Timing Events tied to @gamestdio/clock.
ClockTimer is a subclass of
Clock, which adds methods to handle timeout and
intervals relying on
Clock's ticks.
Once built-in
setTimeout and
setInterval relies on CPU load, functions may
delay an unexpected amount of time to execute. Having it tied to a clock's time
is guaranteed to execute in a precise way.
See a quote from W3C Timers Specification:
This API does not guarantee that timers will fire exactly on schedule. Delays due to CPU load, other tasks, etc, are to be expected.
Clock
setInterval(handler, time, ...args) ->
Delayed
setTimeout(handler, time, ...args) ->
Delayed
clear() - clear all intervals and timeouts.
Delayed
clear() ->
void - Clear timeout/interval
reset() ->
void - Reset elapsed time
active ->
Boolean - Is it still active?
pause() ->
void - Pause the execution
resume() ->
void - Continue the execution
paused ->
Boolean - Is is paused?
MIT