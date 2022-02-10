Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Font Awesome 5 Ember component using SVG with JS

Introduction

Hey there! We're glad you're here...

Upgrading Font Awesome?

If you've used Font Awesome in the past (version 4 or older) there are some things that you should learn before you dive in.

Get started

This package is for integrating with Ember.js. If you aren't using Ember then it's not going to help you. Head over to our "Get Started" page for some guidance.

Learn about our new SVG implementation

This package, under the hood, uses SVG with JS and the @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core library. This implementation differs drastically from the web fonts implementation that was used in version 4 and older of Font Awesome. You might head over there to learn about how it works.

Upgrading From Previous Versions

See UPGRADING.md.

You might also be interested in the larger umbrella project UPGRADING.md

Installation

This project is an Ember addon. So we'll add that first:

$ ember install /ember-fontawesome

We need at least one style. Let's start with the free version of Solid.

$ npm i --save-dev /free-solid-svg-icons

or with Yarn

$ yarn add

Add more styles or Pro icons

Brands are separated into their own style and for customers upgrading from version 4 to 5 we have a limited number of Regular icons available.

Visit fontawesome.com/icons to search for free and Pro icons

$ npm i --save-dev /free-brands-svg-icons $ npm i --save-dev /free-regular-svg-icons

Do this for each icon pack you'll use in your app. By default, all installed icon packs will be bundled into vendor.js and also added to the Font Awesome library (i.e. library.add() )

If you are a Font Awesome Pro subscriber you can install Pro packages.

$ npm i --save-dev /pro-solid-svg-icons $ npm i --save-dev /pro-regular-svg-icons $ npm i --save-dev /pro-light-svg-icons $ npm i --save-dev /pro-duotone-svg-icons

Using the Pro packages requires additional configuration.

Subsetting icons

If you want to include only a subset of icons from an icon pack, add a config/icons.js file listing the icons you want to include. The following example declares that all icons in free-solid-svg-icons should be included build, and, only adjust , ambulance , and pencil-alt from pro-light-svg-icons are to be included.

module .exports = function ( ) { return { 'free-solid-svg-icons' : 'all' , 'pro-light-svg-icons' : [ 'adjust' , 'ambulance' , 'pencil-alt' ] }; };

By default, ember-fontawesome will warn if no icons are being included in the build. To disable this behavior (e.g. if icons are being added by some other means), set warnIfNoIconsIncluded to false .

let ENV = { fontawesome : { warnIfNoIconsIncluded : false , } };

Using within an addon

If you want to use icons in your addon there are a few steps to take.

First ensure @fortawesome/ember-fontawesome and any icon packs are in the dependencies section of your package.json . This makes them available to the apps that use your addon.

Second you need to declare what icons you are using so apps that subset icons will know what to include. You do this in config/icons.js . The format is:

module .exports = function ( ) { return { 'free-solid-svg-icons' : [ 'bacon' , 'pencil' ], 'free-brands-svg-icons' : [ 'font-awesome-flag' ], }; };

You should avoid listing any Font Awesome Pro packages as dependencies unless you are confident that whoever is using your addon has access to those.

Usage

Configuration

Out of the box, icons will use the Solid style unless a prefix is manually specified. To change the default to Regular or Light, add a fontawesome configuration object to your application's environment.js and set the defaultPrefix option.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { let ENV = { fontawesome : { defaultPrefix : 'fal' } }; return ENV; };

As a reminder, the free version of Font Awesome does not include a complete set of icons for any style other than Solid, so this setting is recommended only for Pro subscribers.

Template

This is what it would look like in your template:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" />

Without a prefix specified, the default specified in environment.js (or fas , if none set) is assumed:

< FaIcon @ icon = "square" />

If you want to use an icon from any style other than the default, use prefix= .

< FaIcon @ icon = "square" @ prefix = "far" />

Features

The following features are available as part of Font Awesome. Note that the syntax is different from our general web-use documentation.

Basic

Size:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ size = "4x" />

Fixed width:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ fixedWidth = {{true}} />

Rotate:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ rotation = {{90}} /> < FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ rotation = {{180}} /> < FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ rotation = {{270}} />

Flip horizontally, vertically, or both:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ flip = "horizontal" /> < FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ flip = "vertical" /> < FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ flip = "both" />

Spin and pulse animation:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ spin = {{true}} />

Border:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ border = {{true}} />

Pull left or right:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ pull = "left" /> < FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ pull = "right" />

Advanced

Power Transforms:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ transform = "shrink-6 rotate-30" />

Masking:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ transform = "shrink-6" @ mask = "circle" />

Symbols:

< FaIcon @ icon = "coffee" @ symbol = {{true}} />

Layers:

< span class = "fa-layers fa-lg" > < FaIcon @ icon = "circle" /> < FaIcon @ icon = "check" class = "fa-inverse" @ transform = "shrink-6" /> </ span >

Layers text:

< span class = "fa-layers fa-lg" > < FaIcon @ icon = "circle" /> < span class = "fa-layers-text" > 8 </ span > </ span >

How to Help

Review the following docs before diving in:

And then:

Check the existing issue and see if you can help!

Contributors

The following contributors have either helped to start this project, have contributed code, are actively maintaining it (including documentation), or in other ways being awesome contributors to this project. We'd like to take a moment to recognize them.

The following contributors have either helped to start this project, have contributed code, are actively maintaining it (including documentation), or in other ways being awesome contributors to this project. We'd like to take a moment to recognize them.

If we've missed someone (which is quite likely) submit a Pull Request to us and we'll get it resolved.

