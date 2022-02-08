FusionAuth TypeScript Client

If you're integrating FusionAuth with a Typescript application, this library will speed up your development time. It also works with node and browser applications as well.

For additional information and documentation on FusionAuth refer to https://fusionauth.io.

Credits

Thanks to @tjpeden for your excellent contributions!

Installation

To install fusionauth-typescript-client, use npm

npm install @fusionauth/typescript-client

Refer to the FusionAuth API documentation to for request and response formats.

Development

Set up a fusionauth instance. (Not sure exactly how to configure, TBD.)

sb test

Questions and support

If you have a question or support issue regarding this client library, we'd love to hear from you.

If you have a paid edition with support included, please open a ticket in your account portal. Learn more about paid editions here.

Otherwise, please post your question in the community forum.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub.

License

This code is available as open source under the terms of the Apache v2.0 License.