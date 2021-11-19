Really easy GraphQL API framework build on top of NodeJS inspired by @Angular
Build with @rxdi - reactive Extension Dependency Injection Container working inside Browser and Node
Created to provide complex backend scalable applications with minimum effort.
Starting project for less than 1 minute via Gapi-CLI
Heroku Ready!
Basic starter project has Heroku Easy Deploy Button!
Amazon ServerLess Ready!
Part of the frameworks and techniques used without which Gapi would not exist 💌
IoC Containers are DI frameworks that can work outside of the programming language. In some you can configure which implementations to use in metadata files (e.g. XML) which are less invasive. With some you can do IoC that would normally be impossible like inject an implementation at pointcuts.
Pointcuts - aspect-oriented computer programming
Advanced Starter Example and production build
Video Tutorials
npm install @gapi/core
import { CoreModule } from '@gapi/core';
import { Controller, Module, Bootstrap } from '@rxdi/core';
import { Query, Type } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLInt, GraphQLNonNull } from 'graphql';
export const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'UserType',
fields: () => ({
id: {
type: GraphQLInt,
},
}),
});
@Controller()
export class UserQueriesController {
@Type(UserType)
@Query({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
},
})
findUser(root, { id }, context): UserType {
return { id: id };
}
}
@Module({
imports: [CoreModule.forRoot()],
controllers: [UserQueriesController],
})
export class AppModule {}
Bootstrap(AppModule).subscribe();
You need to create
tsconfig.json with following content
{
"compilerOptions": {
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
"experimentalDecorators": true
}
}
Execute
ts-node index.ts
Or execute the following command to set these options on runtime:
export TS_NODE_COMPILER_OPTIONS='{"experimentalDecorators": true, "emitDecoratorMetadata": true}' &&
ts-node index.ts --compilerOptions $TS_NODE_COMPILER_OPTIONS
To add configuration click here
https://github.com/Stradivario/gapi/tree/master/packages/federation
import { FederationModule } from '@gapi/federation';
import { Bootstrap } from '@rxdi/core';
Bootstrap(
FederationModule.forRoot({
port: 4000,
willSendRequest({ request, context }) {
request.http.headers.set('authorization', context.headers.authorization);
},
serviceList: [
{ name: 'accounts', url: 'http://localhost:9000/graphql' },
{ name: 'products', url: 'http://localhost:9001/graphql' },
],
})
).subscribe(() => console.log('started'));
Or
import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server';
import { ApolloGateway, RemoteGraphQLDataSource } from '@apollo/gateway';
const serviceList = [
{
name: 'accounts',
url: 'http://localhost:9000/graphql',
},
];
class AuthenticatedDataSource extends RemoteGraphQLDataSource {
willSendRequest({ request, context }) {
request.http.headers.set('authorization', context.authorization);
}
}
const gateway = new ApolloGateway({
serviceList,
buildService: ({ url }) => new AuthenticatedDataSource({ url }),
__exposeQueryPlanExperimental: true,
});
(async () => {
const server = new ApolloServer({
gateway,
engine: false,
context: ({
req: {
headers: { authorization },
},
}) => ({ authorization }),
subscriptions: false,
});
const { url } = await server.listen({ port: 4000 });
console.log(`🚀 Apollo Gateway ready at ${url}`);
})();
npm install -g nodemon ts-node
npm install @gapi/cli -g
It may take 20 seconds because it will install project dependencies.
gapi new my-project
gapi new my-project --advanced
gapi new my-project --microservices
gapi new my-project --serverless
gapi new my-project --serverless-sequelize
Enter inside my-project and type:
npm start
http://localhost:9000/graphiql
gapi test
gapi start
gapi test --watch
if (process.env.BEFORE_HOOK) {
// do something here
}
gapi test --before
import { Container } from '@rxdi/core';
import { AuthPrivateService } from './auth.service';
const authService: AuthPrivateService = Container.get(AuthPrivateService);
describe('Auth Service', () => {
it('unit: signJWTtoken => token : Should sucessfully sign jwt', async (done) => {
const token = authService.signJWTtoken({
email: 'dada@abv.bg',
id: 1,
scope: ['ADMIN'],
});
expect(token).toBeTruthy();
const verifyedToken = authService.verifyToken(token);
expect(verifyedToken.email).toBe('dada@abv.bg');
expect(verifyedToken.id).toBe(1);
expect(verifyedToken.scope[0]).toBe('ADMIN');
done();
});
});
Filepath:
root/src/app/user/user-queries.controller.e2e.spec.ts
import { Container } from '@rxdi/core';
import { IQuery } from '../core/api-introspection/index';
import { TestUtil } from '../core/test-util/testing.service';
import { map } from 'rxjs/operators';
const testUtil: TestUtil = Container.get(TestUtil);
describe('User Queries Controller', () => {
it('e2e: queries => (findUser) : Should sucessfully find user', async (done) => {
testUtil
.sendRequest<IQuery>({
query: `
query findUser($id: Int!) {
findUser(id: $id) {
id
settings {
username
firstname
}
}
}
`,
variables: {
id: 1,
},
})
.pipe(
map((res) => {
expect(res.success).toBeTruthy();
return res.data.findUser;
})
)
.subscribe(
async (res) => {
expect(res.id).toBe(1);
expect(res.settings.username).toBe('o');
expect(res.settings.firstname).toBe('pesho');
done();
},
(err) => {
expect(err).toBe(null);
done();
}
);
});
});
Filepath:
root/src/app/core/test-util/testing.service.ts
disableAuthorization() {
this.tester = tester({ url: process.env.ENDPOINT_TESTING, contentType: 'application/json' });
}
enableAuthorization() {
this.tester = tester({ url: process.env.ENDPOINT_TESTING, contentType: 'application/json', authorization: process.env.TOKEN_TESTING});
}
sendRequest<T>(query: SendRequestQueryType): Observable<Response<T>> {
if (query.signiture) {
this.tester = tester({
url: process.env.ENDPOINT_TESTING,
contentType: 'application/json',
authorization: query.signiture.token
});
}
return from(this.tester(JSON.stringify(query)));
}
import { Effect } from '@rxdi/core';
import { OfType } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { EffectTypes } from '../core/api-introspection/EffectTypes';
@Effect()
export class UserEffects {
@OfType<EffectTypes>(EffectTypes.login)
findUser(result, payload, context) {
console.log(result, payload, context);
}
}
How it works ?
When the application starts the whole schema is collected via Decorators applied inside GapiControllers.Now when we have our schema collected and bootstraping is done next step is to attach all BehaviorSubject Observables to particular resolver and from that step we got Type based string literal enums a.k.a Gapi Effects.They look like that:
function strEnum<T extends string>(o: Array<T>): { [K in T]: K } {
return o.reduce((res, key) => {
res[key] = key;
return res;
}, Object.create(null));
}
export const EffectTypes = strEnum([
'myevent',
'login',
'subscribeToUserMessagesBasic',
'subscribeToUserMessagesWithFilter',
'destroyUser',
'updateUser',
'addUser',
'publishSignal',
]);
export type EffectTypes = keyof typeof EffectTypes;
Import GapiEffect inside Module
import { Module } from '@rxdi/core';
import { UserQueriesController } from './user-queries.controller';
import { UserSubscriptionsController } from './user-subscriptions.controller';
import { UserMutationsController } from './user-mutations.controller';
import { UserService } from './services/user.service';
import { AnotherService } from './services/another.service';
import { UserEffects } from './user.effects';
@Module({
controllers: [
UserQueriesController,
UserSubscriptionsController,
UserMutationsController,
],
services: [UserService, AnotherService],
effects: [UserEffects],
})
export class UserModule {}
If you want to create custom Effect for particular resolver you need to use @EffectName('myevent') Decorator takes String This decorator will override default event which is Name of the Method in this example will be findUser
@Type(UserType)
@EffectName('myevent')
@Query({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
}
})
findUser(root, { id }, context) {
return {
id: 1
};
}
If you click Save app will automatically reload and you will have such a typing inside autogenerated EffectTypes from api-introspection Then you can lock it with new Typo generated "myevent"
@Type(UserType)
@EffectName(EffectTypes.myevent)
@Query({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
}
})
findUser(root, { id }, context) {
return {
id: 1
};
}
Purpose of Effects is to create logic after particular resolver is triggered Successfully without thrown error for example:
How to register plugin to the system.
Difference between Plugin and Service is that system will trigger register method inside constructor if exist,
else it will resolve OnInit and constructor properties.
That way you can register your own plugins to the system after everything is bootstrapped.
If you decide for example to return Promise on
register and resolve it inside setTimeout(() =>resolve(data), 1000) the app will wait till the promise is resolved.
import { Module, Plugin, Service, PluginInterface } from '@rxdi/core';
import { HAPI_SERVER } from '@rxdi/hapi';
import { Server } from 'hapi';
@Service()
export class TestService {
testMethod() {
return 'Hello world';
}
}
@Plugin()
export class MyHapiPlugin implements PluginInterface {
name = 'MyPlugin';
version = '1.0.0';
constructor(
private testService: TestService,
@Inject(HAPI_SERVER) private server: Server
) {}
async register() {
this.server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/test',
handler: this.handler.bind(this),
});
}
async handler(request, h) {
return this.testService.helloWorld();
}
}
@Module({
plugins: [MyHapiPlugin],
services: [TestService],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module, ModuleWithServices, InjectionToken } from '@rxdi/core';
import { of } from 'rxjs';
@Service()
export class MODULE_DI_CONFIG {
text: string = 'Hello world';
}
const MY_MODULE_CONFIG = new InjectionToken<MODULE_DI_CONFIG>(
'my-module-config'
);
@Module({
imports: [],
})
export class YourModule {
public static forRoot(): ModuleWithServices {
return {
module: YourModule,
services: [
{ provide: MY_MODULE_CONFIG, useValue: { text: 'Hello world' } },
{ provide: MY_MODULE_CONFIG, useClass: MODULE_DI_CONFIG },
{
provide: MY_MODULE_CONFIG,
useFactory: () => ({ text: 'Hello world' }),
},
{
provide: MY_MODULE_CONFIG,
lazy: true, // Will be evaluated and resolved if false will remain Promise
useFactory: async () =>
await Promise.resolve({ text: 'Hello world' }),
},
{
provide: MY_MODULE_CONFIG,
lazy: true, // Will be evaluated and resolved if false will remain Observable
useFactory: () => of({ text: 'Hello world' }),
},
{
// this example will download external module from link and save it inside node modules
// then will load it inside createUniqueHash token or MY_MODULE_CONFIG.
