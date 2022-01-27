openbase logo
@fuse-open/fuselibs

by fuse-open
2.0.1 (see all)

Fuselibs is the Uno-libraries that provide the UI framework used in Fuse apps

Readme

Fuselibs

AppVeyor build status Travis CI build status NPM package License: MIT Slack Financial Contributors on Open Collective

Target platforms Host platforms

Build beautiful, high-performance iOS and Android apps with a single codebase.

Fuselibs is a collection of Uno libraries that provide the UI framework used to build Fuse apps.

Install

$ npm install @fuse-open/fuselibs

TypeScript definitions

Requirements

The following software must be installed in order to use Uno and Fuselibs.

Android

  • Android SDK
  • Android NDK
  • Java JDK

These dependencies can be acquired by installing android-build-tools.

iOS

macOS

Windows

Building from source

The following commands will install dependencies, build libraries, and run tests.

npm install
npm run build
npm test

You can run the local uno directly using node_modules/.bin/uno. This is useful when you want to build apps using your local Fuselibs development environment.

Express building

When working with the source code and building often, it can be beneficial to build in express mode.

npm run build -- -e

Express mode will only rebuild the package(s) that have actually changed, skipping rebuilding all dependent packages.

Manual testing

You can run the manual testing app on your desired platform using one of the following commands:

npm run android
npm run android-emu
npm run dotnet
npm run ios
npm run ios-sim
npm run native

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Reporting issues

Please report issues here.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community.

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

