FUXA is a web-based Process Visualization (SCADA/HMI/Dashboard) software. With FUXA you can create modern process visualizations with individual designs for your machines and real-time data display.
Here is a live demo example of FUXA editor.
FUXA is developed with NodeJS (backend) and Angular (frontend).
You need to have installed Node (Version 10, 12 or 14) and NPM (Version >= 6.11 and < 7.xx).
Install from NPM (first option)
npm install -g --unsafe-perm @frangoteam/fuxa
fuxa
Or Download the latest release and unpack it (second option)
cd ./server
npm install
npm start
Or in linux running from docker (third option)
docker pull frangoteam/fuxa:latest
docker run -d -p 1881:1881 frangoteam/fuxa:latest
// persistent storage of application data (project), daq (tags history) and logs
docker run -d -p 1881:1881 -v fuxa_appdata:/usr/src/app/FUXA/server/_appdata -v fuxa_db:/usr/src/app/FUXA/server/_db -v fuxa_logs:/usr/src/app/FUXA/server/_logs frangoteam/fuxa:latest
Open up a browser (better Chrome) and navigate to http://localhost:1881
Look the guide in wiki pages
Install and start to serve the frontend
cd ./client
npm install
npm start
Start the Server and Client (Browser) in Debug Mode
In vscode: Debug ‘Server & Client’
Build the frontend for production
cd ./client
ng build --prod
Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated. If you identify any errors, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue. But before filing a new issue, please look through already existing issues. Search open and closed issues first.
If you want to raise a pull-request with a new feature, or a refactoring of existing code please first open an issue explaining the problem.
1. Fork the Project
2. Create your Feature Branch (git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
3. Commit your Changes (git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
4. Push to the Branch (git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
5. Open a Pull Request
Please ensure you follow the coding standards used through-out the existing code base. Some basic rules include:
We’d be really happy if you send us your own shapes in order to collect a library to share it with others. Just send an email to 4frango@gmail.com and do let us know if you have any questions or suggestions regarding our work.
MIT.