provide: MY_MODULE_CONFIG,
useDynamic: {
fileName: 'createUniqueHash',
namespace: '@helpers',
extension: 'js',
typings: '',
outputFolder: '/node_modules/',
link:
'https://ipfs.infura.io/ipfs/QmdQtC3drfQ6M6GFpDdrhYRKoky8BycKzWbTkc4NEzGLug',
},
},
],
};
}
}
Inside main.ts
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { BootstrapFramework, Container } from '@rxdi/core';
import { FrameworkImports } from './framework-imports';
import { format } from 'url';
import { HAPI_SERVER } from '@rxdi/hapi';
import { Server } from 'hapi';
const App = BootstrapFramework(AuthMicroserviceModule, [FrameworkImports], {
init: true,
}).toPromise();
export const handler = async (event, context, callback) => {
const app = await App;
const url = format({
pathname: event.path,
query: event.queryStringParameters,
});
const options = {
method: event.httpMethod,
url,
payload: event.body,
headers: event.headers,
validate: false,
};
let res = {
statusCode: 502,
result: null,
};
try {
res = await Container.get<Server>(HAPI_SERVER).inject(options);
} catch (e) {
console.error(JSON.stringify(e));
}
const headers = Object.assign({
'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
'Access-Control-Allow-Methods': 'DELETE,GET,HEAD,OPTIONS,PATCH,POST,PUT',
});
return {
statusCode: res.statusCode,
body: res.result,
headers,
};
};
If we want to use AWS Lambdas Offline we need to set RandomPort to true inside HapiConfig because HAPI will generate random PORT everytime and as far as i know lambas are independent server which will be started everytime when someone execute that particular function.So when running offline it will not say that port 9000 is opened with another server.
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { BootstrapFramework } from '@rxdi/core';
import { CoreModule } from '@gapi/core';
const GapiCoreModule = CoreModule.forRoot({
server: {
randomPort: true,
hapi: {
port: 9000,
},
},
graphql: {
path: '/graphql',
openBrowser: false,
writeEffects: false,
graphiQlPath: '/graphiql',
graphiqlOptions: {
endpointURL: '/graphql',
subscriptionsEndpoint: `ws://localhost:9000/subscriptions`,
websocketConnectionParams: {
token: process.env.GRAPHIQL_TOKEN,
},
},
graphqlOptions: {
schema: null,
},
},
});
BootstrapFramework(AppModule, [GapiCoreModule], {
init: false,
initOptions: {
effects: true,
plugins: true,
services: true,
controllers: true,
},
logger: {
logging: true,
date: true,
exitHandler: true,
fileService: true,
hashes: true,
},
}).subscribe(
() => console.log('Started!'),
(e) => console.error(e)
);
Lambdas cannot use Typescript so we need to compile our application to es6 as commonjs module
tsc
Create serverless.yml
service: gapi-serverless
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs8.10
stage: development
profile: default
region: us-east-2
functions:
root:
handler: src/main.handler
events:
- http:
path: '/{proxy+}'
method: any
cors: true
integration: lambda-proxy
plugins:
- serverless-offline
Then we can run
serverless deploy
Later you can create PROXY server and map all existing Lambdas as a single GRAPHQL Schema
import { Module } from '@rxdi/core';
import { MicroserviceModule } from '@gapi/microservices';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
@Module({
imports: [
CoreModule,
MicroserviceModule.forRoot([
{
name: 'microservice1',
link:
'https://hkzdqnc1i2.execute-api.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/development/graphql',
},
]),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Since 1.0.0 version @gapi micrated to @rxdi there is a little changes which are with Configuration @gapi now uses @rxdi/core infrastructure so it is a Framework created on top of it This @gapi/core module is wrapper for 3 modules from @rxdi infrastructure: @rxdi/graphql, @rxdi/graphql-pubsub, @rxdi/hapi When you install @gapi/core automatically will be installed these 3 modules and inside of @gapi/core module there is a Default configuration for CoreModule which this module exports { CoreModule } example:
const DEFAULT_CONFIG = {
server: {
hapi: {
port: 9000
},
},
graphql: {
path: '/graphql',
openBrowser: true,
writeEffects: true,
graphiql: true,
graphiQlPlayground: false,
graphiQlPath: '/graphiql',
watcherPort: '',
graphiqlOptions: {
endpointURL: '/graphql',
subscriptionsEndpoint: `${
process.env.GRAPHIQL_WS_SSH ? 'wss' : 'ws'
}://${process.env.GRAPHIQL_WS_PATH || 'localhost'}${
process.env.DEPLOY_PLATFORM === 'heroku'
? ''
: `:${process.env.API_PORT ||
process.env.PORT}`
}/subscriptions`,
websocketConnectionParams: {
token: process.env.GRAPHIQL_TOKEN
}
},
graphqlOptions: {
schema: null
}
},
};
...
Full example can be checked here
Based on that change if we want to not use default configuration instead of this
BootstrapFramework(AppModule, [CoreModule]).subscribe();
We need to add more complex configuration and call it framework-imports where our configuration will live This module will be imported before AppModule will bootstrap.
import { CoreModule, Module } from '@gapi/core';
import { AuthService } from './app/core/services/auth/auth.service';
import { AuthModule } from '@gapi/auth';
import { readFileSync } from 'fs';
@Module({
imports: [
AuthModule.forRoot({
algorithm: 'HS256',
cert: readFileSync('./cert.key'),
cyper: {
algorithm: 'aes256',
iv: 'Jkyt1H3FA8JK9L3B',
privateKey: '8zTVzr3p53VC12jHV54rIYu2545x47lA',
},
}),
CoreModule.forRoot({
server: {
hapi: {
port: process.env.API_PORT || process.env.PORT || 9000,
},
},
pubsub: {
authentication: AuthService,
},
graphql: {
path: process.env.GRAPHQL_PATH,
openBrowser: process.env.OPEN_BROWSER === 'true' ? true : false,
watcherPort: 8967,
writeEffects: process.env.WRITE_EFFECTS === 'true' ? true : false,
graphiql: process.env.GRAPHIQL === 'true' ? true : false,
graphiQlPlayground:
process.env.ENABLE_GRAPHIQL_PLAYGROUND === 'true' ? true : false,
graphiQlPath: process.env.GRAPHIQL_PATH,
authentication: AuthService,
graphiqlOptions: {
endpointURL: process.env.GRAPHQL_PATH,
passHeader: `'Authorization':'${process.env.GRAPHIQL_TOKEN}'`,
subscriptionsEndpoint: `${
process.env.GRAPHIQL_WS_SSH ? 'wss' : 'ws'
}://${process.env.GRAPHIQL_WS_PATH || 'localhost'}${
process.env.DEPLOY_PLATFORM === 'heroku'
? ''
: `:${process.env.API_PORT || process.env.PORT}`
}/subscriptions`,
websocketConnectionParams: {
token: process.env.GRAPHIQL_TOKEN,
},
},
graphqlOptions: {
schema: null,
},
},
}),
],
})
export class FrameworkImports {}
Now you can import
FrameworkImports
import { BootstrapFramework } from '@rxdi/core';
import { FrameworkImports } from './framework-imports';
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
BootstrapFramework(AppModule, [FrameworkImports]).subscribe();
gapi app build
gapi app start
gapi app stop
gapi workers start
gapi workers stop
import { Module } from '@rxdi/core';
import { UserModule } from './user/user.module';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
@Module({
imports: [UserModule, CoreModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module } from '@rxdi/core';
import { UserQueriesController } from './user-queries.controller';
import { UserSubscriptionsController } from './user-subscriptions.controller';
import { UserMutationsController } from './user-mutations.controller';
import { UserService } from './services/user.service';
import { AnotherService } from './services/another.service';
import { UserEffect } from './user.effect';
@Module({
controllers: [
UserQueriesController,
UserSubscriptionsController,
UserMutationsController,
],
services: [UserService, AnotherService],
effects: [UserEffect],
})
export class UserModule {}
import { GapiObjectType, Resolve, InjectType } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { GraphQLScalarType, GraphQLInt, GraphQLString } from 'graphql';
import { UserSettings } from './user.settings';
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserType {
readonly id: number | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLInt;
readonly email: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly type: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly password: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly name: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly settings: UserSettings = InjectType(UserSettings);
@Resolve('id')
getId?(root, payload, context) {
return 1;
}
}
import { Injector } from '@rxdi/core';
import { GapiObjectType, Resolve } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { AnotherService } from '../services/another.service';
import { GraphQLScalarType, GraphQLBoolean } from 'graphql';
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserSettings {
@Injector(AnotherService) private anotherService?: AnotherService;
readonly sidebar: boolean | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLBoolean;
@Resolve('sidebar')
async getSidebar?(root, payload, context) {
return await this.anotherService.returnTrueAsync();
}
}
import { GapiObjectType } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { GraphQLScalarType, GraphQLString } from 'graphql';
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserMessage {
readonly message: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
}
import { GapiObjectType, InjectType } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { UserType } from './user.type';
import { GraphQLScalarType, GraphQLString } from 'graphql';
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserTokenType {
readonly token: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly user: UserType = InjectType(UserType);
}
import { Controller } from '@rxdi/core';
import { Type, Query, Public } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLInt, GraphQLString } from 'graphql';
import { UserService } from './services/user.service';
import { UserType } from './types/user.type';
import { UserTokenType } from './types/user-login.type';
import { AuthPrivateService } from '../core/services/auth/auth.service';
import { IUserType, IUserTokenType } from '../core/api-introspection/index';
@Controller()
export class UserQueriesController {
constructor(
private userService: UserService,
private authService: AuthPrivateService
) {}
@Type(UserType)
@Public()
@Query({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
},
})
findUser(root, { id }, context): IUserType {
return this.userService.findUser(id);
}
@Type(UserTokenType)
@Public()
@Query({
email: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
},
password: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
},
})
login(root, { email, password }, context) {
let credential: IUserTokenType;
// Find user from database
const user = <IUserType>{
id: 1,
email: email,
type: 'ADMIN',
settings: {
sidebar: true,
},
password: this.authService.encryptPassword(password),
name: 'Test Testov',
};
if (this.authService.decryptPassword(user.password) === password) {
credential = {
user: user,
token: this.authService.signJWTtoken({
email: user.email,
id: user.id,
scope: [user.type],
}),
};
} else {
throw new Error('missing-username-or-password');
}
return credential;
}
}
import { Controller } from '@rxdi/core';
import { UserService } from './services/user.service';
import { UserType } from './types/user.type';
import { UserMessage } from './types/user-message.type';
import { IUserType } from '../core/api-introspection';
import { PubSubService } from '@rxdi/graphql-pubsub';
import { Scope, Type, Mutation, Public } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLString, GraphQLInt } from 'graphql';
@Controller()
export class UserMutationsController {
constructor(
private userService: UserService,
private pubsub: PubSubService
) {}
@Scope('ADMIN')
@Type(UserMessage)
@Public()
@Mutation({
message: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
},
signal: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
},
})
publishSignal(root, { message, signal }, context): UserMessage {
console.log(
`${signal} Signal Published message: ${message} by ${context.email}`
);
this.pubsub.publish(
signal,
`${signal} Signal Published message: ${message} by ${context.email}`
);
return { message };
}
@Scope('ADMIN')
@Type(UserType)
@Mutation({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
},
})
deleteUser(root, { id }, context): IUserType {
return this.userService.deleteUser(id);
}
@Scope('ADMIN')
@Type(UserType)
@Mutation({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
},
})
updateUser(root, { id }, context): IUserType {
return this.userService.updateUser(id);
}
@Scope('ADMIN')
@Type(UserType)
@Mutation({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
},
})
addUser(root, { id }, context): IUserType {
return this.userService.addUser(id);
}
}
import { Controller } from '@rxdi/core';
import { Type, Scope, Public } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { withFilter } from 'graphql-subscriptions';
import { GraphQLNonNull, GraphQLInt } from 'graphql';
import { PubSubService, Subscribe, Subscription } from '@rxdi/graphql-pubsub';
import { UserMessage } from './types/user-message.type';
@Controller()
export class UserSubscriptionsController {
constructor(private pubsub: PubSubService) {}
@Scope('ADMIN')
@Type(UserMessage)
@Public()
@Subscribe((self: UserSubscriptionsController) =>
self.pubsub.asyncIterator('CREATE_SIGNAL_BASIC')
)
@Subscription()
subscribeToUserMessagesBasic(message): UserMessage {
return { message };
}
@Scope('ADMIN')
@Type(UserMessage)
@Subscribe(
withFilter(
(self: UserSubscriptionsController) =>
self.pubsub.asyncIterator('CREATE_SIGNAL_WITH_FILTER'),
(payload, { id }, context) => {
console.log('Subscribed User: ', id, JSON.stringify(context));
return true;
}
)
)
@Subscription({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
},
})
subscribeToUserMessagesWithFilter(message): UserMessage {
return { message };
}
}
subscription {
subscribeToUserMessagesBasic {
message
}
}
subscription {
subscribeToUserMessagesWithFilter(id:1) {
message
}
}
import { Service } from '@rxdi/core';
import { IUserType } from '../../core/api-introspection';
@Service()
export class AnotherService {
trimFirstLetter(username: string): string {
return username.charAt(1);
}
trimFirstLetterAsync(username): Promise<string> {
return Promise.resolve(this.trimFirstLetter(username));
}
returnTrueAsync() {
return Promise.resolve(true);
}
}
@Service()
export class UserService {
constructor() {}
findUser(id: number): IUserType {
return {
id: 1,
email: 'test@gmail.com',
type: 'ADMIN',
password: '123456',
name: 'Pesho',
settings: {
sidebar: true,
},
};
}
addUser(id: number): IUserType {
return {
id: 1,
email: 'test@gmail.com',
type: 'ADMIN',
password: '123456',
name: 'Pesho',
settings: {
sidebar: true,
},
};
}
deleteUser(id: number): IUserType {
return {
id: 1,
email: 'test@gmail.com',
type: 'ADMIN',
password: '123456',
name: 'Pesho',
settings: {
sidebar: true,
},
};
}
updateUser(id): IUserType {
return {
id: 1,
email: 'test@gmail.com',
type: 'ADMIN',
password: '123456',
name: 'Pesho',
settings: {
sidebar: true,
},
};
}
}
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { BootstrapFramework } from '@rxdi/core';
import { CoreModule } from '@gapi/core';
BootstrapFramework(AppModule, [CoreModule], {
init: false,
initOptions: {
effects: true,
plugins: true,
services: true,
controllers: true,
},
logger: {
logging: true,
date: true,
exitHandler: true,
fileService: true,
hashes: true,
},
}).subscribe(
() => console.log('Started!'),
(e) => console.error(e)
);
gapi start
import { Module } from '@rxdi/core';
import { AuthPrivateService } from './services/auth/auth.service';
@Module({
services: [AuthPrivateService],
})
export class CoreModule {}
import { Service } from '@rxdi/core';
import * as Boom from 'boom';
export interface UserInfo {
scope: ['ADMIN', 'USER'];
type: 'ADMIN' | 'USER';
iat: number;
}
@Service()
export class AuthPrivateService {
constructor() { // private connectionHookService: ConnectionHookService // private authService: AuthService,
// this.connectionHookService.modifyHooks.onSubConnection = this.onSubConnection.bind(this);
// this.authService.modifyFunctions.validateToken = this.validateToken.bind(this);
}
onSubConnection(connectionParams): UserInfo {
if (connectionParams.token) {
return this.validateToken(connectionParams.token, 'Subscription');
} else {
throw Boom.unauthorized();
}
}
validateToken(
token: string,
requestType: 'Query' | 'Subscription' = 'Query'
): UserInfo {
const user = <UserInfo>this.verifyToken(token);
user.type = user.scope[0];
console.log(`${requestType} from: ${JSON.stringify(user)}`);
if (user) {
return user;
} else {
throw Boom.unauthorized();
}
}
verifyToken(token: string): any {
// return this.authService.verifyToken(token);
return token;
}
signJWTtoken(tokenData: any): any {
// return this.authService.sign(tokenData);
return tokenData;
}
issueJWTToken(tokenData: any) {
// const jwtToken = this.authService.sign({
// email: '',
// id: 1,
// scope: ['ADMIN', 'USER']
// });
// return jwtToken;
}
decryptPassword(password: string): any {
// return this.authService.decrypt(password);
return password;
}
encryptPassword(password: string): any {
// return this.authService.encrypt(password);
return password;
}
}
import { Module } from '@rxdi/core';
import { UserModule } from './user/user.module';
import { UserService } from './user/services/user.service';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
@Module({
imports: [UserModule, CoreModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Module, InjectionToken } from '@rxdi/core';
import { UserModule } from './user/user.module';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
class UserId {
id: number;
}
export const UserIdToken = new InjectionToken<UserId>('UserId');
@Module({
imports: [UserModule, CoreModule],
services: [
{
provide: 'UserId',
useValue: { id: 1 },
},
{
provide: UserIdToken,
useFactory: () => {
return { id: 1 };
},
},
{
provide: UserIdToken,
useClass: UserId,
},
],
})
export class AppModule {}
@Controller()
export class UserQueriesController {
constructor(
@Inject('UserId') private userId: { id: number }, // Value injection
@Inject(UserIdToken) private userId: UserId, // Token injection
@Inject(UserIdToken) private userId: UserId // Class injection
) {
console.log(this.userId.id);
// Will print 1
}
}
You can put also Observable as a value
import { Module } from '@rxdi/core';
import { UserModule } from './user/user.module';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
import { BehaviorSubject } from 'rxjs/BehaviorSubject';
@Module({
imports: [UserModule, CoreModule],
services: [
{
provide: 'Observable',
useValue: new BehaviorSubject(1),
},
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Then inject this service somewhere in your application
import { Controller } from '@rxdi/core';
import { BehaviorSubject } from 'rxjs/BehaviorSubject';
import { PubSubService } from '@rxdi/graphql-pubsub';
@Controller()
export class UserSubscriptionsController {
constructor(
@Inject('Observable') private observable: BehaviorSubject<number>,
private pubsub: PubSubService
) {
this.observable.subscribe(() =>
this.pubsub.publish(
'CREATE_SIGNAL_BASIC',
`Signal Published message: ${this.observable.getValue()}`
)
);
}
}
Then you can put it inside another service and emit values
import { Service, Inject } from '@rxdi/core';
import { BehaviorSubject } from 'rxjs/BehaviorSubject';
import { TimerObservable } from 'rxjs/observable/TimerObservable';
@Service()
export class UserService {
constructor(
@Inject('Observable') private observable: BehaviorSubject<number>
) {
TimerObservable.create(0, 1000).subscribe((t) => this.observable.next(t))
}
Cross reference circular dependency
import { UserService } from './user.service';
@Service()
export class AnotherService {
@Inject(() => UserService) private userService: UserService
import { AnotherService } from './another.service';
@Service()
export class UserService {
@Inject(() => AnotherService) private anotherService: AnotherService
You can see the subscription when you subscribe to basic chanel inside GraphiQL dev panel
subscription {
subscribeToUserMessagesBasic {
message
}
}
The result will be
{
"subscribeToUserMessagesBasic": {
"message": "Signal Published message: 495"
}
}
import { GapiObjectType, InjectType, Resolve, Type } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import {
GraphQLGapiObjectType,
GraphQLString,
GraphQLInt,
GraphQLList,
GraphQLBoolean,
GraphQLScalarType,
} from 'graphql';
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserSettingsType {
readonly id: number | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLInt;
readonly color: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly language: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly sidebar: boolean | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLBoolean;
}
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserWalletSettingsType {
