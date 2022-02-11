Enforceable environment variable contracts at runtime.
Use this library to make sure all the environment variables used in a project are valid.
To use the library, first declare a schema that consists of groups. A group is
a set of related environment variables that typically share a common prefix.
Groups are created using
envGroup function that accepts a dictionary which
contains variable names and their types, e.g.:
import * as typedEnv from '@freighthub/typed-env'
const statsd = typedEnv.envGroup({
HOST: NonEmptyString,
PORT: PortNumber,
PREFIX: NonEmptyString,
}, 'STATSD')
const schema = typedEnv.envSchema({
statsd: statsd,
})
In the above example
statsd group will be used to load variables
STATSD_HOST
STATSD_PORT
STATSD_PREFIX
The optional
STATSD prefix is passed as the second parameter to
envGroup.
The schema is then created using
envSchema function that accepts a dictionary
of groups.
To validate environment variables, make sure they're set (use
dotenv.config()
to load .env if required). Then use loadFromEnv as follows:
const env = typedEnv.loadFromEnv(schema)
If any variables are missing or don't pass type checking, an exception will occur.
typed-env provides the following schema types:
Number - any number
Integer - integer number
PortNumber - integer number between 1 and 65535
NonEmptyString - non-empty string of any length
URI - URI as checked by valid-url
Boolean - true or false
Union - a collection of string literals to resctrict a variable's possible value
import * as typedEnv from '@freighthub/typed-env'
const schema = typedEnv.envSchema({
elasticSearch: typedEnv.envGroup({
URL: typedEnv.types.URI
}, 'ELASTICSEARCH'),
})
const env = typedEnv.loadFromEnv(schema)
console.log(env.elasticSearch.URL)