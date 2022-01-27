Fuselibs

Build beautiful, high-performance iOS and Android apps with a single codebase.

Fuselibs is a collection of Uno libraries that provide the UI framework used to build Fuse apps.

Install

$ npm install -open/fuselibs

TypeScript definitions

Related packages

Requirements

The following software must be installed in order to use Uno and Fuselibs.

Android

Android SDK

Android NDK

Java JDK

These dependencies can be acquired by installing android-build-tools.

iOS

macOS

Windows

Building from source

The following commands will install dependencies, build libraries, and run tests.

npm install npm run build npm test

You can run the local uno directly using node_modules/.bin/uno . This is useful when you want to build apps using your local Fuselibs development environment.

Express building

When working with the source code and building often, it can be beneficial to build in express mode.

npm run build -- -e

Express mode will only rebuild the package(s) that have actually changed, skipping rebuilding all dependent packages.

Manual testing

You can run the manual testing app on your desired platform using one of the following commands:

npm run android npm run android-emu npm run dotnet npm run ios npm run ios-sim npm run native

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Reporting issues

Please report issues here.

