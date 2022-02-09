openbase logo
@fortawesome/react-fontawesome

by FortAwesome
0.1.16 (see all)

Font Awesome React component

754K

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Official Javascript Component

react-fontawesome

npm

Font Awesome 5 React component using SVG with JS

Documentation

Official documentation is hosted at fontawesome.com:

Check it out here

How to Help

Review the following docs before diving in:

And then:

  1. Check the existing issue and see if you can help!

Contributors

The following contributors have either helped to start this project, have contributed code, are actively maintaining it (including documentation), or in other ways being awesome contributors to this project. We'd like to take a moment to recognize them.

NameGitHub
Nate Radebaugh@NateRadebaugh
Kirk Ross@kirkbross
Prateek Goel@prateekgoel
Naor Torgeman@naortor
Matthew Hand@mmhand123
calvinf@calvinf
Bill Parrott@chimericdream
Mike Lynch@baelec
Lukáš Rod@rodlukas
Proudust@proudust
Tiago Sousa@TiagoPortfolio
Font Awesome Team@FortAwesome

If we've missed someone (which is quite likely) submit a Pull Request to us and we'll get it resolved.

Releasing this project (only project owners can do this)

See DEVELOPMENT.md

100
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation

A spectacular wrapper around Font awesome's amazing icon pack, it's also a much better alternative to manually downloading the entire font-awesome library and including it in the site's HTML file. the plugin supports both autocompletion on IDEs and it also supports tree-shaking so it's quite a lightweight plugin!

0
Felix TietjenHamburg25 Ratings26 Reviews
Front-End developer.
August 18, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This is a super handy wrapper around the Font Awesome icon library. It features two different approaches - One approach lets you pre-define your icon library at a single point, and the other approach requires you to import the icons where you want to use them (great for small apps with few icons).

0
JollyGood9711 Ratings8 Reviews
October 29, 2020
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant

Font awesome now lets you import just the icon that is needed only. You can also customise it - size, colour, etc. Very easy and simple to use. However if you want a specific type of icon (for example, a thicker tick icon) you have to use the paid version.

0
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

A fantastic library that allows you to import only the icons you need to use, thus preventing the user from necessarily downloading unused assets. That being said, so commonly used, the icons themselves are cliche at this points.

0
ndonkot43 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

