@freenow/wave

by freenowtech
1.17.0

Design System of FREE NOW

Documentation
1.2K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Readme

Wave

Build Status version All Contributors

Documentation

Our documentation site lives at https://wave.free-now.com/. You'll be able to find detailed documentation on getting started, all of the components, our theme, our principles, and more.

Installation

npm install @freenow/wave

or

yarn add @freenow/wave

Contributing

Thanks for being willing to contribute! Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md doc

Have doubts?

Please don't hesitate to let know us what are your doubts, what can be improved or what is difficult for you to grasp from the documentation. Open issues to start the conversation!

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Nikolai Lopin
💻 📖 🐛 👀
Jonah Möller
💻 📖 🐛 👀
Luka Hartwig
💻 📖 🐛 👀
Alexis Duran
💻 📖 🐛 👀
Leonardo
💻
Artur Miglio
📖
Phillip Barkmann
💻

Lloyd Francis
📖 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

