@gamestdio/clock

by colyseus
1.1.9 (see all)

A simple clock/ticker implementation to track elapsed/delta time.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@gamestdio/clock Build Status

A simple clock/ticker implementation to track delta/elapsed time.

2kb minified

API

  • new Clock([useInterval=false])
  • clock.start([useInterval=false])
  • clock.stop()
  • clock.tick()
  • clock.elapsedTime
  • clock.deltaTime
  • clock.currentTime

Usage example

There's two ways you can use clock.js: manual or automatic.

Automatic

By initializing Clock with true as the first argument, a interval will be created, in which tick() is called 60 times per second.

import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock';
let clock = new Clock(true);

You can also call start(true) to create the interval.

import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock';
let clock = new Clock();
clock.start(true);

Manual usage

You call tick() manually in your existing loop.

import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock';
var clock = new Clock();

setInterval(function() {
  clock.tick();
  console.log("Delta time: ", clock.deltaTime);
  console.log("Elapsed time: ", clock.elapsedTime);
  console.log("Current time: ", clock.currentTime);
}, 1000 / 60);

License

MIT

