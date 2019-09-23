LagRadar

It's a sexy little component for demonstrating performance - or lack of in your javascript application.

Add this to any javascript application and you can see when the app drops below 60fps as the radar sweep changes colour and gets janky.

Get your live demo Extra awesome as Bookmarklet

Usage

The radar is published as a zero dependency es6 javascript module.

import lagRadar from './lag-radar.js' ; const destroy = lagRadar({ frames : 50 , speed : 0.0017 , size : 300 , inset : 3 , parent : document .body, }); destroy();

It also exposes css class hooks for styling the radar

To run the demo

npm install npm start open http://localhost:9080/

Genesis

This version authored by @mobz with ideas and contributions from others for this talk by @dan_abramov and shared to the world with love.