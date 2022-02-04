Optimizt is a CLI tool that helps you prepare images during frontend development.

It can compress PNG, JPEG, GIF and SVG lossy and lossless and create AVIF and WebP versions for raster images.

По-русски

Rationale

As frontend developers we have to care about pictures: compress PNG & JPEG, remove useless parts of SVG, create AVIF and WebP for modern browsers, etc. One day we got tired of using a bunch of apps for that, and created one tool that does everything we want.

Usage

Install the tool:

npm i -g @funboxteam/optimizt

Optimize!

optimizt path/to/picture.jpg

Command line flags

--avif — create AVIF versions for the passed paths instead of compressing them.

— create AVIF versions for the passed paths instead of compressing them. --webp — create WebP versions for the passed paths instead of compressing them.

— create WebP versions for the passed paths instead of compressing them. --force — force create AVIF and WebP even if output file size increased or file already exists.

— force create AVIF and WebP even if output file size increased or file already exists. -l, --lossless — optimize losslessly instead of lossily (WebP and AVIF only).

— optimize losslessly instead of lossily (WebP and AVIF only). -v, --verbose — show additional info, e.g. skipped files.

— show additional info, e.g. skipped files. -o, --output — write result to provided directory.

— write result to provided directory. -V, --version — show tool version.

— show tool version. -h, --help — show help.

Examples

optimizt path/to/picture.jpg optimizt --lossless path/to/picture.jpg path/to/another/picture.png optimizt --avif path/to/directory optimizt --webp path/to/directory find . -iname \*.jpg - exec optimizt {} +

Differences between “lossy” and “lossless”

JPEG

Lossy

jpegoptim with flags: --strip-all , --all-progressive , --max=80 .

Lossless

Guetzli with --quality 90 flag.

Guetzli aims for excellent compression density at high visual quality.

Keep in mind that if you reoptimize the same file in lossless mode, the file size may decrease, but the visual quality will also degrade.

PNG

sharp with parameters:

lossy : compressionLevel: 9 , adaptiveFiltering: false , palette: true

: , , lossless: compressionLevel: 9 , adaptiveFiltering: true , palette: false

GIF

gifsicle with flags:

lossy : -O3 , --lossy=100

: , lossless: no flags

WebP

sharp with parameters:

lossy : quality: 85 , lossless: false

: , lossless: quality: 85 , lossless: true

WebP (GIF)

gif2webp with flags:

lossy : -lossy , -min_size

: , lossless: no flags

AVIF

sharp with parameters:

lossy : lossless: false

: lossless: lossless: true

Integrations

External Tool in WebStorm, PhpStorm, etc

Add an External Tool Open Preferences → Tools → External Tools and add a new tool with these options: Program: path to the exec file (usually simply optimizt )

) Arguments: desired ones, but use $FilePath$ to pass Optimizt the path of the selected file or directory

to pass Optimizt the path of the selected file or directory Working Directory: $ContentRoot$

Synchronize files after execution: ✔️ Set other options at your discretion. For example: As you see on the screenshot above, you may add several “external tools” with the different options passed. How to use Run the tool through the context menu on a file or directory: Shortcuts To add shortcuts for the added tool go to Preferences → Keymap → External Tools:

Tasks in Visual Studio Code

Add Task Run >Tasks: Open User Tasks from the Command Palette. In an open file, add new tasks to the tasks array, for example: { "version" : "2.0.0" , "tasks" : [ { "label" : "optimizt: Optimize Image" , "type" : "shell" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : [ "--verbose" , { "value" : "${file}" , "quoting" : "strong" } ], "presentation" : { "echo" : false , "showReuseMessage" : false , "clear" : true } }, { "label" : "optimizt: Optimize Image (lossless)" , "type" : "shell" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : [ "--lossless" , "--verbose" , { "value" : "${file}" , "quoting" : "strong" } ], "presentation" : { "echo" : false , "showReuseMessage" : false , "clear" : true } }, { "label" : "optimizt: Create WebP" , "type" : "shell" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : [ "--webp" , "--verbose" , { "value" : "${file}" , "quoting" : "strong" } ], "presentation" : { "echo" : false , "showReuseMessage" : false , "clear" : true } }, { "label" : "optimizt: Create WebP (lossless)" , "type" : "shell" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : [ "--webp" , "--lossless" , "--verbose" , { "value" : "${file}" , "quoting" : "strong" } ], "presentation" : { "echo" : false , "showReuseMessage" : false , "clear" : true } } ] } How to use Open the file for processing using Optimizt, it should be in the active tab. Run >Tasks: Run Task from the Command Palette. Select the required task. Shortcuts You can add shortcuts for a specific task by run >Preferences: Open Keyboard Shortcuts (JSON) from the Command Palette. An example of adding a hotkey to run the "optimizt: Optimize Image (lossless)" task: [ { "key" : "ctrl+l" , "command" : "workbench.action.tasks.runTask" , "args" : "optimizt: Optimize Image (lossless)" } ]

