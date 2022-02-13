openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@fundamental-ngx/core

by SAP
0.33.4 (see all)

Angular components implementation of Fundamental Library Styles guidelines. The library is aiming to provide an Angular implementation of the components designed in Fundamental Library Styles.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9K

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

86

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fundamental Library for Angular

REUSE status

Deploys by Netlify

Content

1. Description

The Fundamental Library Styles is a design system and HTML/CSS component library used to build modern product user experiences with the SAP look and feel.

This repository contains 2 libraries(npm packages),

  • @fundamental-ngx/core: The Fundamental-ngx core provides base angular implementation of Fundamental Library Styles to offer developers a rich set of components they can use when building angular applications. Fundamental-ngx core angular components provides the end developer with some degree of flexibility as most of the components allow finer customization directly on the HTML template level.

  • @fundamental-ngx/platform: The Fundamental-ngx platform is built on top of the core to both enhance existing functionality with additional features which are driven by application requirements and to provide higher abstraction for the components by hiding most of the internal implementation details which boosts productivity.

2. Requirements

To download and use Fundamental Library for Angular, you will first need to install the node package manager.

Fundamental Library for Angular is intended for use with Angular 8 or newer.

Prior knowledge of Angular is recommended, to use the fundamental-ngx library.

3. Known Issues

4. Support

If you encounter an issue, you can create a ticket.

5. Contributing

If you want to contribute, please check the CONTRIBUTING.md documentation for contribution guidelines. Please follow the Angular commit message guidelines.

Check out the NEW_COMPONENT.md guide on building a new component for the library and creating the necessary documentation for your new component.

Similar Projects

7. Similar Projects

Fundamental-react - React implementation of Fundamental Library Styles

Fundamental-vue - Vue implementation of Fundamental Library Styles

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial