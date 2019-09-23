openbase logo
@gaearon/lag-radar

by Ben Birch
0.1.0 (see all)

Trace frame rate lag with a sexy performance radar

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

297

GitHub Stars

830

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

LagRadar

It's a sexy little component for demonstrating performance - or lack of in your javascript application.

Add this to any javascript application and you can see when the app drops below 60fps as the radar sweep changes colour and gets janky.

Get your live demo Extra awesome as Bookmarklet

Usage

The radar is published as a zero dependency es6 javascript module.


import lagRadar from './lag-radar.js';

const destroy = lagRadar({
  frames: 50,    // number of frames to draw, more = worse performance
  speed: 0.0017, // how fast the sweep moves (rads per ms)
  size: 300,     // outer frame px
  inset: 3,      // circle inset px
  parent: document.body, // DOM node to attach to
});

// later ...
destroy();

It also exposes css class hooks for styling the radar

To run the demo

npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:9080/

Genesis

This version authored by @mobz with ideas and contributions from others for this talk by @dan_abramov and shared to the world with love.

