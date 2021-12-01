og:image and checking a11y automatically
$ npm i fusuma -D
$ npx fusuma init
$ tree -a
.
├── .fusumarc.yml
├── .github
│ └── workflows
│ └── fusuma.yml
├── slides
│ └── 0-slide.md
└── style.css
# --- executable tasks---
$ npx fusuma init # create scaffold
$ npx fusuma start # run server for development
$ npx fusuma start-prod # run server for bundle directory
$ npx fusuma build # build slides for production
$ npx fusuma deploy # deploy to github pages
$ npx fusuma pdf # export as PDF
When
npx fusuma start is executed, fusuma will create slides like follows on
http://localhost:8080. Fusuma provides the below development screen which has a reference and slides list. In addition, Fusuma adds a sidebar and when you set section titles, fusuma shows them on the sidebar.
|slides generated by
init
|sidebar
👉 the demo (built as production)
Fusuma offers the following themes also users can customize them because this is just CSS.
|default
|pop
|webpack
|babel
|node
👉 the demo
## Hello
This is the first slide.
---
## 🤭
import { Sample } from './scripts/Sample';
This is the second slide.
<Sample />
// Sample.js
export const Sample = () => <p>Hello from jsx!!</p>;
👉 Getting Started/Creating Your Slide
The following properties are provided, but you can change the css directly if you want.
:root {
--base-font-family: 'Roboto', 'San Francisco', helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
--base-font-size: 2.4rem;
--base-font-weight: 300;
--base-align: center;
--base-max-width: 1280px;
--base-outer-margin: 24px;
--base-image-height: auto;
--base-image-width: 100%;
--base-image-border: none;
--base-image-border-radius: 0;
--color-title: #464646;
--color-base: #545454;
--color-background: #f5f5f5;
--color-link: #3498db;
--h1-font-size: 5.6rem;
--h1-font-weight: 300;
--h2-font-size: 4rem;
--h2-font-weight: 300;
--h3-font-size: 3.6rem;
--h3-font-weight: 300;
--h4-font-size: 3rem;
--h4-font-weight: 300;
--h5-font-size: 2.4rem;
--h5-font-weight: 600;
--h6-font-size: 2rem;
--h6-font-weight: 600;
--account-icon-size: 3rem;
--account-icon-color: #545454;
--code-font-size: 1.8rem;
--qr-code-image-size: 320px;
}
This feature uses experimental APIs so please use Chrome or Firefox.
You can see your Note for each slide and the next slide on the Host screen.
Lighthouse is an open-source, automated tool for improving the quality of web pages. You can run it against any web page, public or requiring authentication. It has audits for performance, accessibility, progressive web apps, SEO and more.
Fusuma supports improving performance, SEO, and so on as default, analyzes the slide's performance, and outputs like below.
|the score of lighthouse
|output logs
I respect your UI and I really love it. I usually talk about you in Japan so I added your colors to Fusuma. If you have issues, feel free to mention me! Thank you.