This is the Ethereum JavaScript API which connects to the Generic JSON-RPC spec.
You need to run a local or remote Ethereum node to use this library.
Please read the documentation for more.
npm install web3
yarn add web3
Use the prebuilt
dist/web3.min.js, or
build using the web3.js repository:
npm run build
Then include
dist/web3.min.js in your html file.
This will expose
Web3 on the window object.
Or via jsDelivr CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/web3@latest/dist/web3.min.js"></script>
UNPKG:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/web3@latest/dist/web3.min.js"></script>
// In Node.js
const Web3 = require('web3');
let web3 = new Web3('ws://localhost:8546');
console.log(web3);
> {
eth: ... ,
shh: ... ,
utils: ...,
...
}
Additionally you can set a provider using
web3.setProvider() (e.g. WebsocketProvider):
web3.setProvider('ws://localhost:8546');
// or
web3.setProvider(new Web3.providers.WebsocketProvider('ws://localhost:8546'));
There you go, now you can use it:
web3.eth.getAccounts().then(console.log);
We support types within the repo itself. Please open an issue here if you find any wrong types.
You can use
web3.js as follows:
import Web3 from 'web3';
import { BlockHeader, Block } from 'web3-eth' // ex. package types
const web3 = new Web3('ws://localhost:8546');
If you are using the types in a
commonjs module, like in a Node app, you just have to enable
esModuleInterop and
allowSyntheticDefaultImports in your
tsconfig for typesystem compatibility:
"compilerOptions": {
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
....
If you are using create-react-app version >=5 you may run into issues building. This is because NodeJS polyfills are not included in the latest version of create-react-app.
If you are using yarn:
yarn add --dev react-app-rewired crypto-browserify stream-browserify assert stream-http https-browserify os-browserify url buffer
If you are using npm:
npm install --save-dev react-app-rewired crypto-browserify stream-browserify assert stream-http https-browserify os-browserify url buffer process
config-overrides.js in the root of your project folder with the content:
const webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = function override(config) {
const fallback = config.resolve.fallback || {};
Object.assign(fallback, {
"crypto": require.resolve("crypto-browserify"),
"stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify"),
"assert": require.resolve("assert"),
"http": require.resolve("stream-http"),
"https": require.resolve("https-browserify"),
"os": require.resolve("os-browserify"),
"url": require.resolve("url")
})
config.resolve.fallback = fallback;
config.plugins = (config.plugins || []).concat([
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
process: 'process/browser',
Buffer: ['buffer', 'Buffer']
})
])
return config;
}
package.json change the scripts field for start, build and test. Instead of
react-scripts replace it with
react-app-rewired
before:
"scripts": {
"start": "react-scripts start",
"build": "react-scripts build",
"test": "react-scripts test",
"eject": "react-scripts eject"
},
after:
"scripts": {
"start": "react-app-rewired start",
"build": "react-app-rewired build",
"test": "react-app-rewired test",
"eject": "react-scripts eject"
},
The missing Nodejs polyfills should be included now and your app should be functional with web3.
In
config-overrides.js within the
override function, add:
config.ignoreWarnings = [/Failed to parse source map/];
If you are using Angular version >11 and run into an issue building, the old solution below will not work. This is because polyfills are not included in the newest version of Angular.
npm install --save-dev crypto-browserify stream-browserify assert stream-http https-browserify os-browserify
tsconfig.json add the following
paths in
compilerOptions so Webpack can get the correct dependencies
{
"compilerOptions": {
"paths" : {
"crypto": ["./node_modules/crypto-browserify"],
"stream": ["./node_modules/stream-browserify"],
"assert": ["./node_modules/assert"],
"http": ["./node_modules/stream-http"],
"https": ["./node_modules/https-browserify"],
"os": ["./node_modules/os-browserify"],
}
}
polyfills.ts file:
import { Buffer } from 'buffer';
(window as any).global = window;
global.Buffer = Buffer;
global.process = {
env: { DEBUG: undefined },
version: '',
nextTick: require('next-tick')
} as any;
If you are using Ionic/Angular at a version >5 you may run into a build error in which modules
crypto and
stream are
undefined
a work around for this is to go into your node-modules and at
/angular-cli-files/models/webpack-configs/browser.js change the
node: false to
node: {crypto: true, stream: true} as mentioned here
Another variation of this problem was an issue opned on angular-cli
Documentation can be found at ReadTheDocs.
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install nodejs
sudo apt-get install npm
Build the web3.js package:
npm run build
npm test
Please follow the Contribution Guidelines and Review Guidelines.
This project adheres to the Release Guidelines.
This project follows semver as closely as possible from version 1.3.0 onwards. Earlier minor version bumps might have included breaking behavior changes.