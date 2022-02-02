FullStory Browser SDK

FullStory's browser SDK lets you manage FullStory recording on your site as well as retrieve deep links to session replays and send your own custom events. More information about the FullStory API can be found at https://developer.fullstory.com.

Install the SDK

with npm

npm i @ fullstory / browser --save

with yarn

yarn add @ fullstory / browser

Initialize the SDK

Call the init() function with options as soon as you can in your website startup process.

Configuration Options

The only required option is orgId , all others are optional.

orgId - Sets your FullStory Org Id. Find out how to get your Org Id here.

- Sets your FullStory Org Id. Find out how to get your Org Id here. debug - When set to true , enables FullStory debug messages; defaults to false .

- When set to , enables FullStory debug messages; defaults to . namespace - Sets the global identifier for FullStory when conflicts with FS arise; see help.

- Sets the global identifier for FullStory when conflicts with arise; see help. recordCrossDomainIFrames - Defaults to false . FullStory can record cross-domain iFrames if: 1. The FullStory Browser SDK is running in the cross-domain iFrame and 2. recordCrossDomainIFrames is set to true in the cross-domain iFrame and 3. The FullStory Browser SDK is running in the parent page of the cross-domain iFrame. Click here for a detailed explanation of what "cross-domain" means. Before using, you should understand the security implications, and configure your Content Security Policy (CSP) HTTP headers accordingly - specifically the frame-ancestors directive. Failure to configure your CSP headers while using this setting can bypass IFrames security protections that are included in modern browsers. More information about cross-domain iFrame recording can be found on our Knowledge Base. Note: the recordCrossDomainIFrames parameter is the same as the window['_fs_run_in_iframe'] referenced in the KB article.

- Defaults to . FullStory can record cross-domain iFrames if: 1. The FullStory Browser SDK is running in the cross-domain iFrame and 2. is set to in the cross-domain iFrame and 3. The FullStory Browser SDK is running in the parent page of the cross-domain iFrame. Click here for a detailed explanation of what "cross-domain" means. Before using, you should understand the security implications, and configure your Content Security Policy (CSP) HTTP headers accordingly - specifically the frame-ancestors directive. Failure to configure your CSP headers while using this setting can bypass IFrames security protections that are included in modern browsers. More information about cross-domain iFrame recording can be found on our Knowledge Base. Note: the parameter is the same as the referenced in the KB article. recordOnlyThisIFrame - When set to true , this tells FullStory that the IFrame is the "root" of the recording and should be its own session; defaults to false . Use this when your app is embedded in an IFrame on a site not running FullStory or when the site is running FullStory, but you want your content sent to a different FullStory org.

- When set to , this tells FullStory that the IFrame is the "root" of the recording and should be its own session; defaults to . Use this when your app is embedded in an IFrame on a site not running FullStory or when the site is running FullStory, but you want your content sent to a different FullStory org. devMode - Set to true if you want to deactivate FullStory in your development environment. When set to true , FullStory will shutdown recording and all subsequent SDK method calls will be no-ops. At the time init is called with devMode: true , a single event call will be sent to FullStory to indicate that the SDK is in devMode ; this is to help trouble-shoot the case that the SDK was accidentally set to devMode: true in a production environment. Additionally, any calls to SDK methods will console.warn that FullStory is in devMode . Defaults to false .

Initialization Examples

React

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import './index.css' ; import App from './App' ; import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser' ; FullStory.init({ orgId : '<your org id here>' }); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Angular with devMode enabled

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser' ; import { environment } from '../environments/environment' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : 'app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent { constructor () { FullStory.init({ orgId : '<your org id here>' , devMode : !environment.production }); } }

Vue

import Vue from 'vue' ; import App from './App.vue' ; import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser' ; FullStory.init({ orgId : '<your org id here>' }); Vue.prototype.$FullStory = FullStory; new Vue({ render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' );

Vue 3

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser' ; FullStory.init({ orgId : '<your org id here>' }); const app = createApp(App); app.config.globalProperties.$FullStory = FullStory; app.mount( '#app' );

Using the SDK

Once FullStory is initialized, you can make calls to the FullStory SDK.

Sending custom events

FullStory.event( 'Subscribed' , { uid_str : '750948353' , plan_name_str : 'Professional' , plan_price_real : 299 , plan_users_int : 10 , days_in_trial_int : 42 , feature_packs : [ 'MAPS' , 'DEV' , 'DATA' ], });

const startOfPlayback = FullStory.getCurrentSessionURL(); const playbackAtThisMomentInTime = FullStory.getCurrentSessionURL( true );

Sending custom page data

FullStory.setVars( 'page' , { pageName : 'Checkout' , cart_size_int : 10 , used_coupon_bool : true , });

For more information on setting page vars, view the FullStory help article on Sending custom page data to FullStory.

Note