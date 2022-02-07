@fortawesome/fontawesome-free-webfonts

Version 6
Font Awesome is the Internet's icon library and toolkit, used by millions of designers, developers, and content creators.
Learn how to get started with Font Awesome and then dive deeper into other and advanced topics:
Now that Font Awesome 6 has been released we are marking version 5 as Long Term Suport (LTS). Version 5 will get critical bug fixes only. Version 3 and 4 are now end-of-life and we don't plan on releasing any further versions of the 4.x or 3.x.
You can see a complete list of versions on our Versions page.
The change log for releases is now available directly on our site.
Looking for older versions of Font Awesome? Check the releases.
From time-to-time we'll have special upgrading instructions from one version to the next.
We will behave ourselves if you behave yourselves. For more details see our CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues.
Font Awesome will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.
The major version "6" is part of an umbrella release. It includes many different types of files and technologies. Therefore we deviate from normal SemVer in the following ways:
patch version update that breaks
backward compatibility
minor release may include backward-incompatible changes but we will
write clear upgrading instructions in UPGRADING.md
minor or
patch release will never remove icons
patch releases unless they include backward
incompatibility then they will be
minor releases
Font Awesome Free is free, open source, and GPL friendly. You can use it for commercial projects, open source projects, or really almost whatever you want.
Attribution is required by MIT, SIL OLF, and CC BY licenses. Downloaded Font Awesome Free files already contain embedded comments with sufficient attribution, so you shouldn't need to do anything additional when using these files normally.
We've kept attribution comments terse, so we ask that you do not actively work to remove them from files, especially code. They're a great way for folks to learn about Font Awesome.