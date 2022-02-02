FullStory's browser SDK lets you manage FullStory recording on your site as well as retrieve deep links to session replays and send your own custom events. More information about the FullStory API can be found at https://developer.fullstory.com.
npm i @fullstory/browser --save
yarn add @fullstory/browser
Call the
init() function with options as soon as you can in your website startup process.
The only required option is
orgId, all others are optional.
orgId - Sets your FullStory Org Id. Find out how to get your Org Id here.
debug - When set to
true, enables FullStory debug messages; defaults to
false.
namespace - Sets the global identifier for FullStory when conflicts with
FS arise; see help.
recordCrossDomainIFrames - Defaults to
false. FullStory can record cross-domain iFrames if: 1. The FullStory Browser SDK is running in the cross-domain iFrame and 2.
recordCrossDomainIFrames is set to
true in the cross-domain iFrame and 3. The FullStory Browser SDK is running in the parent page of the cross-domain iFrame. Click here for a detailed explanation of what "cross-domain" means. Before using, you should understand the security implications, and configure your Content Security Policy (CSP) HTTP headers accordingly - specifically the frame-ancestors directive. Failure to configure your CSP headers while using this setting can bypass IFrames security protections that are included in modern browsers. More information about cross-domain iFrame recording can be found on our Knowledge Base. Note: the
recordCrossDomainIFrames parameter is the same as the
window['_fs_run_in_iframe'] referenced in the KB article.
recordOnlyThisIFrame - When set to
true, this tells FullStory that the IFrame is the "root" of the recording and should be its own session; defaults to
false. Use this when your app is embedded in an IFrame on a site not running FullStory or when the site is running FullStory, but you want your content sent to a different FullStory org.
devMode - Set to
true if you want to deactivate FullStory in your development environment. When set to
true, FullStory will shutdown recording and all subsequent SDK method calls will be no-ops. At the time
init is called with
devMode: true, a single
event call will be sent to FullStory to indicate that the SDK is in
devMode; this is to help trouble-shoot the case that the SDK was accidentally set to
devMode: true in a production environment. Additionally, any calls to SDK methods will
console.warn that FullStory is in
devMode. Defaults to
false.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import './index.css';
import App from './App';
import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser';
FullStory.init({ orgId: '<your org id here>' });
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
devMode enabled
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser';
import { environment } from '../environments/environment';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: 'app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor() {
FullStory.init({ orgId: '<your org id here>',
devMode: !environment.production });
}
}
import Vue from 'vue';
import App from './App.vue';
import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser';
FullStory.init({ orgId: '<your org id here>' });
Vue.prototype.$FullStory = FullStory;
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app');
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import * as FullStory from '@fullstory/browser';
FullStory.init({ orgId: '<your org id here>' });
const app = createApp(App);
app.config.globalProperties.$FullStory = FullStory;
app.mount('#app');
Once FullStory is initialized, you can make calls to the FullStory SDK.
FullStory.event('Subscribed', {
uid_str: '750948353',
plan_name_str: 'Professional',
plan_price_real: 299,
plan_users_int: 10,
days_in_trial_int: 42,
feature_packs: ['MAPS', 'DEV', 'DATA'],
});
const startOfPlayback = FullStory.getCurrentSessionURL();
const playbackAtThisMomentInTime = FullStory.getCurrentSessionURL(true);
FullStory.setVars('page', {
pageName : 'Checkout', // what is the name of the page?
cart_size_int : 10, // how many items were in the cart?
used_coupon_bool : true, // was a coupon used?
});
For more information on setting page vars, view the FullStory help article on Sending custom page data to FullStory.
FullStory.setVars(<scope>, <payload>) currently only supports a string value of "page" for the scope. Using arbitrary strings for the scope parameter will result in an Error that will be logged to the browser console or discarded, depending on whether devMode or debug is enabled.