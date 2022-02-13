Next.js + MDX

Use MDX with Next.js

Installation

npm install @next /mdx @mdx -js/loader

or

yarn add @next /mdx @mdx -js/loader

Usage

Create a next.config.js in your project

const withMDX = require ( '@next/mdx' )() module .exports = withMDX()

Optionally you can provide MDX options:

const withMDX = require ( '@next/mdx' )({ options : { mdPlugins : [], hastPlugins : [], }, }) module .exports = withMDX()

Optionally you can add your custom Next.js configuration as parameter

const withMDX = require ( '@next/mdx' )() module .exports = withMDX({ webpack(config, options) { return config }, })

Optionally you can match other file extensions for MDX compilation, by default only .mdx is supported

const withMDX = require ( '@next/mdx' )({ extension : /\.(md|mdx)$/ , }) module .exports = withMDX()

Top level .mdx pages

Define the pageExtensions option to have Next.js handle .mdx files in the pages directory as pages:

const withMDX = require ( '@next/mdx' )({ extension : /\.mdx?$/ , }) module .exports = withMDX({ pageExtensions : [ 'js' , 'jsx' , 'mdx' ], })

Typescript

Follow this guide from the MDX docs.