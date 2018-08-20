Note: This package is now deprecated. Distribution of the JavaScript version has been moved to the main npm distribution at https://www.npmjs.com/package/google-closure-compiler. This package will continue to work, but no new versions of the package will be published.

Check, compile, transpile, optimize and compress JavaScript with Closure Compiler in JS.

This repo tracks issues related to the publication to npmjs.org and associated plugins. Any bugs not related to the plugins themselves should be reported to the main repository.

Unlike other packages, this allows Closure Compiler to run entirely in JS. Java is not required.

This is an experimental release - meaning some features are not available and performance may not be on-par with the Java implementation - details here.

Usage

These instructions will continue to work, but the package is deprecated. Development has moved to https://www.npmjs.com/package/google-closure-compiler.

First, install the latest version:

yarn add google-closure-compiler-js --dev npm install --save-dev google-closure-compiler-js

The module supports modern web browsers as well as Node v4 LTS, and provides compile as a low-level method to compile JavaScript. By default, this compiles ES6 to ES5 and includes the default set of ECMAScript externs files. For example:

const compile = require ( 'google-closure-compiler-js' ).compile; const flags = { jsCode : [{ src : 'const x = 1 + 2;' }], }; const out = compile(flags); console .info(out.compiledCode);

Or to install the command-line version, do:

npm install -g google-closure-compiler-js

You should now be able to run google-closure-compiler-js as a command. The google-closure-compiler-js command can read from stdin or from a file. For example:

google-closure-compiler-js code.js > minified.js

Run google-closure-compiler-js --help for full usage information.

Build Systems

Webpack

Your webpack.config.js should look like this:

const ClosureCompiler = require ( 'google-closure-compiler-js' ).webpack; const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { entry : [ path.join(__dirname, 'app.js' ) ], output : { path : path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : 'app.min.js' }, plugins : [ new ClosureCompiler({ options : { languageIn : 'ECMASCRIPT6' , languageOut : 'ECMASCRIPT5' , compilationLevel : 'ADVANCED' , warningLevel : 'VERBOSE' , }, }) ] };

Gulp

Your gulpfile.js should contain a task like this:

const compiler = require ( 'google-closure-compiler-js' ).gulp(); gulp.task( 'script' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './path/to/src.js' , { base : './' }) .pipe(compiler({ compilationLevel : 'SIMPLE' , warningLevel : 'VERBOSE' , outputWrapper : '(function(){

%output%

}).call(this)' , jsOutputFile : 'output.min.js' , createSourceMap : true , })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); });

Flags

Flag Default Usage angularPass false Generate $inject properties for AngularJS for functions annotated with @ngInject applyInputSourceMaps true Compose input source maps into output source map assumeFunctionWrapper false Enable additional optimizations based on the assumption that the output will be wrapped with a function wrapper. This flag is used to indicate that "global" declarations will not actually be global but instead isolated to the compilation unit. This enables additional optimizations. checksOnly false Don't generate output. Run checks, but no optimization passes. compilationLevel SIMPLE Specifies the compilation level to use.

Options: WHITESPACE_ONLY, SIMPLE, ADVANCED dartPass false defines null Overrides the value of variables annotated with @define , an object mapping names to primitive types env BROWSER Determines the set of builtin externs to load.

Options: BROWSER, CUSTOM exportLocalPropertyDefinitions false generateExports false Generates export code for those marked with @export. languageIn ES6 Sets what language spec that input sources conform to. languageOut ES5 Sets what language spec the output should conform to. newTypeInf false Checks for type errors using the new type inference algorithm. outputWrapper null Interpolate output into this string, replacing the token %output% polymerVersion null Specify the Polymer version pass to use. preserveTypeAnnotations false processCommonJsModules false Process CommonJS modules to a concatenable form, i.e., support require statements. renamePrefixNamespace Specifies the name of an object that will be used to store all non-extern globals. rewritePolyfills true Rewrite ES6 library calls to use polyfills provided by the compiler's runtime. useTypesForOptimization false Enable or disable the optimizations based on available type information. Inaccurate type annotations may result in incorrect results. warningLevel DEFAULT Specifies the warning level to use.

Options: QUIET, DEFAULT, VERBOSE jsCode [] Specifies the source code to compile. externs [] Additional externs to use for this compile. createSourceMap false Generates a source map mapping the generated source file back to its original sources.

Languages

The Closure Compiler supports the following languages:

ECMASCRIPT3 , ECMASCRIPT5 and ECMASCRIPT5_STRICT

, and ECMASCRIPT6 and ECMASCRIPT6_STRICT

and ECMASCRIPT6_TYPED (experimental)

(experimental) ECMASCRIPT_2017 (experimental)

Source Code

Unless you're using Gulp's or Webpack's plugins, you'll need to specify code via flags:

Both jsCode and externs accept an array containing objects in the form {src, path, sourceMap} .

and accept an array containing objects in the form . Using path you can construct a virtual filesystem for use with ES6 or CommonJS imports — although for CommonJS you'll have to set processCommonJsModules: true .

Transpilation

The JavaScript version of the Closure-Compiler is transpiled by GWT from the Java source. For more details on the differences in behavior see the super sourced files in the main repository.

Version History

Closure Compiler release notes can be found on the main repository wiki.

License

Copyright © 2017 The Closure Compiler Authors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.