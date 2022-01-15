Apple Header Gorgeous Header

Elegant Header Modern Header

Profile Header Classic Header

Finally Version 1.0.0 🥳

Finally, this library got the version 1.0.0. More than 5k downloads and it is separated by each header view. This library contains the collection of each header view. If you do not need to use them all, you can reach and install header views on its own repository.

Options

Installation

You can use each Header View separately if you do not want to use the collection.

Add the dependency:

Pure React Native

npm i @freakycoder/react-native-header-view

Peer Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them.

"react-native-gorgeous-header" : ">= 0.1.0" , "react-native-classic-header" : ">= 0.1.0" , "react-native-modern-header" : ">= 0.1.0" , "react-native-apple-header" : ">= 0.1.0" , "react-native-profile-header" : ">= 0.1.0" ,

Usage

Gorgeous Header Usage

import { GorgeousHeader } from "@freakycoder/react-native-header-view" ; < GorgeousHeader onChangeText = {(text) => console.log(text)} />;

Apple Header Usage

import { AppleHeader } from "@freakycoder/react-native-header-view" ; < AppleHeader /> ;

Modern Header Usage

import { ModernHeader } from "@freakycoder/react-native-header-view" ; < ModernHeader /> ;

Advanced Usage

import { ModernHeader } from "@freakycoder/react-native-header-view" ; < ModernHeader text = "Profile" rightIconType = "Ionicons" backgroundColor = "#fdfdfd" rightIconName = "ios-settings" rightIconColor = {colors.light.primary} leftIconComponent = {your - icon - component } rightIconComponent = {your - icon - component } leftIconOnPress = {() => NavigationService.back()} />;

Classic Header Usage

Basic Usage

import { ClassicHeader } from "@freakycoder/react-native-header-view" ; < ClassicHeader headerTitle = "Header" rightComponentDisable leftComponentOnPress = {() => {}} hitSlops={ top: 30, bottom: 30, left: 30, right: 30 } />

Advanced Custom Usage

import { ClassicHeader } from "@freakycoder/react-native-header-view" ; <ClassicHeader headerTitle="Header" leftComponent={ <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => {}}> <Icon name="ios-arrow-back" type="Ionicons" size={30} color="blue" /> </TouchableOpacity> } rightComponent={ <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => {}}> <Icon name="github" type="AntDesign" size={30} color="purple" /> </TouchableOpacity> } />;

Profile Header Usage

import { ProfileHeader } from "@freakycoder/react-native-header-view" ; < ProfileHeader /> ;

Configuration - Props

Gorgeous Header Props

Property Type Default Description title string Order change the title subtitle string Healthy food can keep you fit. change the subtitle searchIcon asset default set your own icon for the search one titleTextStyle style default set your own style for title text subtitleTextStyle style default set your own style for subtitle text searchBarStyle style default set your own style for search text input container searchInputStyle style default set your own style for search text input menuImageStyle style default set your own style for hamburger menu image menuImageSource asset default set your own image instead of default hamburger menu image menuImageOnPress function undefined use this to set your own function for pressing the hamburger menu image profileImageStyle style default set your own style for profile image profileImageSource asset undefined use this to set your own image for profile image profileImageOnPress function undefined use this to set your own function for pressing the profile image

Apple Header Props

Property Type Default Description dateTitle string MONDAY, 27 NOVEMBER set your own string instead of date title largeTitle string For You set your own large title imageSource image image set your own image onPress function null use this to set onPress functionality backgroundColor color transparent use this to change the main container's background color borderColor color #EFEFF4 use this to change the bottom border color dateTitleFontColor color #8E8E93 use this to change the date title's font color dateTitleFontSize number 13 use this to set the date title's font size dateTitleFontWeight string "600" use this to set the date title's font weight largeTitleFontColor color default color use this to change the large title's font color largeTitleFontSize number 34 use this to set the large title's font size largeTitleFontWeight string "bold" use this to set the large title's font weight dateTitleStyle style default style use this to set your own style for date title (DO NOT RECOMMENDED!) largeTitleStyle style default style use this to set your own style for large title (DO NOT RECOMMENDED!) containerStyle style default style use this to set your own style for whole container (DO NOT RECOMMENDED!) avatarStyle style default style use this to set your own style for avatar style (DO NOT FORGET TO ADD BORDER-RADIUS!)

Modern Header Props

Property Type Default Description height string OR number 70 change the height of the header width string OR number "100%" change the width of the header backgroundColor string #fff change the background color of the header styles styles styles use this to change main style of the header text string Header Title set the header's title textStyle style style set your own style for the header's text left number 16 use this to set left icon's align right number 16 use this to set right icon's align leftIconName string ios-arrow-back change the left icon depends on the React Native Vector Icons leftIconType string Ionicons change the left icon's type leftIconSize number 25 change the left icon's size leftIconColor color #bbbabe change the left icon's color rightIconName string heart change the right icon depends on the React Native Vector Icons rightIconType string Entypo change the right icon's type rightIconSize number 25 change the right icon's size rightIconColor color #23c4c1 change the right icon's color leftIconComponent component Icon use your own component instead of the integrated Icon component rightIconComponent component Icon use your own component instead of the integrated Icon component leftIconOnPress function function set the function for left icon's onPress rightIconOnPress function function set the function for right icon's onPress leftDisable boolean false disable the left icon component rightDisable boolean false disable the right icon component

Classic Header Props

Property Type Default Description styles styles styles use this to change main style of the header height number 50 use this to change the header's height width number 100% use this to change the header's width statusBarHidden boolean false use this to let Header Component itself re-arrange depends on the status bar hitSlops object object: 30 use this to change the header's left and right components' hitSlots bottomStick boolean false stick the header to bottom side headerTitle string "" use this to set header's title backgroundColor color #ffffff use this to change the header's background color leftComponent component Icon set the left component leftComponentStyle style style set the left component's style leftComponentDisable boolean false disable the left component leftComponentOnPress function null set the left component's onPress function rightComponent component Icon set the right component rightComponentStyle style style set the right component's style rightComponentDisable boolean false disable the right component rightComponentOnPress function null set the right component's onPress function centerComponent component Icon set the center component centerComponentStyle style style set the center component's style

ProfileHeader Props

Property Type Default Description onLeftButtonPress function undefined set the logic for left aligned button onProfilePicPress function undefined set the logic for profile picture onFirstIconPress function undefined set the logic for first icon button onSecondIconPress function undefined set the logic for second icon button onThirdIconPress function undefined set the logic for third icon button profileImageSource image default change the profile image source leftAlignedButtonImageSource image default change the left aligned button image source firstIconImageSource image default change the first icon image source secondIconImageSource image default change the second icon image source thirdIconImageSource image default change the third icon image source titleText string undefined change the title text height number 50 change the profile header's height backgroundColor color #fff change the profile header's background color leftButtonComponent component Image set your own component instead of default left aligned Button Image disableFirstIcon boolean false disable the first icon disableSecondIcon boolean false disable the second icon disableThirdIcon boolean false disable the third icon disableLeftAlignedButton boolean false disable the left aligned icon ImageComponent component Image set your own Image component instead of default react native Image such as; FastImage

Change Log

Credits

Photo by Joanna Nix on Unsplash

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com

License

React Native Header View Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.