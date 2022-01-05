Freshworks Crayons is a library of UI components that help create an intuitive and uniform user interface for all your apps. This collection of Web components helps developers build apps that adhere to the UX standards set by the Freshworks Design System.
Please refer to the usage guidelines here.
You can refer to the documentation on the Crayons Website.
git clone https://github.com/freshworks/crayons
cd crayons
npm install
git config core.hooksPath .git/hooks/
npm run dev
npm run build:components
npm run test
npm run generate
Please see CONTRIBUTING GUIDELINES for more details.
Please read the Code of Conduct here.
When generating components, the custom element tags is prefixed with
fw- while the rest of the name is modified to support web component standards. For example, if a component is generated with the name
Label, the component that would be generated would be
<fw-label/>.
This project is built with StencilJS. You can check out the following links for further information: