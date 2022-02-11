This module is the main repository for both Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Mac.

These SDKs allow us to create native iOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS applications using the same UI controls we would in Objective-C and Xcode, except with the flexibility and elegance of a modern language (C#), the power of the .NET Base Class Library (BCL), and two first-class IDEs—Visual Studio for Mac and Visual Studio—at our fingertips.

This repository is where we do development for the Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Mac SDKs. There are a few ways that you can contribute, for example:

Contributing

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:

Downloads

The preferred method for installing Xamarin.iOS and Mac is to use the Visual Studio installers (Windows, Mac).

The team also strongly recommends using the latest Xamarin SDK and Xcode whenever possible.

However, we provide links to older Xamarin.iOS and Mac packages for macOS downgrades and build machine configuration.

Feedback

License

Copyright (c) .NET Foundation Contributors. All rights reserved. Licensed under the MIT License.