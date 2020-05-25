openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@fullstack-one/di

by fullstack-build
0.7.13 (see all)

🚀 soniq - A PostgreSQL centric GraphQL Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

soniq - A PostgreSQL centric GraphQL Framework

soniq is a battery included Node.js GraphQL framework created on top of PostgreSQL written in TypeScript, with focus on high performance, flexibility and security.

PostgreSQL, Node.js, TypeScript, GraphQL, DI

code style: prettier

Features

  • Dependency Injection
  • Logging
  • Configuration (Environments)
  • DB Access (Postgres only with connection pools)
  • Events (PG is used as an event bus)
  • Authentication and Authorization
  • DB Migrations
  • Relation oriented and document oriented data
  • Queue (Build with PG SKIP LOCKED by PGBoss)
  • Server (Koa)
  • Auditing
  • GraphQL API (solved n+1 Problem)
  • File Storage (Any S3 Server)

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial