Timelines implementation for lag compensation techniques in networked games. Use it both on server and/or client-side according to your needs.
createTimeline([ maxSnapshots=10 ]) - Create a Timeline instance
Timeline#takeSnapshot( state[, elapsedMs ] ) - Record state on timeline history
Timeline#at( elapsedMs[, interpolate=true ] ) - Get
Proxy object containing interpolated values between recorded states.
Timeline#offset( elapsedMs[, interpolate=true ] ) - Same as
#at, but from the last snapshot taken.
import { createTimeline } from '@gamestdio/timeline'
var timeline = createTimeline()
// first game state snapshot
timeline.takeSnapshot({
player: { x: 100 },
enemy: { x: 0 }
})
setTimeout(() => {
// take second game state snapshot after 1000ms
timeline.takeSnapshot({
player: { x: 0 },
enemy: { x: 100 }
})
//
// Retrieving a previous state
//
console.log( timeline.at( 0 ).player.x )
// => 100
console.log( timeline.at( 0 ).enemy.x )
// => 0
//
// Interpolating data from known states
//
console.log( timeline.at( 500 ).player.x )
// => 49.75124378109453
console.log( timeline.at( 500 ).enemy.x )
// => 50.24875621890547
//
// Extrapolating data between an unknown state
//
console.log( timeline.at( 1500 ).player.x )
// => -49.25373134328358
console.log( timeline.at( 1500 ).enemy.x )
// => 149.2537313432836
}, 1000)
To execute this example run the following command:
node --harmony --harmony-proxies example/usage.js
MIT