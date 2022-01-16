openbase logo
A simple method to disable the React Developer Tools addon to access your application

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

disable-react-devtools

A simple method to disable the React Developer Tools addon to access your application

Support

If you use and like this library, feel free to support my Open Source projects.

How to install

npm i @fvilers/disable-react-devtools

or

yarn add @fvilers/disable-react-devtools

How to use

Call the disableReactDevTools() method before React is loaded, in your main file.

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { disableReactDevTools } from '@fvilers/disable-react-devtools';
import App from './App';

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
  disableReactDevTools();
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

How it works

The disableReactDevTools() method will look for the React Developer Tools global hook and replace its properties and methods to prevent the plugin registration process.

