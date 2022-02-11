Enforceable environment variable contracts at runtime.

Use this library to make sure all the environment variables used in a project are valid.

Usage

To use the library, first declare a schema that consists of groups. A group is a set of related environment variables that typically share a common prefix. Groups are created using envGroup function that accepts a dictionary which contains variable names and their types, e.g.:

import * as typedEnv from '@freighthub/typed-env' const statsd = typedEnv.envGroup({ HOST: NonEmptyString, PORT: PortNumber, PREFIX: NonEmptyString, }, 'STATSD' ) const schema = typedEnv.envSchema({ statsd: statsd, })

In the above example statsd group will be used to load variables

STATSD_HOST

STATSD_PORT

STATSD_PREFIX

The optional STATSD prefix is passed as the second parameter to envGroup . The schema is then created using envSchema function that accepts a dictionary of groups.

To validate environment variables, make sure they're set (use dotenv.config() to load .env if required). Then use loadFromEnv as follows:

const env = typedEnv.loadFromEnv(schema)

If any variables are missing or don't pass type checking, an exception will occur.

Types

typed-env provides the following schema types:

Number - any number

- any number Integer - integer number

- integer number PortNumber - integer number between 1 and 65535

- integer number between 1 and 65535 NonEmptyString - non-empty string of any length

- non-empty string of any length URI - URI as checked by valid-url

- URI as checked by valid-url Boolean - true or false

- true or false Union - a collection of string literals to resctrict a variable's possible value

Example