readonly type: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly private: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly security: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly nested: UserSettingsType = InjectType(UserSettingsType);
readonly nested2: UserSettingsType = InjectType(UserSettingsType);
readonly nested3: UserSettingsType = InjectType(UserSettingsType);
// If you want you can change every value where you want with @Resolve decorator
@Resolve('type')
changeType(root, args, context) {
return root.type + ' new-type';
}
// NOTE: you can name function methods as you wish can be Example3 for example important part is to define 'nested3' as a key to map method :)
@Resolve('nested3')
Example3(root, args, context) {
// CHANGE value of object type when returning
// UserSettingsType {
// "id": 1,
// "color": "black",
// "language": "en-US",
// "sidebar": true
// }
// root.nested3.id
// root.nested3.color
// root.nested3.language
// root.nested3.sidebar
return root.nested3;
}
}
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserWalletType {
readonly id: number | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLInt;
readonly address: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly settings: string | UserWalletSettingsType = InjectType(
UserWalletSettingsType
);
}
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserType {
readonly id: number | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLInt;
readonly email: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly firstname: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly lastname: string | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLString;
readonly settings: string | UserSettingsType = InjectType(
UserWalletSettingsType
);
readonly wallets: UserWalletType = new GraphQLList(
InjectType(UserWalletType)
);
}
query {
findUser(id:1) {
id
email
firstname
lastname
settings {
id
color
language
sidebar
}
wallets {
id
address
settings {
type
private
security
nested {
id
color
language
sidebar
}
nested2 {
id
color
language
sidebar
}
nested3 {
id
color
language
sidebar
}
}
}
}
}
findUser(id: number): UserType {
return {
id: 1,
email: "kristiqn.tachev@gmail.com",
firstname: "Kristiyan",
lastname: "Tachev",
settings: {
id: 1,
color: 'black',
language: 'en-US',
sidebar: true
},
wallets: [{
id: 1, address: 'dadadada', settings: {
type: "ethereum",
private: false,
security: "TWO-STEP",
nested: {
id: 1,
color: 'black',
language: 'en-US',
sidebar: true
},
nested2: {
id: 1,
color: 'black',
language: 'en-US',
sidebar: true
},
nested3: {
id: 1,
color: 'black',
language: 'en-US',
sidebar: true
},
nested4: {
id: 1,
color: 'black',
language: 'en-US',
sidebar: true
},
}
}]
};
}
{
"data": {
"findUser": {
"id": 1,
"email": "kristiqn.tachev@gmail.com",
"firstname": "Kristiyan",
"lastname": "Tachev",
"settings": {
"id": 1,
"color": "black",
"language": "en-US",
"sidebar": true
},
"wallets": [
{
"id": 1,
"address": "dadadada",
"settings": {
"type": "ethereum new-type",
"private": "false",
"security": "TWO-STEP",
"nested": {
"id": 1,
"color": "black",
"language": "en-US",
"sidebar": true
},
"nested2": {
"id": 1,
"color": "black",
"language": "en-US",
"sidebar": true
},
"nested3": {
"id": 1,
"color": "black",
"language": "en-US",
"sidebar": true
}
}
}
]
}
}
}
All Gapi Decorators
@Query - Define Query object added above method inside @Controller
@Mutation - Define Mutation object added above method inside @Controller
@Subscription - Define Subscription object added above method inside @Controller
@Subscribe - It will be used with @Subscription Decorator and it takes PubSubIterator function @Subscribe(() => UserSubscriptionsController.pubsub.asyncIterator('CREATE_SIGNAL_BASIC')) can be used also withFilter
@Subscribe(
withFilter(
(self: UserSubscriptionsController) => self.pubsub.asyncIterator('CREATE_SIGNAL_WITH_FILTER'),
(payload, {id}, context) => {
console.log('User trying to subscribe: ', id, JSON.stringify(context));
// if user passes your expression it will be subscribed to this subscription
return id !== context.id;
}
)
)
@Subscription()
subscribeToUserMessagesWithFilter(message): UserMessage {
return { message };
}
@Public - Works with (@Query, @Mutation, Subscription) adds property "public = true" will make this particular resolver Public without authentication
@Scope - Can take arguments like what kind of User can use this Resolver @scope('ADMIN', 'USER', 'SALES')
@Type - Works with (@Query, @Mutation, Subscription) passing ObjectType class here for example UserType this is internally new GraphQLObjectType
@GapiObjectType - Internally is using new GraphQLObjectType() adding name of the class as a {name: constructor.name} can take {name: 'YourCustomName'} as argument also the same Object type can be used for generating new GraphQLInputObjectType when passing {input: true} used for Arguments
@Resolve - This is used internally inside GapiObjectType and it is related with modifying return result from GraphQL like in the following example
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserType {
id: number | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLInt;
@Resolve('id')
getId?(root, payload, context) {
return 5;
}
}
Important part is that getId? method needs to be OPTIONAL because it will be part of the Interface defined by the class UserType so everywhere if you use UserType it will ask you to add getId as a function but we just want to modify the return result from Schema with Resolve method decorator.
