Build beautiful, high-performance iOS and Android apps with a single codebase.
Fuselibs is a collection of Uno libraries that provide the UI framework used to build Fuse apps.
$ npm install @fuse-open/fuselibs
The following software must be installed in order to use Uno and Fuselibs.
These dependencies can be acquired by installing android-build-tools.
The following commands will install dependencies, build libraries, and run tests.
npm install
npm run build
npm test
You can run the local
unodirectly using
node_modules/.bin/uno. This is useful when you want to build apps using your local Fuselibs development environment.
When working with the source code and building often, it can be beneficial to build in express mode.
npm run build -- -e
Express mode will only rebuild the package(s) that have actually changed, skipping rebuilding all dependent packages.
You can run the manual testing app on your desired platform using one of the following commands:
npm run android
npm run android-emu
npm run dotnet
npm run ios
npm run ios-sim
npm run native
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
Please report issues here.
