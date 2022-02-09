English | 简体中文

Garfish is a micro front-end framework, mainly used to solve the problems of cross-team collaboration, diversification of technology system, and increasing complexity of applications brought by modern web applications in the context of front-end ecological boom and increasing complexity of web applications, and Garfish has been polished and tested by a large number of online applications, with strong functional stability and reliability.

Garfish Goals

To compose multiple independently delivered front-end applications into a whole, and to decompose front-end applications into some smaller and simpler applications that can be "independently developed", "independently tested" and "independently deployed", while still appearing to users as cohesive individual products.

Installation

npm install garfish yarn add garfish

Documentation

The doc site (Garfish) is only available in Chinese for now, we are planning to add English versions soon.

Functionality

🌈 Rich and efficient product features

Garfish micro front-end sub-application supports any kind of framework and technology system access

Garfish micro front-end sub-application supports "independent development", "independent testing" and "independent deployment

Powerful pre-loading capability, automatically record user application loading habits to increase loading weight, and greatly reduce application switching time

Support for dependency sharing, which greatly reduces the overall package size and the repeated loading of dependencies.

Support data collection, effectively perceive the state of the application during operation

Support for multiple instance capability to run multiple sub-applications in the page at the same time enhances the business splitting efforts

Provides efficient and usable debugging tools to assist users in the micro front-end model brings different development experience problems from the traditional R&D model

📦 Highly scalable core modules

Supports HTML entry and JS entry through the Loader core module, making it easy to access micro front-end applications

Router module provides route-driven, master-child route isolation, users only need to configure the routing table application can complete the independent rendering and destruction, the user does not need to care about the internal logic

Sandbox module provides runtime isolation for the application's Runtime, which can effectively isolate the side effects of JS and Style on the application

Store provides a simple mechanism for exchanging communication data

🎯 Highly scalable plugin mechanism (coming soon...)

Provide business plugins to meet various customization needs of business parties

