Garfish is a micro front-end framework, mainly used to solve the problems of cross-team collaboration, diversification of technology system, and increasing complexity of applications brought by modern web applications in the context of front-end ecological boom and increasing complexity of web applications, and Garfish has been polished and tested by a large number of online applications, with strong functional stability and reliability.
Garfish Goals
To compose multiple independently delivered front-end applications into a whole, and to decompose front-end applications into some smaller and simpler applications that can be "independently developed", "independently tested" and "independently deployed", while still appearing to users as cohesive individual products.
Installation
npm install garfish
yarn add garfish
Documentation
The doc site (Garfish) is only available in Chinese for now, we are planning to add English versions soon.
Functionality
🌈 Rich and efficient product features
- Garfish micro front-end sub-application supports any kind of framework and technology system access
- Garfish micro front-end sub-application supports "independent development", "independent testing" and "independent deployment
- Powerful pre-loading capability, automatically record user application loading habits to increase loading weight, and greatly reduce application switching time
- Support for dependency sharing, which greatly reduces the overall package size and the repeated loading of dependencies.
- Support data collection, effectively perceive the state of the application during operation
- Support for multiple instance capability to run multiple sub-applications in the page at the same time enhances the business splitting efforts
- Provides efficient and usable debugging tools to assist users in the micro front-end model brings different development experience problems from the traditional R&D model
📦 Highly scalable core modules
- Supports HTML entry and JS entry through the Loader core module, making it easy to access micro front-end applications
- Router module provides route-driven, master-child route isolation, users only need to configure the routing table application can complete the independent rendering and destruction, the user does not need to care about the internal logic
- Sandbox module provides runtime isolation for the application's Runtime, which can effectively isolate the side effects of JS and Style on the application
- Store provides a simple mechanism for exchanging communication data
🎯 Highly scalable plugin mechanism (coming soon...)
- Provide business plugins to meet various customization needs of business parties
Contributing
Credit
- Qiankun is a very good micro front-end framework, Garfish sandbox design learned a lot of good ideas
- single-spa for community raised a hot wave of micro front-end solutions, learned a lot of amazing Garfish routing system design ideas