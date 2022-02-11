openbase logo
@freighthub/typed-env

by freight-hub
1.3.4 (see all)

Enforceable environment variable contracts at runtime

Readme

typed-env

Enforceable environment variable contracts at runtime.

CircleCI

Use this library to make sure all the environment variables used in a project are valid.

Usage

To use the library, first declare a schema that consists of groups. A group is a set of related environment variables that typically share a common prefix. Groups are created using envGroup function that accepts a dictionary which contains variable names and their types, e.g.:

import * as typedEnv from '@freighthub/typed-env'

const statsd = typedEnv.envGroup({
    HOST: NonEmptyString,
    PORT: PortNumber,
    PREFIX: NonEmptyString,
}, 'STATSD')

const schema = typedEnv.envSchema({
    statsd: statsd,
})

In the above example statsd group will be used to load variables

  • STATSD_HOST
  • STATSD_PORT
  • STATSD_PREFIX

The optional STATSD prefix is passed as the second parameter to envGroup. The schema is then created using envSchema function that accepts a dictionary of groups.

To validate environment variables, make sure they're set (use dotenv.config() to load .env if required). Then use loadFromEnv as follows:

const env = typedEnv.loadFromEnv(schema)

If any variables are missing or don't pass type checking, an exception will occur.

Types

typed-env provides the following schema types:

  • Number - any number
  • Integer - integer number
  • PortNumber - integer number between 1 and 65535
  • NonEmptyString - non-empty string of any length
  • URI - URI as checked by valid-url
  • Boolean - true or false
  • Union - a collection of string literals to resctrict a variable's possible value

Example

import * as typedEnv from '@freighthub/typed-env'

const schema = typedEnv.envSchema({
    elasticSearch: typedEnv.envGroup({
        URL: typedEnv.types.URI
    }, 'ELASTICSEARCH'),
})

const env = typedEnv.loadFromEnv(schema)
console.log(env.elasticSearch.URL)

