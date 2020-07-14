openbase logo
@frontkom/g-editor

by front
1.6.0

A minimalist version of the Gutenberg editor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

g-editor

A minimalist version of Gutenberg's editor. Ideal for checking your custom blocks.

npm install @frontkom/g-editor
npm start

You can include your custom block by passing its path in BLOCK_DIR env var.

BLOCK_DIR=\absolute\path\to\your-custom-block npm start

The editor expects that your custom block has an index.js and a style.css in its build folder.

your-custom-block
  ├── ...
  ├── build
  │  ├── index.js
  │  └── style.css
  └── ...

g-editor and Gutenberg-js

Since version 1.0, g-editor no longer depends on Gutenberg-js. It now includes the source Gutenberg packages directly.

Current Gutenberg version

v8.5.1

Better updates

To update Gutenberg packages, run

npm run g-update

It will pull to your local machine from the WordPress repo the Gutenberg packages assets ready to use. After copy those assets to public/vendor/gutenberg, the script will generate g-scripts.txt and g-styles.txt files with all the depencies the editor needs to run.

Assets

The sample videos are a courtesy of Pixabay:

