Landing Page Book

@front10/landing-page-book is a kit of landing-page React components.

Setup

npm install --save @front10/landing-page-book

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Hero, Navbar } from '@front10/landing-page-book/dist/components' ;

import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css' ; import '@front10/landing-page-book/dist/themes/default/index.css' ;

class App extends Component { render() { <div className= "App" > < Navbar brandLink = "https://front10.com" brandLogo = "https://front10.com/img/logos/logo.png" /> < Hero backgroundColor = "#212529" particlesParams = {{ particles: { line_linked: { enable: false } } }} header = "Landing Page Book" subHeader = "Some cool text" /> </ div > ; } }

Available Components

Main components Navbar BackersOpenCollective ImageList Image Hero Team Location Icon Section Sponsors Social Input Features BuiltWith Video Label GithubButton ContactInfo LanguageSwitcher Link Code ContactUs Wizard TextBox BrowserSupport Copyright Browser Card Gif Donation Button Backers Footer Header

Third-Party integrations GoogleAnalytics GoogleMap Github OpenCollective

Custom styles

Read our theming documentation.

Integration

Tests

npm run test

Coding styles

Built With

Authors

Front10-dev - Initial work - Front10

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Browsers support



Chrome

IE / Edge

Firefox

Opera

Safari

iOS Safari

Android >=45 >=10/>=12 >=38 >=30 >=9 >=9.0 >=6.2

Changelog

Detailed version information in our Changelog.