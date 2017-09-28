A simple clock/ticker implementation to track delta/elapsed time.
2kb minified
new Clock([useInterval=false])
clock.start([useInterval=false])
clock.stop()
clock.tick()
clock.elapsedTime
clock.deltaTime
clock.currentTime
There's two ways you can use clock.js: manual or automatic.
Automatic
By initializing
Clock with
true as the first argument, a interval will be
created, in which
tick() is called 60 times per second.
import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock';
let clock = new Clock(true);
You can also call
start(true) to create the interval.
import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock';
let clock = new Clock();
clock.start(true);
Manual usage
You call
tick() manually in your existing loop.
import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock';
var clock = new Clock();
setInterval(function() {
clock.tick();
console.log("Delta time: ", clock.deltaTime);
console.log("Elapsed time: ", clock.elapsedTime);
console.log("Current time: ", clock.currentTime);
}, 1000 / 60);
MIT