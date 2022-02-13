openbase logo
@foxmn/next-mdx

by vercel
9.2.3

The React Framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

81.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

2,098

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Next.js + MDX

Use MDX with Next.js

Installation

npm install @next/mdx @mdx-js/loader

or

yarn add @next/mdx @mdx-js/loader

Usage

Create a next.config.js in your project

// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')()
module.exports = withMDX()

Optionally you can provide MDX options:

// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')({
  options: {
    mdPlugins: [],
    hastPlugins: [],
  },
})
module.exports = withMDX()

Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter

// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')()
module.exports = withMDX({
  webpack(config, options) {
    return config
  },
})

Optionally you can match other file extensions for MDX compilation, by default only .mdx is supported

// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')({
  extension: /\.(md|mdx)$/,
})
module.exports = withMDX()

Top level .mdx pages

Define the pageExtensions option to have Next.js handle .mdx files in the pages directory as pages:

// next.config.js
const withMDX = require('@next/mdx')({
  extension: /\.mdx?$/,
})
module.exports = withMDX({
  pageExtensions: ['js', 'jsx', 'mdx'],
})

Typescript

Follow this guide from the MDX docs.

