A purely functional frontend framework based on functional reactive programming. Experimental.
The JavaScript world is full of frameworks. So why another one? Because we want something different. We want something that is purely functional without compromises. Something that takes the best lessons from existing JavaScript frameworks and couples them with the powerful techniques found in functional languages like Haskell. We want a framework that is highly expressive. Because when functional programming is at its best it gives you more power, not less. Turbine is supposed to be approachable for typical JavaScript developers while still preserving the benefits that comes from embracing purely functional programming.
We have done our best to realize our goal. But we are not done yet. We hope you will find Turbine interesting, try it and maybe even help us making it even better.
See the example live and editable here.
const isValidEmail = (s: string) => /.+@.+\..+/i.test(s);
const app = component((on) => {
const isValid = on.email.map(isValidEmail);
return [
span("Please enter an email address: "),
input().use({ email: "value" }),
div(["The address is ", isValid.map((b) => (b ? "valid" : "invalid"))])
];
});
// `runComponent` is the only impure function in application code
runComponent("#mount", main);
See the example live and editable here.
const counter = component((on, start) => {
const count = start(accum((n, m) => n + m, 0, on.delta));
return E.div([
"Counter ",
count,
E.button({ class: "btn btn-default" }, " + ").use(o => ({
delta: o.click.mapTo(1)
})),
E.button({ class: "btn btn-default" }, " - ").use(o => ({
delta: o.click.mapTo(-1)
}))
]);
});
// `runComponent` is the only impure function in application code
runComponent("#mount", counter);
Here our some of our key features.
Here are some of the features we want to implement and goals we're working towards.
This section describes some of the key principles and ideas underlying the design of Turbine.
Turbine is purely functional. We mean that in the most strict sense of the term. In a Turbine app, every single expression is pure. This gives a huge benefit in how easy it is to understand and maintain a Turbine app is.
One benefit of the complete purity is that every function in Turbine supports what is called "referential transparency". This means that an expression can always be replaced with its value.
As a simple example, say you have the following code:
const view = div([
myComponent({ foo: "bar", something: 12 }),
myComponent({ foo: "bar", something: 12 })
]);
One may notice that
myComponent is called twice with the exact same
arguments. Since all functions in a Turbine app are pure
myComponent
is no exception. Hence, we can make the following simple refactoring.
const component = myComponent({foo: "bar", something: 12}),
const view = div([
component,
component
]);
Such refactorings can always be safely done in Turbine.
One significant challenge when writing an interactive frontend application is how to manage the data flow through an application.
In Turbine we have strived to create an architecture where the data flow is easy to follow and understand. For us, this means that when looking at any piece of code it should be possible to see what other parts of the application it affects and what other parts it is affected by.
One manifestation of this principle is that in Turbine it is very simple to see how the model affects the view and how the view affects the model. The figure below illustrates this.
The arrows represent data flow between the model and the view. Note how these "conceptual arrows" are clearly expressed in the code. For instance, by looking at the buttons we can see exactly what output they produce.
Imperative programming is about doing. Functional programming is about being. This mean that ideally a functional program should be about defining what things are. That property is what makes functional programs declarative.
Below is a model from the counters example.
Notice how the model consists of nothing but a series of
const
statements.
function* counterModel({ incrementClick, decrementClick, deleteClick }) {
const increment = incrementClick.mapTo(1);
const decrement = decrementClick.mapTo(-1);
const deleteS = deleteClick.mapTo(id);
const count = yield accum(add, 0, combine(increment, decrement));
return { count, deleteS };
}
Each line is a declaration of a piece of the state. All models in Turbine follows this pattern. This makes state in a Turbine app very easy to understand. One can look at a single definition and be certain that it tells everything there is to know about that specific piece of state.
This is in sharp contrast to frameworks that mutate state or frameworks where state is stepped forward by reducer functions. With such approaches a single piece of state can potentially be affected and changed in several places. That can make it hard to understand how the state evolves. The benefits of having a definition as a single source of truth is lost.
npm install @funkia/turbine @funkia/hareactive
Hareactive is a peer dependency. It is the FRP library that that Turbine is based upon.
Alternatively, for quickly trying out Turbine you may want to see our Turbine starter kit.
Here is a series of examples that demonstrate how to use Turbine. Approximately listed in order of increasing complexity.
In this tutorial, we will build a simple application with a list of counters. The application will be simple but not completely trivial. Along the way, most of the key concepts in Turbine will be explained. We will see how to create HTML, how to create custom components, how a component can be nested and how it can share state with its parent.
