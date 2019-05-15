openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hja

@gar/hapi-json-api

by Kjell-Morten
3.1.0 (see all)

Hapi plugin for enabling/enforcing JSON-API specification.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hapi-json-api

Hapi plugin for enabling/enforcing JSON-API specification.

Original project transferred from @wraithgar.

Current Version Build Status NSP Status Greenkeeper badge

Support

We support Hapi 17 from version 3.x, and have dropped support for Node < 8.6.

(If you're using Hapi < 17 and Node < 8.6, npm install @gar/hapi-json-api@2.0.6.)

Getting started

Installing

npm install @gar/hapi-json-api

Example of use

// where server is a hapi server, for hapi 17:
await server.register({
    plugin: require('@gar/hapi-json-api'),
    options: {}
});

Configuration

Pass an optional meta parameter to options to have that included in the meta response namespace for all replies from your server

Features

  • Enforces Accept/Content-type rules defined in spec

  • Rewrites Boom errors to be spec compliant

Note: Objects coming back from your handlers is not validated as of now. It is assumed to be in proper json-api format and simply passed on.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial