagger Client

Build Status

Swagger Client is a JavaScript module that allows you to fetch, resolve, and interact with Swagger/OpenAPI documents.

New!

This is the new version of swagger-js, 3.x. The new version supports Swagger 2.0 as well as OpenAPI 3.

Want to learn more? Check out our FAQ.

For features known to be missing from 3.x please see the Graveyard.

For the older version of swagger-js, refer to the 2.x branch.

The npm package is called swagger-client and the GitHub repository is swagger-js. We'll be consolidating that soon. Just giving you the heads up. You may see references to both names.

Compatibility

The OpenAPI Specification has undergone multiple revisions since initial creation in 2010. Compatibility between Swagger Client and the OpenAPI Specification is as follows:

Swagger Client VersionRelease DateOpenAPI Spec compatibilityNotes
3.10.x2020-01-172.0, 3.0.0, 3.0.1, 3.0.2, 3.0.3tag v3.10.0
2.1.322017-01-121.0, 1.1, 1.2tag v2.1.32. This release is only available on GitHub.

Documentation

Usage

Development

Migrations

Runtime

  • Node.js >= 12.4.x
  • swagger-client works in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge.

Security contact

Please disclose any security-related issues or vulnerabilities by emailing security@swagger.io, instead of using the public issue tracker.

