Hapi plugin for enabling/enforcing JSON-API specification.

Original project transferred from @wraithgar.

Support

We support Hapi 17 from version 3.x, and have dropped support for Node < 8.6.

(If you're using Hapi < 17 and Node < 8.6, npm install @gar/hapi-json-api@2.0.6 .)

Getting started

Installing

npm install @gar/hapi-json-api

Example of use

await server.register({ plugin : require ( '@gar/hapi-json-api' ), options : {} });

Configuration

Pass an optional meta parameter to options to have that included in the meta response namespace for all replies from your server

Features

Enforces Accept/Content-type rules defined in spec

Rewrites Boom errors to be spec compliant

Note: Objects coming back from your handlers is not validated as of now. It is assumed to be in proper json-api format and simply passed on.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.