@gammastream/scully-plugin-sitemap

by gammastream
1.0.7 (see all)

A collection of plugins written for Scully

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

scully-plugins

A collection of plugins written for Scully

@gammastream/scully-plugin-regex

This postRenderer plugin will apply the configured regex replacements to your Scully rendered HTML.

@gammastream/scully-plugin-shopify

This plugin generates route id/handles for Shopify products and collections.

@gammastream/scully-plugin-sitemap

This plugin generates a sitemap.xml file suitable for submitting to Google's search console.

@gammastream/scully-plugin-http404

This plugin saves a copy of a root /404 route and saves it as /404.html in the root of the output directory. This is useful for fulfilling the Firebase hosting config requirements for 404s while maintaining the generation of that page via Angular.

Questions or Issues

If you have any issues you can raise them here or contact me at: GammaStream

Created by

logo GammaStream

GAMMASTREAM

