@front10/landing-page-book

by front10
2.0.0-beta.0 (see all)

Fully customizable landing-page components written in React.

Readme

Front10 Component Explorer

Landing Page Book

@front10/landing-page-book is a kit of landing-page React components.

standard-readme compliant

Setup

npm install --save @front10/landing-page-book

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Hero, Navbar } from '@front10/landing-page-book/dist/components';

import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';
import '@front10/landing-page-book/dist/themes/default/index.css';

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    <div className="App">
      <Navbar brandLink="https://front10.com" brandLogo="https://front10.com/img/logos/logo.png" />
      <Hero
        backgroundColor="#212529"
        particlesParams={{ particles: { line_linked: { enable: false } } }}
        header="Landing Page Book"
        subHeader="Some cool text"
      />
    </div>;
  }
}
Edit Landing page example

Available Components

Main components
NavbarBackersOpenCollectiveImageListImage
HeroTeamLocationIcon
SectionSponsorsSocialInput
FeaturesBuiltWithVideoLabel
GithubButtonContactInfoLanguageSwitcherLink
CodeContactUsWizardTextBox
BrowserSupportCopyrightBrowserCard
GifDonationButton
BackersFooterHeader
Third-Party integrations
GoogleAnalyticsGoogleMapGithubOpenCollective

Custom styles

Read our theming documentation.

Integration

Tests

npm run test

Coding styles

Built With

Authors

  • Front10-dev - Initial work - Front10

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Browsers support

Chrome
Chrome		IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Opera
Opera		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Android
Android
>=45>=10/>=12>=38>=30>=9>=9.0>=6.2

Changelog

Detailed version information in our Changelog.