@Controller - It will define Controllers inside Gapi Application you can have as many as you wish controllers just when you are ready import them inside @Module({controllers: ...CONTROLLERS})
@Guard - this decorator will add Guards to particular resolvers can be used this way:
import { Controller } from '@rxdi/core';
import { Type, Query, Guard } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { UserService } from './services/user.service';
import { UserListType } from './types/user-list.type';
import { AdminOnly } from '../core/guards/admin-only.guard';
@Controller()
export class UserQueriesController {
constructor(private userService: UserService) {}
@Type(UserListType)
@Guard(AdminOnly)
@Query()
listUsers() {
return this.userService.findAll();
}
}
Or you can apply them globaly to controller like this
import { Query, GraphQLControllerOptions, InjectType } from '@rxdi/graphql';
import { UserService } from './services/user.service';
import { UserListType } from './types/user-list.type';
import { AdminOnly } from '../core/guards/admin-only.guard';
@Controller<GraphQLControllerOptions>({
guards: [AdminOnly],
type: InjectType(UserListType),
})
export class UserQueriesController {
constructor(private userService: UserService) {}
@Query()
listUsers() {
return this.userService.findAll();
}
}
The basic guard example:
import {
Service,
CanActivateResolver,
GenericGapiResolversType,
} from '@gapi/core';
import { ENUMS } from '../enums';
import { UserType } from '../../user/types/user.type';
@Service()
export class AdminOnly implements CanActivateResolver {
canActivate(
context: UserType,
payload,
descriptor: GenericGapiResolversType
) {
return context.type === 'ADMIN';
}
}
Valid use cases are:
@Service()
export class AdminOnly implements CanActivateResolver {
canActivate(
context: UserType,
payload,
descriptor: GenericGapiResolversType
) {
return Observable.create((o) => o.next(true));
return new Promise((r) => r(true));
return Observable.create((o) => o.next(false));
return new Promise((r) => r(false));
if (context.type !== 'ADMIN') {
throw new Error('error');
}
}
}
If you try to mix @Guard decorator and apply globaly guards it will merge them so you will have both of the guards.
@Interceptor - This abstraction can be used to modify or just log result before you process it to the client can be used like this:
Logging interceptor
import {
InterceptResolver,
Service,
GenericGapiResolversType,
} from '@gapi/core';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { tap } from 'rxjs/operators';
import { UserType } from '../../user/types/user.type';
@Service()
export class LoggerInterceptor implements InterceptResolver {
intercept(
chainable$: Observable<any>,
context: UserType,
payload,
descriptor: GenericGapiResolversType
) {
console.log('Before...');
const now = Date.now();
return chainable$.pipe(
tap(() => console.log(`After... ${Date.now() - now}ms`))
);
}
}
Then you can attach it inside Query, Mutation, Subscription decorators
@Interceptor(LoggerInterceptor)
@Query({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString)
}
})
findUser(root, { id }): Promise<User> {
return this.userService.findUserById(id);
}
You can also modify result returned
Modify interceptor
import {
InterceptResolver,
Service,
GenericGapiResolversType,
} from '@gapi/core';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { tap } from 'rxjs/operators';
import { UserType } from '../../user/types/user.type';
@Service()
export class ModifyInterceptor implements InterceptResolver {
intercept(
chainable$: Observable<any>,
context: UserType,
payload,
descriptor: GenericGapiResolversType
) {
console.log('Before...');
const now = Date.now();
return chainable$.pipe(
map((res) => {
console.log(`After... ${Date.now() - now}ms`);
return res;
})
);
}
}
@Module - This is the starting point of the application when we bootstrap our module inside root/src/main.ts.Also can be used to create another Modules which can be imported inside AppModule {imports: ...IMPORTS}
@Service - Passed above class, this Decorator will insert metadata related with this class and all Dependencies Injected inside constructor() so when application starts you will get a Singleton of many Services if they are not Factory Services(Will explain how to create Factory in next release).So you can use single instance of a Service injected everywhere inside your application.
@Inject - It will inject Service with specific NAME for example when using InjectionToken('my-name') you can do something like
constructor(
@Inject('my-name') private name: string;
) {}
@Injector - Use this very carefully! It will Inject Services before application is fully loaded used to load Instance of a class before the real load of application it is used only inside GapiObjectType because Types are the first thing that will be loaded inside Gapi Application so we need our Services on Processing Decorators which is when the application loads.If you can use Dependency Injection internally provided.
@InjectType - This is BETA decorator for now is used without Decorator sign @ example:
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserType {
readonly id: number | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLInt;
readonly settings: string | UserSettings = InjectType(UserSettingsType);
}
In future releases it will be used as follows:
@GapiObjectType()
export class UserType {
readonly id: number | GraphQLScalarType = GraphQLInt;
@InjectType(UserSettingsType) readonly settings: string;
}
