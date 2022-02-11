Official website and documentation is here
Powered by jsDelivr, you can use the latest version of Formula.js:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@formulajs/formulajs@3.0.0/lib/browser/formula.min.js"></script>
Then the functions can be accessed as
formulajs.DATE(2008, 7, 8)
formulajs.SUM([1, 2, 3])
...
Install the package:
npm i @formulajs/formulajs
import * as formulajs from '@formulajs/formulajs' // import entire package
formulajs.SUM([1, 2, 3]) // 6
import { SUM } from '@formulajs/formulajs' // import individual components
SUM([1, 2, 3]) // 6
var formulajs = require('@formulajs/formulajs') // require entire package
formulajs.SUM([1, 2, 3]) // 6
var { SUM } = require('@formulajs/formulajs') // require individual components
SUM([1, 2, 3]) // 6
When Formula.js is installed globally using npm, it can be used from the command line. To install Formula.js globally:
npm i -g @formulajs/formulajs
After installation, Formula.js is available via the command line:
$ formulajs
> SUM(1,2,3)
6
The functions
DATE, DATEVALUE, EDATE, EOMONT, NOW, TODAYreturn plain JS Date instead of the serial Excel number.
Copying composite formula directly from Excel into JS will not work out of the box:
= DATE(2020,5,9) - DATE(2020,5,8) // Formula.js: 86400000 / Excel: 1
It is not recommended to use
DATEVALUE to parse string representing a date. Formula.js uses
new Date('YOUR STRING') under the hood. There are better libraries to do this job (for example Moment.js)
If you were previously using formulajs from Sutoiku, some functions have been removed, due to dependency simplification.
Text functions:
FIXED, TEXT, DOLLAR, VALUE
Math functions:
MDETERM, MINVERSE, MMULT, MUNIT
Otherwise the 2 packages are fully compatible. You can swap them.
The code of this package is originally forked from @handsontable/formulajs version 2.0.2 (released in January 2020). The two packages were identical at the time. There is no regression, only fixes and new functions since the fork.
This project is forked from handsontable/formula.js and it's developed for everyone needs.
Original Formula.js project was developed and maintained by Ismael Chang Ghalimi, with support from STOIC and help from the following contributors: Ilmari Karonen, Sébastien Loisel, Trevor Norris, Roönaän, Hannes Stiebitzhofer.
It was then forked and extended by the handsontable/formula.js mainly contributed by @budnix.
The road map in the coming month is to gather the improvements made in the main forks of the original project. If you forked and made changes to sutoiku/formula.js do not hesitate to propose a pull request with your changes.
To avoid any regression or miss calculation please provide unit tests as long as function improvements.