Plugin for Sublime Text 3

You’ll find the user settings directory in one of the following paths: macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Sublime Text 3/Packages/User

Linux: ~/.config/sublime-text-3/Packages/User

Windows: %APPDATA%\Sublime Text 3\Packages\User Add plugin Inside the settings directory create a file optimizt.py with the following content: import os import sublime import sublime_plugin optimizt = "~/.nodenv/shims/optimizt" class OptimiztCommand (sublime_plugin.WindowCommand) : def run (self, paths=[], options= "" ) : if len(paths) < 1 : return safe_paths = [ "\"" + i + "\"" for i in paths] shell_cmd = optimizt + " " + options + " " + " " .join(safe_paths) cwd = os.path.dirname(paths[ 0 ]) self.window.run_command( "exec" , { "shell_cmd" : shell_cmd, "working_dir" : cwd }) Specify path to executable inside optimizt variable, this path can be obtained by running command -v optimizt (on *nix) or where optimizt (on Windows). Integrate the plugin into the sidebar context menu Inside the settings directory create a file Side Bar.sublime-menu with the following content: [ { "caption" : "Optimizt" , "children" : [ { "caption" : "Optimize Images" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : { "paths" : [], "options" : "--verbose" } }, { "caption" : "Optimize Images (lossless)" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : { "paths" : [], "options" : "--lossless --verbose" } }, { "caption" : "Create WebP" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : { "paths" : [], "options" : "--webp --verbose" } }, { "caption" : "Create WebP (lossless)" , "command" : "optimizt" , "args" : { "paths" : [], "options" : "--webp --lossless --verbose" } } ] } ] How to use Run the tool through the context menu on a file or directory:

Workflow for GitHub Actions

Create optimizt.yml file in the .github/workflows directory of your repository. Insert the following code into optimizt.yml : name: optimizt on: push: branches: - main paths: - "**.jpe?g" - "**.png" workflow_dispatch: jobs: convert: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/setup-node@v2 with: node-version: 14 - name: Install Optimizt run: npm install --global @funboxteam/optimizt - uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: persist-credentials: false fetch-depth: 0 - name: Run Optimizt run: optimizt --verbose --force --avif --webp . - name: Commit changes run: | git add -A git config --local user.email "actions@github.com" git config --local user.name "github-actions[bot]" git diff --quiet && git diff --staged --quiet \ || git commit -am "Create WebP & AVIF versions" - name: Push changes uses: ad-m/github-push-action@master with: github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} branch: ${{ github.ref }} This workflow will find all JPEG and PNG files in pushed commits and add the AVIF and WebP versions via a new commit. More examples you can find in the workflows directory.

Troubleshooting

“spawn jpegoptim ENOENT”, “spawn guetzli ENOENT”, etc

Make sure that the ignore-scripts option is not active.

See #9.

“Cannot find libjpeg”, “pkg-config: command not found”, “fatal error: 'png.h' file not found”, etc

Some operating systems may lack of required libraries and utils, so you need to install them.

Example (on macOS via Homebrew):

brew install pkg-config jpeg libpng

“npm ERR! Cannot find libjpeg or you have too old version (v6 or later required)”

If this error occurs during installation and you have a Mac on an Apple M1 chip, then try installing with the following command:

CPPFLAGS= "-I /opt/homebrew/Cellar/jpeg/9d/include" LDFLAGS= "-L /opt/homebrew/Cellar/jpeg/9d/lib" npm i -g @funboxteam/optimizt

See #30.

Docker

Build the image

If you want to build the Docker image, you need to:

Clone this repo and cd into it. Run docker build -t funbox/optimizt . .

OR:

Run docker build -t funbox/optimizt https://github.com/funbox/optimizt.git , but keep in mind that the .dockerignore file will be ignored.

Run the container

Inside the container WORKDIR is set to /src , so by default all paths will be resolved relative to it.

Usage example:

docker run -v $( pwd ):/src optimizt --webp image.png

Credits

Cute picture for the project was made by Igor Garybaldi.