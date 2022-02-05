Wave

Documentation

Our documentation site lives at https://wave.free-now.com/. You'll be able to find detailed documentation on getting started, all of the components, our theme, our principles, and more.

Installation

npm install @freenow/wave

or

yarn add @freenow/wave

Contributing

Thanks for being willing to contribute! Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md doc

Have doubts?

Please don't hesitate to let know us what are your doubts, what can be improved or what is difficult for you to grasp from the documentation. Open issues to start the conversation!

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!