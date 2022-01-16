A simple method to disable the React Developer Tools addon to access your application

How to install

npm i @ fvilers / disable - react - devtools

or

yarn add @ fvilers / disable - react - devtools

How to use

Call the disableReactDevTools() method before React is loaded, in your main file.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { disableReactDevTools } from '@fvilers/disable-react-devtools' ; import App from './App' ; if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { disableReactDevTools(); } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document .getElementById( 'root' ));

How it works