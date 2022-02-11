OpenTK

OpenTK is a large project. There are many components to work on, and we'd welcome almost any contribution. The community is friendly, welcoming and always ready to help you get your PRs merged!

We have a very active discord server, if you need help, want to help, or are just curious, come join us!

The Open Toolkit library is a fast, low-level C# binding for OpenGL, OpenGL ES, OpenAL, and OpenCL. It runs on all major platforms and powers hundreds of apps, games and scientific research.

Use OpenTK to add cross-platform 3d graphics, audio, compute and haptics to your C# application. Integrate it into your existing user interface or use it standalone without any external dependencies.

OpenTK comes with simple and easy to follow tutorials for learning modern OpenGL. These are written by the community and represent all of the best practices to get you started.

Learn how to use OpenTK here: https://github.com/opentk/LearnOpenTK

Older OpenTK 3 tutorials here: https://opentk.net/learn/index.html

Project website: https://opentk.net

Official git repository: https://github.com/opentk/opentk

Features

Create cutting-edge graphics with OpenGL 4.6 and OpenGL ES 3.0

Spice up your GUI with 3d acceleration

Improve your code flow with strong types and inline documentation

Windowing systems to help get you started

Input, and other game essentials.

Performant, highly optimized and reliable linear algebra library

Write once run everywhere

OpenTK is available for Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, *BSD and SteamOS. It can be used standalone or integrated into a GUI (Windows.Forms, WPF, GTK+, Qt, VTK, ...)

An old, unsupported version of OpenTK 1.0 may be included in the Xamarin Android and iOS distribution. The Xamarin fork is not supported or maintained by this project.

Adding support for mobile again is a future goal of the OpenTK project, but is somewhat frustrated by Apple's deprecation of OpenGL. Contributions to re-add support for these platforms are welcomed.

Instructions

OpenTK is available as a NuGet Package.

News

OpenTK 4.0.0 is released with full availability.

Key changes:

Full support for .Net Core 3.1

Brand new GLFW-based windowing system

Brand new GLFW-based input system

Removed all platform-specific backends (and fixed every xplat bug!)

Math library performance improvements and fixes

All new OpenAL bindings

All new OpenCL Bindings

Total restructure of all packages into a modular system with a number of packages. The OpenTK Nuget package is now a metapackage that will automatically download all of these for you.

OpenTK 4.0.0 is entirely MIT licensed.

We're excited to see what you can build with this!

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK

Oops! Forgot to update the news! OpenTK 4.0.0 PREVIEW is now available on Nuget.

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK

OpenTK 3.2.0 is available.

This adds bindings for the wgl_dx_interop extension and support for joysticks with > 64 buttons.

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK/3.2.0

OpenTK 3.1.0 is available.

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK/3.1.0

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK.GLControl/3.1.0

Work is well underway on OpenTK 4.0, which targets .netstandard 2.0.

We would welcome any contributions!

Click here to view the tracking issue.

OpenTK 3.0.1 is available.

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK/3.0.1

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK.GLControl/3.0.1

OpenTK 3.0.0 is available.

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK/3.0.0

https://www.nuget.org/packages/OpenTK.GLControl/3.0.0

Building from source

git clone https://github.com/opentk/opentk cd opentk ./build.cmd / ./build.sh

Contributing

OpenTK uses and encourages Early Pull Requests. Please don't wait until you're done to open a PR!

Install Git and the .Net Core SDK Fork OpenTK Create a branch on your fork. Add an empty commit to start your work off (and let you open a PR): git commit --allow-empty -m "start of [thing you're working on]" Open a Pull request with [WIP] in the title. Do this before you actually start working. Make your commits in small, incremental steps with clear descriptions. Tag a maintainer when you're done and ask for a review!

Click here for good first issues.

Click here for everything we need help with.

Requirements

Windows (7/8,10), Linux, Mac OS X, *BSD, SteamOS, Android or iOS

For graphics, OpenGL drivers or a suitable emulator, such as ANGLE

For audio, OpenAL drivers or OpenAL Soft

To develop desktop applications: Visual Studio, Rider, or the command line tools.

To develop Android applications: Visual Studio and Xamarin

To develop iOS applications: Visual Studio, Xamarin and XCode

Documentation

API Documentation is available on the official website or inline from favourite IDE.

You can also browse the full API on the official website

Additional information can be found in the OpenTK Manual.

Technical documentation about the implementation of OpenTK can be found in the Technical Wiki.

Need Help?

Come chat with us on Discord.

We're happy to help with anything from learning OpenGL to advanced OpenTK questions.

License

The Open Toolkit is distributed under the permissive MIT/X11 license and is absolutely free.