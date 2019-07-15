WebSocket with reconnect back-off feature.

For Node.js support, you should install the ws module in your project.

Installation

npm i @gamestdio/websocket

Usage

WebSocketClient behaves exactly in the same way as WebSocket .

It accepts an optional third parameter, which is used to configure backoff feature.

var conn = new WebSocketClient( 'ws://' + host + ':8080' , [], { backoff : "fibonacci" });

var conn = new WebSocketClient( 'ws://' + host + ':8080' , [], { backoff : "exponential" });

Event Listeners

onclose

onerror

onmessage

onopen

onreconnect

License

MIT