If you're integrating FusionAuth with a Typescript application, this library will speed up your development time. It also works with node and browser applications as well.
For additional information and documentation on FusionAuth refer to https://fusionauth.io.
To install fusionauth-typescript-client, use npm
npm install @fusionauth/typescript-client
Refer to the FusionAuth API documentation to for request and response formats.
If you have a question or support issue regarding this client library, we'd love to hear from you.
If you have a paid edition with support included, please open a ticket in your account portal. Learn more about paid editions here.
Otherwise, please post your question in the community forum.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub.
This code is available as open source under the terms of the Apache v2.0 License.