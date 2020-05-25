soniq - A PostgreSQL centric GraphQL Framework

soniq is a battery included Node.js GraphQL framework created on top of PostgreSQL written in TypeScript, with focus on high performance, flexibility and security.

PostgreSQL, Node.js, TypeScript, GraphQL, DI

Features

Dependency Injection

Logging

Configuration (Environments)

DB Access (Postgres only with connection pools)

Events (PG is used as an event bus)

Authentication and Authorization

DB Migrations

Relation oriented and document oriented data

Queue (Build with PG SKIP LOCKED by PGBoss)

Server (Koa)

Auditing

GraphQL API (solved n+1 Problem)

File Storage (Any S3 Server)

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.