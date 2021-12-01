A tool to create slides easily for you ✍ ️

Features

Zero Config

Providing various modes

Markdown and MDX

Themes

Code syntax Highlight, MathJax, Diagrams, and Flowcharts

Browser-friendly slides All results for lighthouses are perfect Full supporting for SEO and OGP Checking a11y(Accessibility)

Customizable JavaScript and CSS

A sidebar having agenda and some features

Modes

Init Mode Creating a slide, style, configuration file Creating GitHub actions that deploy slides to gh-pages automatically

Development Mode Running with HMR Just coding Markdown and sometimes CSS

Build Mode Rendering to html and optimizing js,css,md Generating an image of slides as og:image and checking a11y automatically

Presentation Mode Speaker Note Timer Recording your page actions and voice

Deploy Mode Deploying to GitHub Pages

PDF Mode Exporting slides as PDF



Demos

Getting Started

npm i fusuma -D npx fusuma init tree -a . ├── .fusumarc.yml ├── .github │ └── workflows │ └── fusuma.yml ├── slides │ └── 0-slide.md └── style.css --- executable tasks--- npx fusuma init npx fusuma start npx fusuma start-prod npx fusuma build npx fusuma deploy npx fusuma pdf

When npx fusuma start is executed, fusuma will create slides like follows on http://localhost:8080 . Fusuma provides the below development screen which has a reference and slides list. In addition, Fusuma adds a sidebar and when you set section titles, fusuma shows them on the sidebar.

slides generated by init sidebar

👉 the demo (built as production)

Themes

Fusuma offers the following themes also users can customize them because this is just CSS.

default pop

webpack babel node

👉 the demo

Markdown and MDX

## Hello This is the first slide. --- ## 🤭 import { Sample } from './scripts/Sample'; This is the second slide. < Sample />

export const Sample = () => < p > Hello from jsx!! </ p > ;

👉 Getting Started/Creating Your Slide

Customize styles

The following properties are provided, but you can change the css directly if you want.

:root { --base-font-family : 'Roboto' , 'San Francisco' , helvetica, arial, sans-serif; --base-font-size : 2.4rem ; --base-font-weight : 300 ; --base-align : center; --base-max-width : 1280px ; --base-outer-margin : 24px ; --base-image-height : auto; --base-image-width : 100% ; --base-image-border : none; --base-image-border-radius : 0 ; --color-title : #464646 ; --color-base : #545454 ; --color-background : #f5f5f5 ; --color-link : #3498db ; --h1-font-size : 5.6rem ; --h1-font-weight : 300 ; --h2-font-size : 4rem ; --h2-font-weight : 300 ; --h3-font-size : 3.6rem ; --h3-font-weight : 300 ; --h4-font-size : 3rem ; --h4-font-weight : 300 ; --h5-font-size : 2.4rem ; --h5-font-weight : 600 ; --h6-font-size : 2rem ; --h6-font-weight : 600 ; --account-icon-size : 3rem ; --account-icon-color : #545454 ; --code-font-size : 1.8rem ; --qr-code-image-size : 320px ; }

Presenter Mode

This feature uses experimental APIs so please use Chrome or Firefox.

You can see your Note for each slide and the next slide on the Host screen.

👉 Modes/Presenter

Features

Showing your slide notes

Setting a timer

Recording your actions and voice, and doing time-travel video: Recording Your Voice



Lighthouse

Lighthouse is an open-source, automated tool for improving the quality of web pages. You can run it against any web page, public or requiring authentication. It has audits for performance, accessibility, progressive web apps, SEO and more.

Fusuma supports improving performance, SEO, and so on as default, analyzes the slide's performance, and outputs like below.

the score of lighthouse output logs

Special Thanks to

Themes

I respect your UI and I really love it. I usually talk about you in Japan so I added your colors to Fusuma. If you have issues, feel free to mention me! Thank you.