FUXA

FUXA is a web-based Process Visualization (SCADA/HMI/Dashboard) software. With FUXA you can create modern process visualizations with individual designs for your machines and real-time data display.

Features

Devices connectivity with Modbus RTU/TCP, Siemens S7 Protocol, OPC-UA, BACnet IP, MQTT, Ethernet/IP (Allen Bradley)

SCADA/HMI Web-Editor - Engineering and Design completely web-based

Cross-Platform Full-Stack - Backend with NodeJs and Frontend with Web technologies (HTML5, CSS, Javascript, Angular, SVG)

Live Demo

Here is a live demo example of FUXA editor.

Installing and Running

FUXA is developed with NodeJS (backend) and Angular (frontend).

You need to have installed Node (Version 10, 12 or 14) and NPM (Version >= 6.11 and < 7.xx).

Install from NPM (first option)

npm install -g --unsafe-perm @ frangoteam / fuxa fuxa

Or Download the latest release and unpack it (second option)

cd ./ server npm install npm start

Or in linux running from docker (third option)

docker pull frangoteam / fuxa :latest docker run -d -p 1881 :1881 frangoteam / fuxa :latest docker run -d -p 1881 :1881 -v fuxa_appdata :/ usr / src / app / FUXA / server / _appdata -v fuxa_db :/ usr / src / app / FUXA / server / _db -v fuxa_logs :/ usr / src / app / FUXA / server / _logs frangoteam / fuxa :latest

Open up a browser (better Chrome) and navigate to http://localhost:1881

Usage

Look the guide in wiki pages

To Debug (Full Stack)

Install and start to serve the frontend

cd ./client npm install npm start

Start the Server and Client (Browser) in Debug Mode

In vscode: Debug ‘ Server & Client’

To Build

Build the frontend for production

cd ./client ng build --prod

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated. If you identify any errors, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue. But before filing a new issue, please look through already existing issues. Search open and closed issues first.

If you want to raise a pull-request with a new feature, or a refactoring of existing code please first open an issue explaining the problem.

1. Fork the Project 2. Create your Feature Branch (git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature) 3. Commit your Changes (git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature' ) 4. Push to the Branch (git push origin feature/AmazingFeature) 5. Open a Pull Request

Coding standards

Please ensure you follow the coding standards used through-out the existing code base. Some basic rules include:

Indent with 4-spaces, no tabs.

Opening brace on same line as if/for/function and so on, closing brace on its own line.

Let us know!

We’d be really happy if you send us your own shapes in order to collect a library to share it with others. Just send an email to 4frango@gmail.com and do let us know if you have any questions or suggestions regarding our work.

License

MIT.