Please open an issue if you have questions regarding the tutorial or ideas for improvements.
The final result and the intermediate states can be seen by cloning this git repository, going into the directory with the counters example and running webpack to serve the application.
git clone https://github.com/funkia/turbine/
cd turbine/examples/counters
npm run start
Turbine builds on top of the FRP library Hareactive. The two key concepts from FRP are behavior and stream. They are documented in more detail in the Hareactive readme. But the most important things to understand are behavior and stream.
Behavior represents values that change over time. For instance,
the position of the mouse or the number of times a user has clicked
a button.
Stream represents discrete events that happen over time. For
instance click events.
Component
On top of the FRP primitives Turbine adds
Component. Component is the
key concept in Turbine. Once you understand
Component—and how to use
it—you understand Turbine. A Turbine app is just one big component.
Here is a high-level overview of what a component is.
IO-actions.
A
Component in Turbine is pure and immutable. A
Component can be
thought of as a huge description of all of the above mentioned things.
For instance, a
Component contains a description about what its DOM
look like. That part is a bit like virtual DOM. But, on top op that
the description also explain how the DOM changes over time. The
description also tells what output the
Component contains. More on
that later.
Turbine includes functions for creating components that represent standard HTML-elements. When you create your own components they will be made of these.
The element functions accept two arguments, both of which are optional. The first is an object describing various things like attributes, classes, etc. The second argument is a child component. For instance, to create a div with a span child we would write.
const myDiv = div({ class: "foo" }, span("Some text"));
The element functions are overloaded. So instead of giving
span a
component as child we can give it a string. The element functions also
accept an array of child elements like this.
const myDiv = div({ class: "foo" }, [h1("A header"), p("Some text")]);
Using this we can build arbitrarily complex HTML. As an example we will build a simple view for a counter in our counter-application.
import { elements, runComponent } from "@funkia/turbine";
const { br, div, button } = elements;
// Counter
const counterView = div(["Counter ", 1, " ", button("+"), " ", button("-")]);
runComponent("body", counterView);
We define
counterView as div-element with some text and two buttons
inside. Since
div returns a component
counterView is a component.
And a Turbine application is just a component so we have a complete
application. We run the application on the last line when we call
runComponent. It is an impure function that takes a selector, a
component and runs the component with the found element as parent. You
can view the entire code in
version1.ts.
The
counterView above is completely static. The buttons do nothing
and we hard-coded the value
1 into the view. Our next task is to
make the program interactive.
Anywhere where we can give the element functions a constant value of a certain type we can alternatively give them a behavior with a value of that type. For instance, if we have a string-valued behavior we can use it like this
const mySpan = span(stringBehavior);
This will construct a component representing a span element with text content that is kept up to date with the value of the behavior.
To make the count in our counter view dynamic we turn it into a function that takes a behavior of a number and inserts it into the view.
const counterView = ({ count }: CounterViewInput) =>
div(["Counter ", count, " ", button("+"), " ", button("-")]);
Because it will be easier going forward
counterView takes an object
with a
count property.
The above covers the input to the counter view. We now need to get output from it.
Remember that we mentioned how a Turbine component is a description about what the component will behave and look like. Part of that description also explains what output will come from the component.
To get a feel for what "output" means it may be helpful to mention a few examples.
Stream<ClickEvent>>.
Behavior<string>.
Behavior<boolean>.
One way of looking at the output is that it is the information we would like to get from the view.
In practice a component will almost always output more than a single stream or behavior. By convention the output is therefore almost alway an object.
Components are represented by a generic type
Component<O, A>. The
A represents the available output of the component and the
O
represents the selected out of the component. The difference
between selected and available output is highlighted in the example
below.
Constructing an input element looks like this
const usernameInput = input({ placeholder: "Username" });
The type of the component constructed above is as follows ( the
...
refer to the fact that we have omitted a lot of the output to keep
things simple).
Component<{}, { value: Behavior<string>, click: Stream<ClickEvent>, ... }>
Among its available output an
input element produces a string valued
behavior named
value that contains the current content of the
input element.
Like this input component a newly constructed component always have
{} as its selected output. This means that initially no output is
selected. We can move output from the available output into the
selected output by using the
output method on components.
const usernameInput = input({
attrs: { placeholder: "Username" }
}).output({ username: "value" });
Here
usernameInput has the type
Component<{ username: Behavior<string> }, ...>
In the above code the invocation to
output means: from the object of
available output take the
value property and add it to the object of
selected output with the property name
username.
