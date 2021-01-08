@front10/landing-page-book is a kit of landing-page React components.
npm install --save @front10/landing-page-book
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Hero, Navbar } from '@front10/landing-page-book/dist/components';
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css';
import '@front10/landing-page-book/dist/themes/default/index.css';
class App extends Component {
render() {
<div className="App">
<Navbar brandLink="https://front10.com" brandLogo="https://front10.com/img/logos/logo.png" />
<Hero
backgroundColor="#212529"
particlesParams={{ particles: { line_linked: { enable: false } } }}
header="Landing Page Book"
subHeader="Some cool text"
/>
</div>;
}
}
|Main components
Navbar
BackersOpenCollective
ImageList
Image
Hero
Team
Location
Icon
Section
Sponsors
Social
Input
Features
BuiltWith
Video
Label
GithubButton
ContactInfo
LanguageSwitcher
Link
Code
ContactUs
Wizard
TextBox
BrowserSupport
Copyright
Browser
Card
Gif
Donation
Button
Backers
Footer
Header
|Third-Party integrations
GoogleAnalytics
GoogleMap
Github
OpenCollective
Read our theming documentation.
npm run test
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.
Chrome
IE / Edge
Firefox
Opera
Safari
iOS Safari
Android
|>=45
|>=10/>=12
|>=38
|>=30
|>=9
|>=9.0
|>=6.2
