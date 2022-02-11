openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@fuse-open/xamarin-mac

by xamarin
7.14.0 (see all)

Bridges the worlds of .NET with the native APIs of macOS, iOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

171

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Xamarin.iOS + Xamarin.Mac logo

Xamarin.iOS & Xamarin.Mac

Welcome!

This module is the main repository for both Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Mac.

These SDKs allow us to create native iOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS applications using the same UI controls we would in Objective-C and Xcode, except with the flexibility and elegance of a modern language (C#), the power of the .NET Base Class Library (BCL), and two first-class IDEs—Visual Studio for Mac and Visual Studio—at our fingertips.

This repository is where we do development for the Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Mac SDKs. There are a few ways that you can contribute, for example:

Contributing

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document How to Contribute, which covers the following:

Downloads

The preferred method for installing Xamarin.iOS and Mac is to use the Visual Studio installers (Windows, Mac).

The team also strongly recommends using the latest Xamarin SDK and Xcode whenever possible.

However, we provide links to older Xamarin.iOS and Mac packages for macOS downgrades and build machine configuration.

VersionXamarin.iOSXamarin.Mac
d16.11 (Xcode 13.1)15.2.0.18.2.0.1
d16.11 (Xcode 13.0)15.0.0.6N/A
d16.1014.20.0.247.14.0.27
d16.9 (Xcode 12.5)14.16.0.57.10.0.5
d16.914.14.2.57.8.2.5
d16.8 (Xcode 12.4)14.10.0.47.4.0.10
d16.8 (Xcode 12.3)14.8.0.37.2.0.3
d16.8 (Xcode 12.2)14.6.0.157.0.0.15
d16.814.4.1.36.22.1.26
d16.714.2.0.126.20.2.2
d16.613.18.2.16.18.2.1
d16.513.16.0.136.16.0.13
d16.413.10.0.216.10.0.21
d16.313.6.0.126.6.0.12
d16.212.14.0.1145.14.0.114
d16.112.10.0.1575.10.0.157
d16.012.8.0.25.8.0.0

Feedback

Discord

License

Copyright (c) .NET Foundation Contributors. All rights reserved. Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial