soniq - A PostgreSQL centric GraphQL Framework
soniq is a battery included Node.js GraphQL framework created on top of PostgreSQL written in TypeScript, with focus on high performance, flexibility and security.
PostgreSQL, Node.js, TypeScript, GraphQL, DI
Features
- Dependency Injection
- Logging
- Configuration (Environments)
- DB Access (Postgres only with connection pools)
- Events (PG is used as an event bus)
- Authentication and Authorization
- DB Migrations
- Relation oriented and document oriented data
- Queue (Build with PG SKIP LOCKED by PGBoss)
- Server (Koa)
- Auditing
- GraphQL API (solved n+1 Problem)
- File Storage (Any S3 Server)
Contributing
See CONTRIBUTING.md.