openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@gamestdio/websocket

by gamestdio
0.3.2 (see all)

WebSocket client with reconnect back-off feature. Works in the browser, Node.js and React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Websocket

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@gamestdio/websocket

WebSocket with reconnect back-off feature.

For Node.js support, you should install the ws module in your project.

Installation

npm i @gamestdio/websocket

Usage

WebSocketClient behaves exactly in the same way as WebSocket.

It accepts an optional third parameter, which is used to configure backoff feature.

// fibonacci backoff strategy
var conn = new WebSocketClient('ws://' + host + ':8080', [], {
  backoff: "fibonacci"
});

// exponential backoff strategy
var conn = new WebSocketClient('ws://' + host + ':8080', [], {
  backoff: "exponential"
});

Event Listeners

  • onclose
  • onerror
  • onmessage
  • onopen
  • onreconnect

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnw
react-native-websocket🔃 WebSocket API wrapped as a component for React Native
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
732
rns
react-native-signalrUse SignalR with React Native
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
265

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial