Font Awesome 5 React component using SVG with JS
Official documentation is hosted at fontawesome.com:
Review the following docs before diving in:
And then:
The following contributors have either helped to start this project, have contributed code, are actively maintaining it (including documentation), or in other ways being awesome contributors to this project. We'd like to take a moment to recognize them.
|Name
|GitHub
|Nate Radebaugh
|@NateRadebaugh
|Kirk Ross
|@kirkbross
|Prateek Goel
|@prateekgoel
|Naor Torgeman
|@naortor
|Matthew Hand
|@mmhand123
|calvinf
|@calvinf
|Bill Parrott
|@chimericdream
|Mike Lynch
|@baelec
|Lukáš Rod
|@rodlukas
|Proudust
|@proudust
|Tiago Sousa
|@TiagoPortfolio
|Font Awesome Team
|@FortAwesome
If we've missed someone (which is quite likely) submit a Pull Request to us and we'll get it resolved.
See DEVELOPMENT.md
A spectacular wrapper around Font awesome's amazing icon pack, it's also a much better alternative to manually downloading the entire font-awesome library and including it in the site's HTML file. the plugin supports both autocompletion on IDEs and it also supports tree-shaking so it's quite a lightweight plugin!
This is a super handy wrapper around the Font Awesome icon library. It features two different approaches - One approach lets you pre-define your icon library at a single point, and the other approach requires you to import the icons where you want to use them (great for small apps with few icons).
Font awesome now lets you import just the icon that is needed only. You can also customise it - size, colour, etc. Very easy and simple to use. However if you want a specific type of icon (for example, a thicker tick icon) you have to use the paid version.
A fantastic library that allows you to import only the icons you need to use, thus preventing the user from necessarily downloading unused assets. That being said, so commonly used, the icons themselves are cliche at this points.