The difference between available output and selected output matters when components are combined. In most cases, when components are composed or combined all their available output is discarded and only the selected output becomes part of the combined component.
For instance, in the code below the
div is given two children.
div([
button("Click me").output({ firstButtonClick: "click" }),
button("Don't click me")
]);
The
div element composes the two buttons. When doing so all output
from the buttons except for the
click stream from the first button
is discarded.
Using the
output method is a bit like adding event handlers in other
UI frameworks. There are many events that one can add handlers to but
on any given element only a few events are actually of interest and
for these one will add event handlers. Similarly, in Turbine
components have a lot of available output but only the piece of it
that gets selected will be output in the end.
Back to the counters app. We want our counter view to produce two streams as output. One stream should be from whenever the first button is clicked and the other stream should contain clicks from the second button. That is, the view's output should have the type
{
incrementClick: Stream<ClickEvent>,
decrementClick: Stream<ClickEvent>
}
We can achieve that by using the
output method in each button.
const counterView = ({ count }) =>
div([
"Counter ",
count,
" ",
button("+").output({ incrementClick: "click" }),
" ",
button("-").output({ decrementClick: "click" })
]);
The call to
output on each
button tells them what output we are
interested in. The first buttons selected output is then object with a
stream named
incrementClick and the later and object with one named
decrementClick.
The
div function then combines the selected output from the
components in the array passed to it and output that as its own
selected output. The result is that
counterView returns a component
that produces two streams as its output.
As mentioned above using the
output method is a bit like adding
event listeners in other frameworks. However, there are fundamental
differences between the two things. If you are familiar with how
asynchronous functions that takes callbacks differ from asynchronous
function that returns promises then the following analogy may help
understand this difference.
An asynchronous function for reading a file may look like this
readFileCallback("foo.txt", (file) => ...)
A similar function based on promises looks like this.
readFilePromise("foo.txt").then((file) => ...)
Notice that the
readFileCallback function does not return the file
that it reads. The file is instead passed to a callback that it gets
as an argument. The
readFilePromise function on the other hand
returns the file wrapped in a promise of the type
Promise<File>.
Most UI frameworks are similar to the
readFileCallback function. In
order to know when a button is pressed you do something like this.
<button onClick={(clickEvent) => ...}>Click me</button>
The click events on the button are not returned from the
button
function. Instead they are passed to a callback (or event handler)
that the
button function gets as an argumen.
The same thing in Turbine looks like this.
button("Click me").output({ click: "click" });
This is similar to the
readFilePromise function. The
button
function does not take any callbacks but returns a stream of clicks
wrapped in a component of the type
Component<{ click: Stream<ClickEvent> }, ...>.
This example should give some intuition about how Turbine differs from most other frameworks. Other frameworks handle events similar to doing asynchronous computations with callbacks but Turbine handle events similarly to doing asynchronous computations with promises. In particular when creating components the output is returned as part of the component.
We now need to add a model with some logic to our counter view. The model needs to handle the increment and decrement stream and turn them into a behavior that represents the current count.
Turbine offers the function
modelView for creating components with
logic.
modelView takes two arguments. The first describes the logic
and the second the view. This keeps the logic neatly separated from
the view.
The second argument to
modelView, the view, is a function that
returns a component. We already have such a function:
counterView.
The first argument is a function that returns a
Now-computation. You
don't have to fully understand
Now. One of the things it does is to
make it possible to create stateful behaviors. The model function will
as input receive the output from the component that the view function
returns. The result of the
Now-computation will be passed on to the
view function and will be the output of the component that
modelView
returns. Here is how we use to create our counter component.
function* counterModel({ incrementClick, decrementClick }: CounterModelInput) {
const increment = incrementClick.mapTo(1);
const decrement = decrementClick.mapTo(-1);
const changes = combine(increment, decrement);
const count = yield accum((n, m) => n + m, 0, changes);
return { count };
}
const counter = modelView(counterModel, counterView)();
Note that there is a cyclic dependency between the model and the view. The figure below illustrates this.
We now have a fully functional counter. You have now seen how to
create a simple component with encapsulated state and logic. The
current code can be seen in
version2.ts.
Our next step is to create a list of counters. To do that we will
create a new component called
counterList. The component will
contain a list of
counter components as well as a button for adding
counters to the list.
