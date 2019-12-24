Timing Events tied to @gamestdio/clock.

ClockTimer is a subclass of Clock , which adds methods to handle timeout and intervals relying on Clock 's ticks.

Once built-in setTimeout and setInterval relies on CPU load, functions may delay an unexpected amount of time to execute. Having it tied to a clock's time is guaranteed to execute in a precise way.

See a quote from W3C Timers Specification:

This API does not guarantee that timers will fire exactly on schedule. Delays due to CPU load, other tasks, etc, are to be expected.

API

Clock

setInterval(handler, time, ...args) -> Delayed

-> setTimeout(handler, time, ...args) -> Delayed

-> clear() - clear all intervals and timeouts.

Delayed

clear() -> void - Clear timeout/interval

-> - Clear timeout/interval reset() -> void - Reset elapsed time

-> - Reset elapsed time active -> Boolean - Is it still active?

-> - Is it still active? pause() -> void - Pause the execution

-> - Pause the execution resume() -> void - Continue the execution

-> - Continue the execution paused -> Boolean - Is is paused?

License

MIT