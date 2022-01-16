A simple method to disable the React Developer Tools addon to access your application
npm i @fvilers/disable-react-devtools
or
yarn add @fvilers/disable-react-devtools
Call the
disableReactDevTools() method before React is loaded, in your main file.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { disableReactDevTools } from '@fvilers/disable-react-devtools';
import App from './App';
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
disableReactDevTools();
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
The
disableReactDevTools() method will look for the React Developer Tools global hook and replace its properties and methods to prevent the plugin registration process.