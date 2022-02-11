Official website and documentation is here

Use it

In browser

Powered by jsDelivr, you can use the latest version of Formula.js:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@formulajs/formulajs@3.0.0/lib/browser/formula.min.js" > </ script >

Then the functions can be accessed as

formulajs.DATE( 2008 , 7 , 8 ) formulajs.SUM([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) ...

In node

Install the package:

npm i @ formulajs / formulajs

import

import * as formulajs from '@formulajs/formulajs' formulajs.SUM([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

import { SUM } from '@formulajs/formulajs' SUM([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

require

var formulajs = require ( '@formulajs/formulajs' ) formulajs.SUM([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

var { SUM } = require ( '@formulajs/formulajs' ) SUM([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

Command Line Interface (CLI)

When Formula.js is installed globally using npm, it can be used from the command line. To install Formula.js globally:

npm i -g @ formulajs / formulajs

After installation, Formula.js is available via the command line:

$ formulajs > SUM(1,2,3) 6

Differences between Excel functions and Formula.js

The functions DATE, DATEVALUE, EDATE, EOMONT, NOW, TODAY return plain JS Date instead of the serial Excel number.

Copying composite formula directly from Excel into JS will not work out of the box:

= DATE(2020,5,9) - DATE(2020,5,8) // Formula.js: 86400000 / Excel: 1

It is not recommended to use DATEVALUE to parse string representing a date. Formula.js uses new Date('YOUR STRING') under the hood. There are better libraries to do this job (for example Moment.js)

Migration guide

From Formula.js

If you were previously using formulajs from Sutoiku, some functions have been removed, due to dependency simplification.

Text functions:

FIXED, TEXT, DOLLAR, VALUE

Math functions:

MDETERM, MINVERSE, MMULT, MUNIT

Otherwise the 2 packages are fully compatible. You can swap them.

From @handsontable/formulajs

The code of this package is originally forked from @handsontable/formulajs version 2.0.2 (released in January 2020). The two packages were identical at the time. There is no regression, only fixes and new functions since the fork.

Historic

This project is forked from handsontable/formula.js and it's developed for everyone needs.

Original Formula.js project was developed and maintained by Ismael Chang Ghalimi, with support from STOIC and help from the following contributors: Ilmari Karonen, Sébastien Loisel, Trevor Norris, Roönaän, Hannes Stiebitzhofer.

It was then forked and extended by the handsontable/formula.js mainly contributed by @budnix.

Contributions and road map 2022

The road map in the coming month is to gather the improvements made in the main forks of the original project. If you forked and made changes to sutoiku/formula.js do not hesitate to propose a pull request with your changes.

To avoid any regression or miss calculation please provide unit tests as long as function improvements.