Let's begin by defining a view function that creates a header and a button.
function* counterListView() {
yield h1("Counters");
const { click: addCounter } = yield button(
{ class: "btn btn-primary" },
"Add counter"
);
return { addCounter };
}
We hook the view up to a model using
modelView. Again, the model
function receives the return value from the view function.
const counterList = modelView(counterListModel, counterListView);
const counterListModel = fgo(function*({ addCounter, listOut }) {
const nextId = yield scan(add, 2, addCounter.mapTo(1));
const appendCounterFn = map(
(id) => (ids: number[]) => ids.concat([id]),
nextId
);
const counterIds = yield accum(apply, [0], appendCounterFn);
return { counterIds };
});
const counterListView = ({ sum, counterIds }) => [
h1("Counters"),
button({ class: "btn btn-primary" }, "Add counter").output({
addCounter: "click"
}),
ul(list(counter, counterIds).output((o) => ({ listOut: o })))
];
const counterList = modelView(counterListModel, counterListView);
To create a dynamic list of counters we have to use the
list function.
Turbine's use of generator functions may seem a bit puzzling at first. For instance, it may seem like generator functions serve two different purposes. One when they're used in the model and another when they're used in the view
But, what they do under the hood is exactly the same in both cases.
The key to understand is that generator functions is just sugar for
calling
chain several times in succession.
When we use
chain on components we can combine elements and pipe
output from one component into the next. The code below combines two
input elements with a
span element that shows the concatenation of
the text in the two input fields.
input({ attrs: { placeholder: "foo" } }).chain(({ value: aValue }) =>
input().chain(({ value: bValue }) => {
const concatenated = lift((a, b) => a + b, aValue, bValue);
return span(["Concatenated text: ", concatenated]).mapTo({ concatenated });
})
);
However, the above code is very awkward as each invocation of
chain
adds an extra layer of nesting. To solve this problem we use
generators.
go(function*() {
const { value: aValue } = yield input();
const { value: bValue } = yield input();
const concatenated = lift((a, b) => a + b, aValue, bValue);
yield span(["Concatenated text: ", concatenated]);
return { concatenated };
});
The above code does exactly the same as the previous example. But it is a lot easier to read!
The
go function works like this. We yield a value with a
chain
method.
go then calls
chain on the yielded value.
go calls
chain with a function that continues the generator function with the
value that
chain passes it. The end result is a value of the same
type that we yield inside the generator function. When we
yield a
Component<A> we will get an
A back inside the generator function.
Finally we
return a value and that value will be the output of the
component that
go returns.
Here is another example. The following code uses
chain explicitly.
const view = button("Accept").chain(({ click: acceptClick }) =>
button("Reject").map(({ click: rejectClick }) => ({
acceptClick,
rejectClick
}))
);
The above code is equivalent to the following.
const view = go(function*() {
const { click: acceptClick } = yield button("Accept");
const { click: rejectClick } = yield button("Reject");
return { acceptClick, rejectClick };
});
Again, the code that uses generator functions is a lot easier to read. This is why they're useful in Turbine.
Component is not the only type in Turbine that has a
chain method.
Now and
Behavior does as well. And since
go is only sugar for
calling
chain it works with these types as well.
The API documentation is incomplete. See also the examples, the tutorial, the Hareactive documentation and this tutorial about IO.
Component#map
Mapping over a component is a way of applying a function to the output
of a component. If a component has output of type
A then we can map
a function from
A to
B over the component and get a new component
whose output is of type
B.
In the example below
input creates a component with an object as
output. The object contains a behavior named
value. The
function given to
map receives the output from the component.
We then call
map on the behavior
value and take the length of
the string. The result is that
usernameInput has the type
Component<Behavior<number>> because it's mapped output is a
number-valued behavior whose value is the current length of the text
in the input element.
const usernameInput = input({ class: "form-control" }).map((output) =>
output.value.map((s) => s.length)
);
Component#chain
map makes it possible to transform and change the output from a
component. However, it does not make it possible to take output from
one component and pipe it into another component. That is where
chain enters the picture. The type of the
chain method is as
follows.
chain((output: Output) => Component<NewOutput>): Component<NewOutput>;
The
chain method on a components with output
Output takes a
function that takes
Output as argument and returns a new component.
Here is an example. An invocation
component.chain(fn) returns a new
component that works like this:
component is passed to
fn.
fn returns a new component, let's call it
component2
component and
component2 are both added to
the parent.
component2.
