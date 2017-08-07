Timelines implementation for lag compensation techniques in networked games. Use it both on server and/or client-side according to your needs.

Take snapshots of game state

Interpolates and extrapolates values based on snapshots taken.

API

createTimeline([ maxSnapshots=10 ]) - Create a Timeline instance

Timeline#takeSnapshot( state[, elapsedMs ] ) - Record state on timeline history

Timeline#at( elapsedMs[, interpolate=true ] ) - Get Proxy object containing interpolated values between recorded states.

Timeline#offset( elapsedMs[, interpolate=true ] ) - Same as #at , but from the last snapshot taken.

Example

import { createTimeline } from '@gamestdio/timeline' var timeline = createTimeline() timeline.takeSnapshot({ player : { x : 100 }, enemy : { x : 0 } }) setTimeout( () => { timeline.takeSnapshot({ player : { x : 0 }, enemy : { x : 100 } }) console .log( timeline.at( 0 ).player.x ) console .log( timeline.at( 0 ).enemy.x ) console .log( timeline.at( 500 ).player.x ) console .log( timeline.at( 500 ).enemy.x ) console .log( timeline.at( 1500 ).player.x ) console .log( timeline.at( 1500 ).enemy.x ) }, 1000 )

To execute this example run the following command:

node --harmony --harmony-proxies example/usage.js

License

MIT