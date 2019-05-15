Hapi plugin for enabling/enforcing JSON-API specification.
Original project transferred from @wraithgar.
We support Hapi 17 from version 3.x, and have dropped support for Node < 8.6.
(If you're using Hapi < 17 and Node < 8.6,
npm install @gar/hapi-json-api@2.0.6.)
npm install @gar/hapi-json-api
// where server is a hapi server, for hapi 17:
await server.register({
plugin: require('@gar/hapi-json-api'),
options: {}
});
Pass an optional
meta parameter to options to have that included in
the
meta response namespace for all replies from your server
Enforces Accept/Content-type rules defined in spec
Rewrites Boom errors to be spec compliant
Note: Objects coming back from your handlers is not validated as of now. It is assumed to be in proper json-api format and simply passed on.
Please read CONTRIBUTING for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.