npm install @next/mdx @mdx-js/loader
or
yarn add @next/mdx @mdx-js/loader
Create a
next.config.js in your project
// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')()
module.exports = withMDX()
Optionally you can provide MDX options:
// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')({
options: {
mdPlugins: [],
hastPlugins: [],
},
})
module.exports = withMDX()
Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter
// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')()
module.exports = withMDX({
webpack(config, options) {
return config
},
})
Optionally you can match other file extensions for MDX compilation, by default only
.mdx is supported
// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')({
extension: /\.(md|mdx)$/,
})
module.exports = withMDX()
Define the
pageExtensions option to have Next.js handle
.mdx files in the
pages directory as pages:
// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')({
extension: /\.mdx?$/,
})
module.exports = withMDX({
pageExtensions: ['js', 'jsx', 'mdx'],
})
Follow this guide from the MDX docs.