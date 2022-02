Nucleus - The Freshworks Design System in Ember

This is the repository of the Freshworks Component Library based on the unified Freshworks Design Language https://freshworks.invisionapp.com/dsm/freshworks/d-labs-design-system

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.18 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install @ freshworks /[ PACKAGE_NAME ]

Package Latest banner button core icon inline-banner modal tabs toast-message toggle

Usage

See the packages directory for a list of packages that can be installed individually.

Contribution guidelines

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.