This repository is our monorepo holding all our NPM packages.
Check out out v3 roadmap to see what we've planning. And we are open to ideas/suggestions for what you would like to see in our mext major release.
As this is a monorepo. You'll need NodeJS v14, lerna and yarn on your system.
Once you have those, clone (or fork) this repo and run
yarn kickstart:
git clone git@github.com:freesewing/freesewing.git
cd freesewing
yarn kickstart
Where the world of makers and developers collide, that's where you'll find FreeSewing.
If you're a maker, checkout freesewing.org where you can generate our sewing patterns adapted to your measurements.
If you're a developer, our documentation is on freesewing.dev. Our core library is a batteries-included toolbox for parametric design of sewing patterns. But we also provide a range of plugins that further extend the functionality of the platform.
If you have NodeJS installed, you can try it right now by running:
npx create-freesewing-pattern
Or, consult our getting started guides for Linux, MacOS, or Windows.
We also have a pattern design tutorial that walks you through your first parametric design, and a friendly community with people who can help you when you get stuck.
FreeSewing is an open source project run by a community, and financially supported by our patrons.
If you feel what we do is worthwhile, and you can spend a few coind without hardship, then you should join us and become a patron.
Our chatrooms on Discord are the best place to ask questions, share your feedback, or just hang out.
If you want to report a problem, please create an issue.
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!