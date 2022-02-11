Fundamental Library Styles is a light-weight presentation layer that can be used with developers' UI framework of choice (e.g.Angular, React, Vue, etc.). Developers can build consistent Fiori apps in any web-based technology, by combining Fundamental Styles, library of stylesheets and HTML tags.
Learn more at http://sap.github.io/fundamental-styles/
We are also working on Angular , React and Vue implementations.
The library is modular, so you can use as little or as much as you need.
The fully compiled, minified library is available via unpkg CDN for inclusion in your application.
For
prerelease version use
<link href='https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles@prerelease/dist/fundamental-styles-{themeName}.css' rel='stylesheet'>
For
latest stable version use
<link href='https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles@latest/dist/fundamental-styles-{themeName}.css' rel='stylesheet'>
Replace
{themeName} with one of the following:
sap_fiori_3,
sap_fiori_3_dark,
sap_fori_3_light_dark
,
sap_fiori_3_hcb,
sap_fori_3_hcw,
sap_horizon. You can also not specify theme and use default
sap_fiori_3
theme:
<link href='https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles/dist/fundamental-styles.css' rel='stylesheet'>
You can also include specific version of library into your html via using
<link href='https://unpkg.com/fundamental-styles@{versionNumber}/dist/fundamental-styles-{themeName}.css' rel='stylesheet'>
where you should replace
{versionNumber} with desired version number. For example with
0.20.3
The compiled CSS for the full library and modules, e.g., core, layout, etc., are distributed via NPM.
npm install fundamental-styles --save
NOTE: We only distribute compiled CSS for each component, not the full project or HTML for specific components.
The distribution folder contains several CSS files per component: a default file and one file per supported
theme (
sap_fiori_3,
sap_fiori_3_dark,
sap_fori_3_light_dark,
sap_fiori_3_hcb,
sap_fori_3_hcw,
sap_horizon).
Each themed file includes fallback support for CSS variables in IE11 for the corresponding theme. The default file
includes fallbacks for
sap_fiori_3.
See the Icon Component for a list of icon class names. See Project Configuration below for instructions to include SAP Fiori icons in your project.
This project does not contain fonts and icons - they must be added to your project separately. Download the @sap-theming library. After adding fonts and icons to your project, include the following in your CSS:
@font-face {
font-family: "72";
src: url("~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/72-Regular-full.woff") format("woff");
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: "72";
src: url("~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/72-Bold-full.woff") format("woff");
font-weight: 700;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: "72";
src: url("~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/72-Light-full.woff") format("woff");
font-weight: 300;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: "SAP-icons";
src: url("~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/sap_horizon/fonts/SAP-icons.woff") format("woff");
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'BusinessSuiteInAppSymbols';
src: url('~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/BusinessSuiteInAppSymbols.woff') format('woff');
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'SAP-icons-TNT';
src: url('~@sap-theming/theming-base-content/content/Base/baseLib/baseTheme/fonts/SAP-icons-TNT.woff') format('woff');
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
html {
font-size: 16px;
}
If you are not supporting IE11, the recommended format is
woff2. If supporting IE11, use
woff.
Clone Repository - Clone the repo using the git software of your choice or using the git
command
git clone https://github.com/SAP/fundamental-styles.git
Install NPM Dependencies:
npm install
Serve the development playground and documentation website locally
npm start
npm run start:prod
The project has the following prerequisites:
Our Service Level Agreement. Fundamental Library Styles is aiming to deliver:
Bleeding in means that CSS global reset won't
affect the component and
bleeding out means that the component styling should not affect other HTML elements)
This library is also being consumed by Fundamental Library for Angular , Fundamental Library for React, and Fundamental Library for Vue.
The above SLA is the primary difference between this library and the earlier Fundamental.
If you encounter an issue, you can create a ticket or post on the Fundamentals Slack channel .
If you want to contribute, please check the Contribution Guidelines. Also check the Development Guidelines and Visual Testing Guide.
The
fundamental-styles library follows Semantic Versioning. These components strictly adhere to
the
[MAJOR].[MINOR].[PATCH] numbering system (also known as
[BREAKING].[FEATURE].[FIX]).
Merges to the
main branch will be published as a prerelease. Pre-releases will include an rc version (
e.g.
[MAJOR].[MINOR].[PATCH]-rc.[RC]).
The following circumstances will be considered a MAJOR or BREAKING change:
role,
aria-*,
data-*)
Note: Fundamental Styles provides CSS directly, and HTML as reference to consumers. Because of the reference relationship of the HTML seen in Fundamental Styles, we want to be very clear when we alter that reference so that it is properly reflected in JS implementation libraries. Because of this, even non-visual changes will be treated as breaking.
The following circumstances will NOT be considered a MAJOR or BREAKING change:
Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us review UI changes and catch visual regressions.