Here is an example.
input().chain((inputOutput) => span(inputOutput.value));
The above example boils down to this:
Create input component Create span component with text content
↓ ↓
input().chain((inputOutput) => span(inputOutput.value));
↑ ↑
Output from input-element Behavior of text in input-element
The result is an input element followed by a span element. When something is written in the input the text in the span element is updated accordingly.
loop
Sometimes situations arise where there is a cyclic dependency between two components.
For instance, you may have a function that creates a component that shows the value of an input string-value behavior and outputs a string-valued behavior.
const myComponent = (b: Behavior<string>) => span(b).chain((_) => input());
Now we'd have a cyclic dependency if we wanted to construct two of
these views so that the first showed the output from the second and
the second showed output from the first. With
loop we can do it like
this:
loop(({ output1, output2 }) =>
go(function*() {
const output1_ = yield myComponent(output2);
const output2_ = yield myComponent(output1);
return { output1: output1_, output2: output2_ };
})
);
The
loop functional seems pretty magical. It has the following
signature (slightly simplified):
loop<A extends ReactiveObject>(f: (a: A) => Component<A>): Component<A>
I.e.
loop takes a function that returns a component whose output has
the same type as the argument to the function.
loop then passes the
output in as argument to the function. That is,
f will as argument
receive the output from the component it returns. The only restriction
is that the output from the component must be an object with streams
and/or behaviors as values.
Visually it looks like this.
modelView
The
modelView functions makes it possible to create components where
the view is decoupled from the model and its logic.
modelView takes two arguments:
Now computation. The
Now computation is run when the component is being created.
Component.
modelView establishes a circular dependency between the model and
the view. The model returns a
Now computation and the result of this
computation is passed into the view function. The view function then
returns a component. The output of the component is passed to the
model function.
Visually the circular dependency looks like this.
modelView returns a function that returns a component. The
arguments given to this function will be passed along to both the
model and the view functions. This makes it easy to create components
that take input.
const myComponent = modelView(
(outputFromView, arg1, arg2) => ...,
(outputFromModel, arg1, arg2) => ...
);
myComponent("foo", "bar");
list
The
list function is used to create dynamic lists in the UI.
Note: If you are familiar with frameworks like Angular or Vue then you can think of
listas being similar to
ngRepeatin Angular 1,
ngForin Angular 2, and
v-forin Vue.
The list function has the following type.
function list<A, O>(
componentCreator: (a: A) => Component<O, any>,
listB: Behavior<A[]>,
getKey: (a: A, index: number) => number | string = id
): Component<{}, Behavior<O[]>>;
The first parameter,
componentCreator, is a function that takes a value of
type
A and returns a component. This function will be invoked to create the
elements of the dynamic list. The second argument,
listB, is a behavior of an
array where the elements in the array are of some type
A.
The
list function will return a component that at any given point is time is
equivalent to applying
componentCreator to the current array in
listB and
then showing the resulting components one after another.
Whenever
listB changes the component returned by
list will react to those
changes and keep the displayed list up-to-date. To do this, the last argument,
the
getKey function, is used to figure out how elements are moved, removed, or
added. Therefore
getKey should return a value that is unique for each element.
The following example illustrates the above. Let us say we have a list of users
where each user is an object with an
id and a
username:
type User = {
id: number;
username: string;
};
The current list of users is represented by a behavior
users: Behavior<User[]>. We want to display the users in a list with their username
being editable. This can be achieved with the list function.
list((user) => input({ value: user.username }), users, (user) => user.id);
If the
users behavior starts out with the value
[{ username: "foo", id: 1 }, { username: "bar", id: 2 }];
Then the component created by calling
list will produce HTML like this
<input value="foo" /> <input value="bar" />
Now, if the value of
users changes into
[
{ username: "baz", id: 3}
{ username: "bar", id: 2 }
{ username: "foo", id: 1 },
]
Then
list will reorder the two existing
input elements and insert a new
input element in the beginning. Thanks to the
getKey function
list can
efficiently do this by applying
getKey to the old and the current value of the
list and figure out how the elements have moved around.
You can use embed SVG in Turbine in much the same way you'd embed it in HTML:
svg({ height: "100", width: "100" }, [
circle({
cx: "50",
cy: "50",
r: "40",
fill: "red"
}),
svgText({ x: 100, y: 30 }, "Hello SVG!")
]);
The only element with a different name is
svgText because
text in Turbine is an HTML Text Node.
Turbine is developed by Funkia. We write functional libraries. You can be a part of it too. Share your feedback and ideas. We also love PRs.
Run tests once with the below command. It will additionally generate
an HTML coverage report in
./coverage.
npm test
Continuously run the tests with
npm run test-watch