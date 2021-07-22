Font Awesome 5 React Native component using SVG with JS
Hey there! We're glad you're here...
If you've used Font Awesome in the past (version 4 or older) there are some things that you should learn before you dive in.
https://fontawesome.com/how-to-use/on-the-web/setup/upgrading-from-version-4
This package is for integrating with React Native. If you aren't using React Native then it's not going to help you. Head over to our "Get Started" page for some guidance.
https://fontawesome.com/how-to-use/on-the-web/setup/getting-started
This package, under the hood, uses SVG with JS and the
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core library. This implementation differs drastically from
the web fonts implementation that was used in version 4 and older of Font Awesome. You might head over there to learn about how it works.
https://fontawesome.com/how-to-use/on-the-web/advanced/svg-javascript-core
$ npm i --save react-native-svg # **
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/react-native-fontawesome
**
create-react-native-app uses Expo, which bundles
react-native-svg. So if you're using
create-react-native-app
you shouldn't try to add
react-native-svg. At the time of writing,
create-react-native-app bundles
react-native-svg version 6, which does not include support for SVG features such as
Mask. In order to make use of
Mask, make sure your dependencies have
react-native-svg 7. The example app in this repo demonstrates.
If you are using a bare react-native-cli project, run the following command to complete the setup on iOS.
$ cd ios && pod install
Brands are separated into their own style and for customers upgrading from version 4 to 5 we have a limited number of Regular icons available.
Visit fontawesome.com/icons to search for free and Pro icons
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons
If you are a Font Awesome Pro subscriber you can install Pro packages; this requires additional configuration.
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/pro-solid-svg-icons
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/pro-regular-svg-icons
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/pro-light-svg-icons
If you'd like to use Duotone icons, you'll need to add Duotone package:
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/pro-duotone-svg-icons
$ yarn add @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core
$ yarn add @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
$ yarn add @fortawesome/react-native-fontawesome
You can use Font Awesome icons in your React Native components as simply as this:
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="coffee" />
That simple usage is made possible when you add the
"coffee" icon, to the
library.
This is one of the two ways you can use Font Awesome 5 with React Native. We'll summarize both ways briefly and then get into the details of each below.
Explicit Import
Allows icons to be subsetted, optimizing your final bundle. Only the icons you import are included in the bundle. However, explicitly importing icons into each of many components in your app might become tedious, so you may want to build a library.
Build a Library
Explicitly import icons just once in some init module. Then add them to the library. Then reference any of them by icon name as a string from any component. No need to import the icons into each component once they're in the library.
For this example, we'll also reference the
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
module, so make sure you've added it to the project as well:
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
or
$ yarn add @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
Now, a simple React Native component might look like this:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import { FontAwesomeIcon } from '@fortawesome/react-native-fontawesome'
import { faCoffee } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons'
type Props = {}
export default class App extends Component<Props> {
render() {
return (
<View>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon={ faCoffee } />
</View>
)
}
}
Notice that the
faCoffee icon is imported from
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons as an object and then provided to the
icon prop as an object.
Explicitly importing icons like this allows us to subset Font Awesome's thousands of icons to include only those you use in your final bundled file.
You probably want to use our icons in more than one component in your app, right?
But with explicit importing, it could become tedious to import into each of your app's components every icon you want to reference in that component.
So, add them to the library. Do this setup once in some initializing module of your app, adding all of the icons you'll use in your app's React components.
Suppose
App.js initializes my app, including the library. For this example,
we'll add two individual icons,
faCheckSquare and
faCoffee. We also add all
of the brands in
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons. This example would
illustrate the benefits of building a library even more clearly if it involved
fifty or a hundred icons, but we'll keep the example brief and leave it to your
imagination as to how this might scale up with lots of icons.
Don't forget to add
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons:
$ npm i --save @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
or
$ yarn add @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
In
App.js, where our app is initialized:
// ...
import { library } from '@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core'
import { fab } from '@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons'
import { faCheckSquare, faCoffee } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons'
library.add(fab, faCheckSquare, faCoffee)
OK, so what's happening here?
In our call to
library.add() we're passing
fab: which represents all of the brand icons in
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons.
So any of the brand icons in that package may be referenced by icon name
as a string anywhere else in our app.
For example:
"apple",
"microsoft", or
"google".
faCheckSquare and
faCoffee: Adding each of these icons individually
allows us to refer to them throughout our app by their icon string names,
"check-square" and
"coffee", respectively.
Now, suppose you also have React Native components
Beverage and
Gadget in your app.
You don't have to re-import your icons into them. Just import the
FontAwesomeIcon
component, and when you use it, supply the icon prop an icon name as a string.
