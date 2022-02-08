openbase logo
@fusionauth/typescript-client

by FusionAuth
1.33.0 (see all)

A TypeScript client for FusionAuth

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FusionAuth TypeScript Client

semver 2.0.0 compliant npm

If you're integrating FusionAuth with a Typescript application, this library will speed up your development time. It also works with node and browser applications as well.

For additional information and documentation on FusionAuth refer to https://fusionauth.io.

Credits

  • Thanks to @tjpeden for your excellent contributions!

Installation

To install fusionauth-typescript-client, use npm

npm install @fusionauth/typescript-client

Refer to the FusionAuth API documentation to for request and response formats.

Development

  • Set up a fusionauth instance. (Not sure exactly how to configure, TBD.)
  • sb test

Questions and support

If you have a question or support issue regarding this client library, we'd love to hear from you.

If you have a paid edition with support included, please open a ticket in your account portal. Learn more about paid editions here.

Otherwise, please post your question in the community forum.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub.

License

This code is available as open source under the terms of the Apache v2.0 License.

