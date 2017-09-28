A simple clock/ticker implementation to track delta/elapsed time.

2kb minified

API

new Clock([useInterval=false])

clock.start([useInterval=false])

clock.stop()

clock.tick()

clock.elapsedTime

clock.deltaTime

clock.currentTime

Usage example

There's two ways you can use clock.js: manual or automatic.

Automatic

By initializing Clock with true as the first argument, a interval will be created, in which tick() is called 60 times per second.

import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock' ; let clock = new Clock( true );

You can also call start(true) to create the interval.

import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock' ; let clock = new Clock(); clock.start( true );

Manual usage

You call tick() manually in your existing loop.

import * as Clock from '@gamestdio/clock' ; var clock = new Clock(); setInterval( function ( ) { clock.tick(); console .log( "Delta time: " , clock.deltaTime); console .log( "Elapsed time: " , clock.elapsedTime); console .log( "Current time: " , clock.currentTime); }, 1000 / 60 );

License

MIT