What am I looking at? 🤔

This repository is our monorepo holding all our NPM packages.

Get involved with FreeSewing v3 🚀

Check out out v3 roadmap to see what we've planning. And we are open to ideas/suggestions for what you would like to see in our mext major release.

Getting started ⚡

As this is a monorepo. You'll need NodeJS v14, lerna and yarn on your system.

Once you have those, clone (or fork) this repo and run yarn kickstart :

git clone git@github.com:freesewing/freesewing.git cd freesewing yarn kickstart

About FreeSewing 💀

Where the world of makers and developers collide, that's where you'll find FreeSewing.

If you're a maker, checkout freesewing.org where you can generate our sewing patterns adapted to your measurements.

If you're a developer, our documentation is on freesewing.dev. Our core library is a batteries-included toolbox for parametric design of sewing patterns. But we also provide a range of plugins that further extend the functionality of the platform.

If you have NodeJS installed, you can try it right now by running:

npx create-freesewing-pattern

Or, consult our getting started guides for Linux, MacOS, or Windows.

We also have a pattern design tutorial that walks you through your first parametric design, and a friendly community with people who can help you when you get stuck.

Support FreeSewing: Become a patron 🥰

FreeSewing is an open source project run by a community, and financially supported by our patrons.

If you feel what we do is worthwhile, and you can spend a few coind without hardship, then you should join us and become a patron.

💻 Makers website: freesewing.org

💻 Developers website: freesewing.dev

💬 Chat: On Discord via discord.freesewing.org

✅ Todo list/Kanban board: On Github via todo.freesewing.org

🐦 Twitter: @freesewing_org

📷 Instagram: @freesewing_org

License: MIT 🤓

© Joost De Cock.

See the license file for details.

Where to get help 🤯

Our chatrooms on Discord are the best place to ask questions, share your feedback, or just hang out.

If you want to report a problem, please create an issue.

