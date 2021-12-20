Full featured image editor using HTML5 Canvas. It's easy to use and provides powerful filters.
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Edge
|Safari
|Firefox
|Yes
|10+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Crop
|Flip
|Rotation
|Drawing
|Shape
|Icon
|Text
|Mask
|Filter
|Grayscale
|Noise
|Emboss
|Pixelate
|Sepia
|Sepia2
|Blend-righten
|Blend-diff
|Invert
|Multifly
|Tint
|Brightness
|Remove-white
|Sharpen
Widely supported in browsers including IE10.
Option to support various display sizes. (allows you to use the editor features on your web pages at least over 550 * 450 sizes)
|black - top
|black - bottom
|white - left
|white - right
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
develop branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git
$ cd [[repo name]]
$ npm install
Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.