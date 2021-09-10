openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pi

@fromjs/proxy-instrumenter

by Matt Zeunert
3.0.11 (see all)

See where each character on the screen came from in code.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63

GitHub Stars

537

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FromJS Build Status

FromJS is an experiental dynamic data-flow analysis tool for front-end JavaScript. It can tell you where each bit of content on a web page came from.

For example, some content might have been loaded using fetch, some might have been stored in localStorage, and some might have been hard-coded in the JavaScript code.

Getting started

Install with npm install -g @fromjs/cli and then run fromjs. This will open a new Chrome browser window.

By default FromJS will launch a web server on localhost:7000 and store the collected data in ./fromjs-session.

Loading pages will be slow! For large apps expect it to take several minutes. Maybe try something simple like Backbone TodoMVC to get started.

fromJSInspect

Instead of using the visual DOM Inspector you can also use the global fromJSInspect function in the inspected page.

If you control the code for the inspected page you can write something like this:

var greeting = "Hello world!"
fromJSInspect(greeting)

Or you can inspect DOM elements:

fromJSInspect(document.querySelector("#app"))

How it works

Read about it here, or watch this video.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial