Braintree JSDoc Template

A clean, responsive documentation template with search and navigation highlighting for JSDoc 3. Forked from github.com/nijikokun/minami.

Responsive

Uses

Usage

Clone repository to your designated jsdoc template directory, then:

Node.js Dependency

In your projects package.json file add a generate script:

"script" : { "generate-docs" : "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose" }

In your .jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts" : { "template" : "node_modules/jsdoc-template" }

Example JSDoc Config

{ "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : true , "dictionaries" : [ "jsdoc" ] }, "source" : { "include" : [ "lib" , "package.json" , "README.md" ], "includePattern" : ".js$" , "excludePattern" : "(node_modules/|docs)" }, "plugins" : [ "plugins/markdown" ], "templates" : { "referenceTitle" : "My SDK Name" , "disableSort" : false , "collapse" : true , "resources" : { "google" : "https://www.google.com/" } }, "opts" : { "destination" : "./docs/" , "encoding" : "utf8" , "private" : true , "recurse" : true , "template" : "./node_modules/jsdoc-template" } }

Note: referenceTitle and disableSort will affect the output of this theme.

If you would like to enable Algolia DocSearch, you can pass a search object into the templates object.

"templates" : { "search" : { "apiKey" : "your-api-key" , "indexName" : "Your index name. Defaults to braintree." , "hitsPerPage" : "Number of Results to show. Defaults to 7." , } }

License

Licensed under the Apache2 license.