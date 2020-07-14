A minimalist version of Gutenberg's editor. Ideal for checking your custom blocks.
npm install @frontkom/g-editor
npm start
You can include your custom block by passing its path in
BLOCK_DIR env var.
BLOCK_DIR=\absolute\path\to\your-custom-block npm start
The editor expects that your custom block has an
index.js and a
style.css in its
build folder.
your-custom-block
├── ...
├── build
│ ├── index.js
│ └── style.css
└── ...
Since version 1.0,
g-editor no longer depends on
Gutenberg-js.
It now includes the source
Gutenberg packages directly.
To update Gutenberg packages, run
npm run g-update
It will pull to your local machine from the WordPress repo the Gutenberg packages assets ready to use. After copy those assets to
public/vendor/gutenberg, the script will generate
g-scripts.txt and
g-styles.txt files with all the depencies the editor needs to run.
The sample videos are a courtesy of Pixabay: