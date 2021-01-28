A collection of plugins written for Scully

This postRenderer plugin will apply the configured regex replacements to your Scully rendered HTML.

This plugin generates route id/handles for Shopify products and collections.

This plugin generates a sitemap.xml file suitable for submitting to Google's search console.

This plugin saves a copy of a root /404 route and saves it as /404.html in the root of the output directory. This is useful for fulfilling the Firebase hosting config requirements for 404s while maintaining the generation of that page via Angular.

Questions or Issues

If you have any issues you can raise them here or contact me at: GammaStream

Created by

GAMMASTREAM