We'll make
Beverage.js a functional component:
import React from 'react'
import { View, Text } from 'react-native'
import { FontAwesomeIcon } from '@fortawesome/react-native-fontawesome'
export const Beverage = () => (
<View>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="check-square" />
<Text>Favorite beverage: </Text><FontAwesomeIcon icon="coffee" />
</View>
)
There's one another piece of magic that's happening in the background when
providing icon names as strings like this: the
fas prefix (for Font Awesome
Solid) is being inferred as the default. Later, we'll look at what that means
and how we can do something different than the default.
Now suppose
Gadget.js looks like this:
import React from 'react'
import { View, Text } from 'react-native'
import { FontAwesomeIcon } from '@fortawesome/react-native-fontawesome'
export const Gadget = () => (
<View>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="check-square" />
<Text>Popular gadgets come from vendors like:</Text>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon={['fab', 'apple']} />
<FontAwesomeIcon icon={['fab', 'microsoft']} />
<FontAwesomeIcon icon={['fab', 'google']} />
</View>
)
Notice:
"check-square" icon name again in this component, though we
didn't have to explicitly import it into this component. With one explicit import of
that icon in
App.js, and adding it to the library, we've managed to use
it by name in multiple components.
"apple",
"microsoft", and
"google" brand icons, which were
never explicitly individually imported, but they're available to us by
name as strings because
fab was added to our library in
App.js, and
fab includes all of those icons.
fab prefix to reference those brand icons.
Adding a prefix—and the syntax we used to do it—are new. So what's going on here?
First, recall when we introduced
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="coffee"/> and learned
that a prefix of
fas was being added to
"coffee" by default.
The
"check-square" icon is getting a default prefix of
fas here too, which
is what we want, because that icon also lives in the
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons package.
However, the
"apple",
"microsoft", and
"google" brand icons live in the
package
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons. So we need to specify a
different prefix for them—not the default
fas, but
fab, for Font Awesome
Brand.
When specifying a prefix with an icon name, both are given as strings.
Now, what about that syntax?
The
icon prop expects a single object:
{faCoffee}.
"coffee".
(The curly braces around a string object supplied to a prop are optional,
so we've omitted them.)
Array of strings, where the first element is a prefix,
and the second element is the icon name:
{["fab", "apple"]}
Priority: The color prop takes priority over setting color via StyleSheet. So if you end up with both set, the prop wins.
In fact, when provided a style object (suppose you've declared other style properties other
than
color), if the color prop has been specified, then any color property on the style object is removed
before the style object is passed through to the underlying SVG rendering library. This is to avoid ambiguity.
Using the color prop should be preferred over using the StyleSheet.
<FontAwesomeIcon icon={ faCoffee } color={ 'red' } />
To set the color of an icon, provide a
StyleSheet like this:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
import { FontAwesomeIcon } from '@fortawesome/react-native-fontawesome'
import { faCoffee } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons'
type Props = {}
const style = StyleSheet.create({
icon: {
color: 'blue'
}
})
export default class App extends Component<Props> {
render() {
return (
<View>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon={ faCoffee } style={ style.icon } />
</View>
)
}
}
Default: 16
To adjust the size, use the
size prop:
<FontAwesomeIcon icon={ faCoffee } size={ 32 } />
Note: the
height and
width props have been deprecated.
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="coffee" color="blue" secondaryColor="red" secondaryOpacity={ 0.4 } />
You can specify the color and opacity for Duotone's secondary layer using the
secondaryColor and
secondaryOpacity props. Note that these are optional, and will simply default to using your primary color at 40% opacity.
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="coffee" mask={['far', 'circle']} />
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="arrows" transform="shrink-6 left-4" />
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="arrow-rightr" transform={{ rotate: 42 }} />
With ES modules and
import statements we can rename:
import { library } from '@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core'
import { faStroopwafel as fasFaStroopwafel } from '@fortawesome/pro-solid-svg-icons'
import { faStroopwafel as farFaStroopwafel } from '@fortawesome/pro-regular-svg-icons'
library.add(fasFaStroopwafel, farFaStroopwafel)
Check out our docs here.
Review the following docs before diving in:
And then:
Community:
|Name
|GitHub
|Dizy
|@dizy
|David Martin
|@iamdavidmartin
|Jeremey
|@puremana
|Michael Schonfeld
|@schonfeld
|Ádám Gólya
|@golya
The Font Awesome team:
|Name
|GitHub
|Travis Chase
|@supercodepoet
|Rob Madole
|@robmadole
|Mike Wilkerson
|@mlwilkerson
|Brian Talbot
|@talbs