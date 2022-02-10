Font Awesome 5 Ember component using SVG with JS
If you've used Font Awesome in the past (version 4 or older) there are some things that you should learn before you dive in.
https://fontawesome.com/how-to-use/on-the-web/setup/upgrading-from-version-4
This package is for integrating with Ember.js. If you aren't using Ember then it's not going to help you. Head over to our "Get Started" page for some guidance.
https://fontawesome.com/how-to-use/on-the-web/setup/getting-started
This package, under the hood, uses SVG with JS and the
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core library. This implementation differs drastically from
the web fonts implementation that was used in version 4 and older of Font Awesome. You might head over there to learn about how it works.
https://fontawesome.com/how-to-use/on-the-web/advanced/svg-javascript-core
See UPGRADING.md.
You might also be interested in the larger umbrella project UPGRADING.md
This project is an Ember addon. So we'll add that first:
$ ember install @fortawesome/ember-fontawesome
We need at least one style. Let's start with the free version of Solid.
$ npm i --save-dev @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
or with Yarn
$ yarn add --dev @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
Brands are separated into their own style and for customers upgrading from version 4 to 5 we have a limited number of Regular icons available.
Visit fontawesome.com/icons to search for free and Pro icons
$ npm i --save-dev @fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
$ npm i --save-dev @fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons
Do this for each icon pack you'll use in your app. By default, all installed
icon packs will be bundled into
vendor.js and also added to the Font Awesome
library (i.e.
library.add())
If you are a Font Awesome Pro subscriber you can install Pro packages.
$ npm i --save-dev @fortawesome/pro-solid-svg-icons
$ npm i --save-dev @fortawesome/pro-regular-svg-icons
$ npm i --save-dev @fortawesome/pro-light-svg-icons
$ npm i --save-dev @fortawesome/pro-duotone-svg-icons
Using the Pro packages requires additional configuration.
If you want to include only a subset of icons from an icon pack, add a
config/icons.js file listing the icons you want to include.
The following example declares that all icons in
free-solid-svg-icons should be included build,
and, only
adjust,
ambulance, and
pencil-alt from
pro-light-svg-icons
are to be included.
module.exports = function() {
return {
'free-solid-svg-icons': 'all',
'pro-light-svg-icons': [
'adjust',
'ambulance',
'pencil-alt'
]
};
};
By default,
ember-fontawesome will warn if no icons are being included
in the build. To disable this behavior (e.g. if icons are being added by
some other means), set
warnIfNoIconsIncluded to
false.
let ENV = {
fontawesome: {
warnIfNoIconsIncluded: false,
// ...
}
};
If you want to use icons in your addon there are a few steps to take.
First ensure
@fortawesome/ember-fontawesome and any icon packs are in
the
dependencies section of your
package.json. This makes them available
to the apps that use your addon.
Second you need to declare what icons you are using so apps that subset icons
will know what to include. You do this in
config/icons.js. The format is:
module.exports = function() {
return {
'free-solid-svg-icons': ['bacon', 'pencil'],
'free-brands-svg-icons': ['font-awesome-flag'],
};
};
You should avoid listing any Font Awesome Pro packages as dependencies unless you are confident that whoever is using your addon has access to those.
Out of the box, icons will use the Solid style unless a prefix is manually specified.
To change the default to Regular or Light, add a
fontawesome configuration object
to your application's
environment.js and set the
defaultPrefix option.
module.exports = function(environment) {
let ENV = {
// Add options here
fontawesome: {
defaultPrefix: 'fal' // light icons
}
};
// ...
return ENV;
};
As a reminder, the free version of Font Awesome does not include a complete set of icons for any style other than Solid, so this setting is recommended only for Pro subscribers.
This is what it would look like in your template:
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" />
Without a prefix specified, the default specified in
environment.js (or
fas, if none set) is assumed:
<FaIcon @icon="square" />
If you want to use an icon from any style other than the default, use
prefix=.
<FaIcon @icon="square" @prefix="far" />
The following features are available as part of Font Awesome. Note that the syntax is different from our general web-use documentation.
Size:
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @size="4x" />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @fixedWidth={{true}} />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @rotation={{90}} />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @rotation={{180}} />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @rotation={{270}} />
Flip horizontally, vertically, or both:
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @flip="horizontal" />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @flip="vertical" />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @flip="both" />
Spin and pulse animation:
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @spin={{true}} />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @border={{true}} />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @pull="left" />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @pull="right" />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @transform="shrink-6 rotate-30" />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @transform="shrink-6" @mask="circle" />
<FaIcon @icon="coffee" @symbol={{true}} />
<span class="fa-layers fa-lg">
<FaIcon @icon="circle" />
<FaIcon @icon="check" class="fa-inverse" @transform="shrink-6" />
</span>
<span class="fa-layers fa-lg">
<FaIcon @icon="circle" />
<span class="fa-layers-text">8</span>
</span>
Review the following docs before diving in:
And then:
If we've missed someone (which is quite likely) submit a Pull Request to us and we'll get it resolved.
